Space X Launches Eutelsat Hotbird 13F SatelliteAntonio SaillantCape Canaveral, FL
Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful FloridaJoAnn RyanChristmas, FL
WESH
Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
click orlando
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 28-year-old man in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – An arrest was made in the shooting death of 28-year-old man‚ according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler air on the way to Florida | Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies search for suspect in shooting in Orange County off Old Winter Garden Road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that has left a man in his 20s injured. A suspect is still at large, deputies said. Just before 3 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive where they found the victim had been shot by someone in a passing vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
fox35orlando.com
Video shows shocking moment suspect shoots Florida deputy in Polk County
DAVENPORT, Fla. - A shocking video released Monday shows the moment a suspect began shooting at two Florida deputies as they responded to a family disturbance in Davenport, hitting one in the chest. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was saved by the bulletproof vest he was wearing.
Orange County deputy arrested, accused of driving under the influence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy was arrested on Saturday after he was accused of driving under the influence. The sheriff’s office said Deputy John Guzman was arrested by St. Cloud police. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said Guzman was hired in...
click orlando
Orange County deputy arrested for DUI, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy was arrested Saturday morning by St. Cloud police on DUI charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said John Guzman, 29, was arrested Saturday while he was off duty. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to...
WESH
Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
spacecoastdaily.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Stable Condition After Police Officer-Involved Shooting on Dixon Blvd. in Cocoa
ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier held a press conference about the incident. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – The suspect in a police shooting is identified as 51-year-old Dexter Bray. He is currently in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Bray has an active felony warrant. Cocoa...
fox35orlando.com
OPD: Store owner kills 2 attempting to rob jewelry store
The Orlando Police Department said four people attempted to rob a jewelry store at the Magic Mall. Detectives said two were shot by the jewelry store owner and died from their injruries.
fox35orlando.com
14 found living in 'deplorable' Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary home after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 people living in deplorable conditions with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.
fox35orlando.com
Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
WESH
Chief: Suspect shot after pointing gun at police officer, guard in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — A man was shot at by police and a security guard in Cocoa on Thursday evening, according to the Cocoa Police Department. The shooting happened at the Allen Condos on Dixon Boulevard and Clearlake Road just after 3 p.m. Police were called to the location to...
villages-news.com
Speeding U-Haul driver arrested after attempting to lie about identity
A speeding U-Haul driver was arrested after attempting to lie about his identity. A Fruitland Park police officer caught the U-Haul box truck on radar at 2:38 a.m. Friday northbound on North Dixie Avenue near U.S. Hwy. 27/441 traveling at 62 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. During a traffic stop, the driver provided a false name and a bogus date of birth.
3 arrested in stolen U-Haul after spending counterfeit bills in Indian River Co.
Three people traveling in a stolen U-Haul truck were arrested after using counterfeit bills Saturday in Indian River County.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Jury Finds Arthur Harris Guilty in Violent Attack, High-Speed Chase
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A Brevard County Jury convicted 38-year-old Arthur Harris on two counts of Aggravated Battery, and one count each of High Speed Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Grand Theft Motor Vehicle, and Felony Driving While License Revoked for incidents stemming from a fight with his former friend.
fox35orlando.com
Crash involving semi causes traffic delays in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a semi and an SUV is causing traffic delays in Kissimmee Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said all eastbound lanes are blocked at W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at Griffen Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The cause of the crash and the...
Osceola County deputies asking for tips in homicide investigation
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide that happened on Wednesday. Deputies said they found a man dead at 785 Henry J Avenue, St. Cloud, and the medical examiner determined that his cause of death was the result of a homicide.
click orlando
Motorcyclist killed in collision on Enterprise Road in Orange City, police say
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Orange City Wednesday night, according to police. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Enterprise Road, just south of Volusia Avenue. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win four...
FHP: 80-year-old Orlando woman killed in hit & run crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help tracking down the driver who fatally struck an 80-year-old woman with their car Monday and left the scene. Troopers responded to reports of a hit and run crash on Lancaster Road near the intersection of Calypso Drive in Orlando just before 9 p.m. Monday.
click orlando
5 Osceola County men arrested, accused of looting in Fort Myers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee County deputies arrested five Osceola County men Wednesday, accused of looting in Fort Myers after the area and its residents faced Hurricane Ian. Deputies said the men were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard, near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. [TRENDING: Orlando chiropractor accused of...
