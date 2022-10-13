Read full article on original website
Rogers Park was the only Chicago neighborhood, and one of only two Illinois locations, to make Money.com's list of the top 50 places to live in the nation. Coming in at sixteen is the suburb of Naperville.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Aurora, IL
If food tripping is your main reason for traveling, Aurora is the perfect destination. Despite being incorporated into Kane County, its city limits have grown to include parts of DuPage, Kendall, and Will counties. Aurora earned the moniker "City of Lights" in 1908 because it was one of the first...
positivelynaperville.com
Annual Turkey Raffle returns to Naperville VFW on Nov. 19
Above / With fond memories of good times stuffed with camaraderie by the number, members of the VFW Post 3873 and Auxiliary are set to host their annual Turkey Raffle on Nov. 19. Save the date! (PN File Photo, Used Again!) Veterans and the Naperville community are reminded that the...
101-Year-Old St. Anne's Convent to Close in Chicago
An old mahogany china cabinet. A manual typewriter. A life-size plaster statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne — yellowed and flaking. And as burly men hauled these and many other items down the front steps of the brick convent to a moving van last week, Sister Judith Mandrath remained in prayer inside the tiny chapel on the building’s second floor.
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
Legendary Illinois Hotel May Be the Most Haunted and Terrifying One in America
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides, and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because of some strange occurrence in their room, or in the hallways.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Chicago 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Chicago this year? This post covers Christmas Chicago 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Chicago, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
ilikeillinois.com
Illinois neighborhood ranked 16th on list of “51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World”
When walking around your street, what do you see that makes you smile? Is it the bakery, your favorite restaurant or the local park? People want to live where they can take their children out, enjoy an evening out or simply enjoy good food. In other words, people want to live somewhere cool. Good news for those looking to live in Illinois, as the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago has been ranked the 16th coolest neighborhood to live in the world.
Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?
If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
Former TV reporter Charles Thomas takes $50K to support Darren Bailey
Fed up with the Democratic Party, former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who retired in 2017 after nearly 26 years in broadcasting, took $50,000 on September 16 from a conservative super PAC that’s funneling tens of millions of dollars into Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Bailey’s campaign to unseat Democrat incumbent JB Pritzker.
Check out these places to see fall colors as they peak in Chicago
CHICAGO - When fall comes to town, one of the tell-tale signs is the trees and their transformation. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the golden and auburn colors that liven up Chicago hit their peak in mid to late October. Where is the best place to fully...
Food Truck Saturday continues in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's city-led Food Truck Friday may be over, but Food Truck Saturday is still happening in Chatham at the new Mahalia Jackson Court.Along with food trucks, there will be music and other activities. The Mahalia Jackson Court opened last month and honors the singer for her contributions to gospel music and civil rights.Food Truck Saturday in the plaza will happen every Saturday throughout the month.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Jehovah’s Witnesses Back at the Chicago Marathon for the First Time in Three Years
As athletes raced past iconic skyscrapers and well-known landmarks during the 44th Chicago Marathon, they also ran past another familiar sight: Jehovah’s Witnesses standing next to mobile carts featuring colorful literature in a variety of languages. More than 800 volunteers participated in this unique work at more than 40...
Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units
After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and nearby former Todd Elementary School, which has been shuttered since 2019.
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
fox32chicago.com
Mountain lion struck and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County
MAPLE PARK, Ill. - Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County. According to state police, troopers responded to a call of a car accident involving a deer on eastbound I-88 near milepost 104.25. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered the animal was not a deer, but a mountain lion, state police said.
newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
luxury-houses.net
This $13.8M Magnificent Home is Truly Built to Enjoy the Sweeping Views of the Water in Glencoe, Illinois
The Home in Glencoe offers heated flooring, updated mechanicals and systems, built-in speaker system, garage parking for four cars, now available for sale. This home located at 595 Longwood Ave, Glencoe, Illinois; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,775 square feet of living spaces. Call Gloria Matlin – Compass – (Phone: 847-951-4040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Glencoe.
