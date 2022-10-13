Read full article on original website
Related
Servpro employee charged with murder of his coworker at Florida hotel
PORT LABELLE, Fla. — A cleaning company employee from San Antonio has been charged with murder after a shooting that killed his coworker, also an Alamo City native, at a Florida hotel. According to arrest records, 36-year-old Vincent Harris and 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier got into some kind of...
'Unlawful restraint' charges possible as BCSO investigates migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar says investigators are trying to determine whether political operatives committed 'unlawful restraint' when they lured migrants at San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center onto a plane bound for Martha's Vineyard. Unlawful restraint is typically a misdemeanor offense, though it can be a...
Caught on camera: Texas DPS Troopers discover over a dozen migrants in gravel hauler
MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas — MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas—Caught on camera: Body camera footage from the Texas Dept. of Public shows the moment Troopers discover over a dozen migrants hiding in the back of a gravel hauler. DPS says human smuggling continues to be an issue in Southwest Texas where...
Highway 90 at Military shut down due to crash
SAN ANTONIO — Highway 90 at Military is shut down due to a crash, officials say. The crash is preventing traffic access heading toward the Lackland Air Force Base. Bexar County Sheriff's and military agencies are working the crash and unknown injuries were reported. VIA buses have been re-routed,...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0