FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
Mountain Xpress
Students can apply to UNC Asheville for free during College Application Week Oct 17-21
Press release from the University of North Carolina at Asheville:. UNC Asheville joins the North Carolina College Foundation for the Countdown to College for the third consecutive year. During College Application Week, October 17-21, 2022, application fees for North Carolina residents, including transfer students, are waived. The application fee for...
Mountain Xpress
AAAC hosts its third and final 2022 Arts AVL Town Hall
If the promises of political candidates are to be believed, Asheville’s arts community will be in good hands regardless of who’s elected mayor and to City Council. Or at least that will be the case for those individuals who participated in the Asheville Area Arts Council’s third and final Arts AVL Town Hall events Oct. 12 at the Diana Wortham Theatre.
Mountain Xpress
Walk to end Alzheimer’s in Asheville raises over $80,000
Approximately 250 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Asheville in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at Pack Square Park on Oct. 8. Participants raised over $80,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. “Congratulations and a big thanks...
my40.tv
Burton St. Agricultural Fest celebrates history, founder of historically Black community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Burton Street community came together Saturday to celebrate the Burton Street Community Agricultural Festival. In 1913, Edward W. Pearson started off the event to bring the historically Black community together. A civil rights leader in the mountains and a U.S. Army veteran, Pearson was...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Archives: The literal and fictional death of a milliner, 1884
Fans and scholars of Thomas Wolfe’s writing are familiar with his mother, Julia Elizabeth Wolfe. In his 1929 novel, Look Homeward, Angel, the author fictionalized his life growing up in her Asheville boarding home, pulling from her personality and image as inspiration for the character of Eliza Gant. Within...
This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In North Carolina
Thrillist searched around the country for the spookiest places in state, including this infamous haunt in North Carolina.
theurbannews.com
Ms. Elaine Robinson Beattie Honored
The award is presented by Montreat College to alumni who have made significant contributions to their professional field while exemplifying high business ethics. Ms. Beattie is a master leadership coach and trainer with over twenty years in hospitality management and executive leadership. She spent 21 years in the hospitality industry as a senior executive of Fortune 500 companies, working across the US and Canada. She is best known as an effective presenter and facilitator sharing her expertise in hospitality, cultural intelligence, and leadership development.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 12 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in North Carolina
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The state of North Carolina is renowned for an incredible array of popular attractions. There are majestic Appalachian mountains, countless waterfalls, the Biltmore Estate (the largest private home in America), the Raleigh-Durham Tech...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: ‘Best Of’ should only be positive
In regard to the letter from Keynon Lake [“School Staffer Doesn’t Deserve ‘Best Of’ Vilification,” Sept. 28, Xpress] regarding the person “winning” third place in the best “Local Villain” category, I found your editor’s response highly inappropriate and insufficient. Your...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Vote for bonds to leave legacy of land
An important choice is coming in November. From Sandy Mush to Fairview, Black Mountain to Upper Hominy and everywhere in between, we’ve seen tangible, positive results from various Buncombe County-led initiatives intended to maintain and improve life quality essentials for residents and visitors alike. Clean water, healthy air and...
Mountain Xpress
Women in Business: It takes time
Editor’s note: For our Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. Kaye Bentley is the founder and owner of Asheville Rooftop Bar Tours. Xpress: What is the best advice you were...
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
macaronikid.com
10 Things to Do this Week (October 16-22) in Asheville, NC
Here are my picks for ten things to do in the Asheville area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. Enjoy incredible vegan food and a super fun family zone with activities including free face painting, corn hole, a magician, and life-size Connect 4, Jenga, and Checkers. October 16.
bpr.org
Republican incumbent Clampitt faces new Democratic challenger Platt in 119 district election
New district maps enacted this year have ended one of Western North Carolina’s longest-running electoral feuds. Republican Mike Clampitt currently represents District 119. For the past five elections, he’s traded that seat with Democrat Joe Sam Queen of Haywood County – making this one of the most competitive districts in the region.
my40.tv
Waynesville celebrates all things apple with 35th Apple Harvest Festival
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville celebrated all things apple on Saturday, Oct. 15 with its 35th Apple Harvest Festival. The one-day event has grown into a large gathering, and it is hailed as one of the top annual harvest festivals in the nation. Organized by the Haywood Chamber of...
my40.tv
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In North Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in North Carolina.
Mountain Xpress
Female financial advisers make their mark
Faith Doyle has seen the good, bad and ugly as a female in the financial industry. Although she came armed with a biochemistry bachelor’s degree (having been the only woman in her program), an MBA, financial planning certification and years of sales experience, her former Asheville employer insisted she begin her financial advising career in the mid-2010s by answering the phones.
Raleigh News & Observer
Injured hiker has to be carried from Linville Gorge in darkness, NC rescuers say
A hiker who fell from a North Carolina mountain had to be carried out of Linville Gorge Wilderness area after weather conditions prevented a helicopter from reaching the site, Burke County Search and Rescue reports. The hiker survived, despite blood loss that led to attempts at a blood transfusion on...
country1037fm.com
Drive Through South Carolina’s Only Haunted Car Wash
Who doesn’t love being a tiny bit scared this time of the year. Of course, I don’t get scared. I’m a radio personality and I used to be a firefighter so nothing they can throw at me can be scarier than the things I have seen. Well, except maybe this.
