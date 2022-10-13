The award is presented by Montreat College to alumni who have made significant contributions to their professional field while exemplifying high business ethics. Ms. Beattie is a master leadership coach and trainer with over twenty years in hospitality management and executive leadership. She spent 21 years in the hospitality industry as a senior executive of Fortune 500 companies, working across the US and Canada. She is best known as an effective presenter and facilitator sharing her expertise in hospitality, cultural intelligence, and leadership development.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO