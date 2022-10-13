ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Xpress

Students can apply to UNC Asheville for free during College Application Week Oct 17-21

Press release from the University of North Carolina at Asheville:. UNC Asheville joins the North Carolina College Foundation for the Countdown to College for the third consecutive year. During College Application Week, October 17-21, 2022, application fees for North Carolina residents, including transfer students, are waived. The application fee for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

AAAC hosts its third and final 2022 Arts AVL Town Hall

If the promises of political candidates are to be believed, Asheville’s arts community will be in good hands regardless of who’s elected mayor and to City Council. Or at least that will be the case for those individuals who participated in the Asheville Area Arts Council’s third and final Arts AVL Town Hall events Oct. 12 at the Diana Wortham Theatre.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Walk to end Alzheimer’s in Asheville raises over $80,000

Approximately 250 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Asheville in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at Pack Square Park on Oct. 8. Participants raised over $80,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. “Congratulations and a big thanks...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville Archives: The literal and fictional death of a milliner, 1884

Fans and scholars of Thomas Wolfe’s writing are familiar with his mother, Julia Elizabeth Wolfe. In his 1929 novel, Look Homeward, Angel, the author fictionalized his life growing up in her Asheville boarding home, pulling from her personality and image as inspiration for the character of Eliza Gant. Within...
ASHEVILLE, NC
theurbannews.com

Ms. Elaine Robinson Beattie Honored

The award is presented by Montreat College to alumni who have made significant contributions to their professional field while exemplifying high business ethics. Ms. Beattie is a master leadership coach and trainer with over twenty years in hospitality management and executive leadership. She spent 21 years in the hospitality industry as a senior executive of Fortune 500 companies, working across the US and Canada. She is best known as an effective presenter and facilitator sharing her expertise in hospitality, cultural intelligence, and leadership development.
ASHEVILLE, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 12 Best Places to See Christmas Lights in North Carolina

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The state of North Carolina is renowned for an incredible array of popular attractions. There are majestic Appalachian mountains, countless waterfalls, the Biltmore Estate (the largest private home in America), the Raleigh-Durham Tech...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: ‘Best Of’ should only be positive

In regard to the letter from Keynon Lake [“School Staffer Doesn’t Deserve ‘Best Of’ Vilification,” Sept. 28, Xpress] regarding the person “winning” third place in the best “Local Villain” category, I found your editor’s response highly inappropriate and insufficient. Your...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Vote for bonds to leave legacy of land

An important choice is coming in November. From Sandy Mush to Fairview, Black Mountain to Upper Hominy and everywhere in between, we’ve seen tangible, positive results from various Buncombe County-led initiatives intended to maintain and improve life quality essentials for residents and visitors alike. Clean water, healthy air and...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Women in Business: It takes time

Editor’s note: For our Women in Business issue, we invited women in our local business communities to share insights they’ve gained through their work in Western North Carolina. Kaye Bentley is the founder and owner of Asheville Rooftop Bar Tours. Xpress: What is the best advice you were...
ASHEVILLE, NC
macaronikid.com

10 Things to Do this Week (October 16-22) in Asheville, NC

Here are my picks for ten things to do in the Asheville area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. Enjoy incredible vegan food and a super fun family zone with activities including free face painting, corn hole, a magician, and life-size Connect 4, Jenga, and Checkers. October 16.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Female financial advisers make their mark

Faith Doyle has seen the good, bad and ugly as a female in the financial industry. Although she came armed with a biochemistry bachelor’s degree (having been the only woman in her program), an MBA, financial planning certification and years of sales experience, her former Asheville employer insisted she begin her financial advising career in the mid-2010s by answering the phones.
ASHEVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

Drive Through South Carolina’s Only Haunted Car Wash

Who doesn’t love being a tiny bit scared this time of the year. Of course, I don’t get scared. I’m a radio personality and I used to be a firefighter so nothing they can throw at me can be scarier than the things I have seen. Well, except maybe this.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy