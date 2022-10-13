ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

These former presidents testified before Congress

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NWUo_0iXzSuyn00
AP Photo/Matt York Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.

Former President Trump seems unlikely to testify before Congress in response to the subpoena issued Thursday by the panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. But if he does, he won’t be the first former president to testify before Congress.

Exact estimates vary. One historian detailed five former presidents who have testified, the Senate Historical Office and Senate Library’s analysis indicates at least four former presidents have testified before congressional committees a total of 16 times and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the Jan. 6 panel, told CNN the figure amounts to as many as seven former presidents.

Those appearances, however, generally dealt with policy and judicial issues ranging from the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction to the federal budget.

The former presidents often appeared before the panels to advance their own agendas, a stark difference from Trump, who would be questioned as a central figure in the House panel’s investigation.

“He is the one person at the center of the story of what happened on Jan. 6. So we want to hear from him,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said at Thursday’s hearing shortly before he and his eight committee colleagues unanimously voted to issue the subpoena.

Trump questioned the subpoena on his Truth Social app on Thursday, suggesting he will likely fight it. The committee’s existence will expire prior to the swearing in of the next Congress in January, creating a narrow window for it to secure Trump’s participation.

Raskin told CNN there would be “nothing really extraordinary” about Trump’s testimony, saying former presidents as long ago as John Quincy Adams and John Tyler testified before Congress.

“Seven former presidents have come forward to testify in American history, two of them by subpoena,” Raskin told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Stephen Stathis, an analyst who for years worked for the Library of Congress, wrote in a 1983 journal article that John Tyler became the first former president to appear before Congress.

Tyler was subpoenaed in connection with an investigation into the use of public funds by his secretary of state, Daniel Webster. The committee exonerated Webster, an outcome Stathis in part attributed to Tyler’s testimony.

Stathis and the Senate Historical Office and Senate Library’s list both said Theodore Roosevelt testified before a congressional committee in August 1911.

He appeared before a House panel investigating the United States Steel Corporation as the federal government raised antitrust concerns, and Roosevelt was a prominent backer of efforts to break up monopolies.

Stathis indicated Roosevelt was not subpoenaed, but he rather obliged after the committee advised the former chief executive his testimony would be appreciated.

Roosevelt also testified about one year later about campaign expenditures as he ran on a third-party ticket for president. Roosevelt ultimately lost the election, which came about four years after he left the White House.

Years later, William Howard Taft testified before Congress 12 times following his presidency, according to the Senate Historical Office’s records.

All but one of those appearances occurred during Taft’s subsequent tenure as chief justice of the Supreme Court, where he served between 1921 and 1930.

Half of Taft’s 12 post-presidency congressional appearances were before the House or Senate judiciary committees or their subcommittees.

Harry Truman and Gerald Ford later became the two most recent former presidents to testify before Congress.

Truman in 1955 appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to discuss the United Nations Charter, and Ford appeared before a subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee near the bicentennial of the Constitution, according to the analysis.

Updated at 6:25 p.m.

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history

On May 11, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in favor of Alvaro Bedoya’s nomination to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. This brought Harris to number three on the list of most tiebreaking votes by a vice president in American history. Since then, Harris has cast a six tiebreaking votes and is just five away from tying John C. Calhoun for the record. Yet Harris’s accomplishment also stands out for the fact that she has cast her tiebreaking votes at a faster rate than any of her predecessors.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL
The Independent

Liz Cheney says frustrated pro-Trump colleague muttered on Jan 6: ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus’

Representative Liz Cheney said that one House Republican who objected to the 2020 presidential election results before the January 6 riot reportedly called former president Donald Trump “orange Jesus”. Ms Cheney made the remarks at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington DC, for its Constitution Day event. The congresswoman said that on January 6, the day that the election results would be certified, Ms Cheney, who was then chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, went into the Republican cloakroom before the attack and saw sheets of paper laid out on the desk there that members...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Michael Cohen says Trump's downfall will resemble Al Capone's: 'You're not going to get them on murder, extortion, or racketeering. You're gonna get them on tax evasion.'

Michael Cohen said he thinks Trump will get indicted on tax charges. Speaking to MSNBC, Cohen predicted Trump would face the "Al Capone effect." Capone, a notorious gangster, was indicted in 1931 on tax evasion charges. Michael Cohen predicted on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will, like the mobster...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
ADVOCACY
CNN

Opinion: Liz Cheney was right about Trump. And enough Republicans just might agree

CNN — Liz Cheney did not hold back when slamming both former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview this weekend at the Texas Tribune Festival. Cheney, who vowed to campaign against election-denying candidates in the November election, declared that if Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, then “I won’t be a Republican.”
POTUS
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

728K+
Followers
85K+
Post
523M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy