Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to Ilaria, her 7th baby with Alec Baldwin, his 8th
The Baldwin brood just got even bigger. Hilaria Baldwin gave birth Thursday, Sept. 22, welcoming her and Alec Baldwin’s seventh baby together — Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin. In a heartwarming Instagram reel, Hilaria Baldwin wrote, “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream...
BET
Actress Taylour Paige Gets Married On Her 32nd Birthday With A Lovely Hollywood Wedding!
Taylour Paige and fashion designer Rivington Starchild are officially married! The lovebirds tied the knot on Wednesday (Oct. 5) with a lovely wedding ceremony in Hollywood. At the moment, information on their marriage is limited. However, wedding photographs show Paige marrying Starchild in a beautiful floral ceremony. For her big day, the blushing bride looked stunning in a custom white gown that commanded attention.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck walk red carpet for 1st time since wedding
SAN MARINO, Calif. — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have publicly walked the red carpet together for the first time since their wedding. According to “Entertainment Tonight” and People magazine, the newlyweds – who exchanged vows at a Las Vegas chapel in July and celebrated with loved ones a month later at Affleck’s Riceboro, Georgia, estate – attended Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2023 runway show Thursday in San Marino, California.
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey
Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
Oprah Winfrey Reflects on Recovering From Back-to-Back Knee Surgeries Last Year
Oprah Winfrey revealed she underwent back-to-back knee surgeries last year. The 68-year-old media mogul and gardening enthusiast discussed the experience for the first time during a virtual "The Life You Want" class that live streamed on her Oprah Daily website on Oct. 11. "I had double knee surgery last year," she said in conversation with humanistic psychologist Dr. Scott Barry Kaufman. "I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November."
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Relationship Timeline: From Dance Partners to Fake Proposals and Beyond
Dancing is their love language! Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert began captivating audiences with their stage chemistry well before they started dating. The former Dancing With the Stars pro first connected with Erbert after she was cast as one of the dancers in his and sister Julianne Hough’s Move Live Tour in 2014. By July […]
Issa Rae says she feels no ‘responsibility’ to be a role model: ‘I’m very transparent about my mistakes’
Issa Rae has led a trailblazing career as the creator for hit shows like Insecure and Rap Sh!t. While the 37-year-old actor’s rise to fame is worthy of admiration, Rae has shared why being a role model to others is something she never wished for herself.“I don’t feel any responsibility,” she told Elle for the magazine’s 2022 Women in Hollywood issue. “I’m like: ‘If you look up to me, proceed with caution. That’s on you. I’m sorry, while also flattered. But good luck to you if you do.’”Although Rae welcomes the praise, she admitted that she’s only human and...
Zendaya & Tom Holland Hold Hands On Romantic Date At The Louvre In Paris: Photos
Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland took their red-hot romance to France! The Euphoria star and her Spider-Man co-star were spotted taking in the sights of the famous Louvre museum in Paris on Friday (October 7). Holding each other’s hands while standing in line, Zendaya rocked a sassy, oversized blouse dress while Tom donned a bold striped shirt and dark khakis.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde pack on the PDA in NYC after breakup rumors
“Holivia” is still hot and heavy. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde packed on the PDA during a date in New York City on Thursday night. The couple passionately kissed and embraced each other in the streets of Manhattan. The pop superstar, 28, and the actress, 38, chose casual attire...
Hilary Swank Revealed The Super Meaningful Due Date of Her Twins
Hilary Swank is basking in the second-trimester glow. The Alaska Daily star announced she’s expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider on Good Morning America yesterday, and she also appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, revealing she’s “feeling great.” Swank added, “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.” And in a new interview on The Drew Barrymore Show premiering tomorrow, she also reveals her twins’ significant due date. “You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago,” host Drew Barrymore told the Million Dollar Baby actress in a preview of the October 7 show, per...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
Ciara Executes the '90s Pamela Anderson Updo With Perfection
Ciara has been taking beauty inspiration from the '90s as of late. On Oct. 12, the singer attended the Country Music Television Artists of the Year show wearing a bleached-blond messy updo that channeled none other than Pamela Anderson. The hairstyle in question, which was created by celebrity hairstylist Jared...
Janelle Monáe's Fabulous Red Gown Is a Must-See at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Premiere
Watch: Janelle Monae SHINES in Futuristic Ralph Lauren at Met Gala 2022. Janelle Monáe was an electric lady in London. The "Pynk" singer made a dramatic entrance with her red hot look at the BFI London Film Festival for the Oct. 16 premiere of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—in which she stars alongside Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig and Edward Norton.
Kris Jenner Reacts to Needing a Hip Replacement and Becoming "Somebody Older Than I Feel"
In Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner decides to consult an orthopedic surgeon after ongoing pain in her right hip. The pain is so disruptive that Jenner tells the doctor she "literally couldn't walk" without a cane the prior week, per People. "The pain that I've been feeling seems...
Nicki Minaj Called Out the Grammys For Recategorizing "Super Freaky Girl" as Pop
"Super Freaky Girl" will compete in pop categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards, and Nicki Minaj is not happy about it. The artist submitted the song to the rap category, but the Recording Academy said the sampling of "Super Freak" by Rick James meant it's designated as pop. In a series of social media posts on Oct. 13, Minaj criticized the committee for "moving the goal post," pointing out the fact that this decision doesn't align with the way the award show has categorized songs in the past. The Recording Academy did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and More Honor Robbie Coltrane: "You Made Us a Family"
The Harry Potter cast and fans alike are saddened to hear that Robbie Coltrane has died, his agent, Belinda Wright, confirmed to POPSUGAR on Oct. 14. He was 72 years old. The actor was best known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the wizard franchise, a character he played in all eight films before the Fantastic Beasts prequel movie series.
Inside the Star-Studded Academy Museum Gala With Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Jessica Chastain
Saturday's event — honoring Roberts, Tilda Swinton, Steve McQueen and Miky Lee — welcomed an A-list group of guests to the Los Angeles film gallery and raised $10 million throughout the evening. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. The Academy...
Christian Siriano, Dionne Warwick & More Share What ‘Iconic’ Means to Them at FGI Night of Stars 2022
Christian Siriano, Dionne Warwick and more stars gathered at Casa Cipriani in New York on Thursday for FGI’s Night of Stars. The annual gala, which raises awareness for the fashion organization, was held under the theme “Artists & Icons” — which prompted many to uncover what being an “icon” truly means across their respective fields. “I really don’t know. I think it’s not my decision, as if I’m an icon,” Warwick, who was honored with the night’s Trailblazer Award, exclusively shared with FN on the red carpet “It’s a thoughtful decision — and if it’s what they’re going to make me,...
