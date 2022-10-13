ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
Newsweek

People Stick by Trump 'Because We Are Stupid': Former Lawyer Michael Cohen

Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen said the former president's allies stick by him despite mounting investigations "because we are stupid." The Congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol this week voted to subpoena Trump, saying he "is required to answer for his actions." The subpoena adds to his legal woes, as he is facing several other investigations—including a probe into whether he improperly kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and a lawsuit into his New York business dealings.
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
Salon

"Trump is losing it on Truth Social": Trump has a lot to say after getting hit with Jan. 6 subpoena

Former President Donald Trump raged on Truth Social over the subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday. Trump responded to the committee's subpoena with a barrage of so-called "truths" and issued a 14-page letter laying out his criticisms of the committee, pushing repeatedly debunked lies about his 2020 election loss. The letter falsely claimed that a majority of American citizens as well as "the entire Republican party" felt that "the Election was Rigged and Stolen."
Slate

Ending the Jan. 6 Hearings With a Trump Subpoena Was a Mistake

In a perfect world, the Jan. 6 Committee, that concluded its final public presentation on Thursday with devastating evidence that Donald Trump in fact lit the match, started the fire, then poured oil, gas, and lighter fluid all over that fire, could have faced both forward and backward. The final hours of this committee’s presentation could have centered both the former president’s role in the violent attack on the Capitol, and also flagged the fact that the whole sordid episode was just a beta test for the next one.
Salon

Roger Stone, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 coup: Is a major bombshell coming?

If there is one prominent through-line connecting the two most corrupt presidents in U.S. history, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, it would have to be the person of Roger Stone. The man has been at the heart of every election scandal for the past 50 years and he's still at it, even today. It's quite a legacy for the guy who has Richard Nixon's face tattooed on his back. It's lucky he left his chest clear for his last great cause, Donald Trump. Stone's work on Trump's behalf provides the perfect coda to a legendary career as a political dirty trickster and world-class black-ops conspiracy-monger.
CNN

Deposition excerpts of Trump and Trump Jr., in NY fraud probe released, Trump Jr. distances himself from Trump Org.’s financial statements

CNN — Donald Trump Jr., a top executive at the Trump Organization, told New York investigators that he was not involved in preparing the real estate company’s financial statements at the center of a $250 million lawsuit and that his knowledge of accounting rules is limited to a college course, according to excerpts of his deposition released Thursday.
AOL Corp

Trump admits taking Kim Jong-un letters from White House in Maggie Haberman’s new book

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly admitted grabbing his letters with Kim Jong-un and other “tremendous stuff” when he left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. Journalist Maggie Haberman revealed that the twice-impeached president took letters from the North Korean dictator when he jetted to Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., resort, on the day President Biden was inaugurated.
MSNBC

National Archives confirms: Trump's lying about records (again)

As a rule, the National Archives has no interest in contemporary political debates. It’s a non-partisan, apolitical agency that has nothing to contribute to assorted fights between partisans. But every once in a while, officials at the Archives feel the need to speak up in response to controversies related...
NBC News

N.Y. attorney general moves to stop Trump Organization from transferring assets

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed court papers Thursday seeking to stop former President Donald Trump from transferring assets from his namesake real estate company, the latest move in her civil case alleging years of fraudulent practices. The motion for a preliminary injunction says Trump Organization representatives created a...
NBC News

Donald Trump will never testify

Near the conclusion of Thursday’s U.S. House hearing into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, the committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump. This might seem like a major turning point in the investigation, and it’s not without significance. Nevertheless, the vote doesn’t mean the former president will be testifying before the committee. In fact, that possibility is remote.
