Blustery conditions through Tuesday; warmup to follow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cold and windy air made way for an uncomfortable start to our week. We look to bring in the coldest night of the season with the potential for several areas to see their first snowflakes of the season. A Freeze Warning will be in effect from...
Sunny and cool Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a dry weekend with below normal temperatures today. TODAY: A cold front is exiting the state. Behind it cooler air has arrived. Look for lots of sunshine today with temperatures slightly below normal for this time of the year. Winds will be a bit breezy this morning but eventually drop to just 5-10 mph this afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 50s near 60.
Sunny Sunday, cooler for the work week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some clouds are moving into central Indiana this evening. A cold front will cross central Indiana tomorrow, but plenty of sunshine should still be expected. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies move in. Low temperatures into the low 40s. TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine will be expected across central...
First flakes of 2022-23 season falling in northern Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It has been a chilly start to the work week across the state of Indiana. An upper-level low-pressure system to our northeast is pumping in cooler air and some precipitation. Northern Indiana has seen some mixed precipitation on Monday afternoon. In some spots, this precipitation has transitioned to snow. Video from Janene Krent in North Webster appeared to show a wintry mix that eventually became all snow.
Fall color nearly peaking in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall color has become more noticeable in the past week across Indiana. Northern Indiana is near the peak of their leaves changing colors. Meanwhile, partial color is apparent for the rest of the state. With breezy conditions to start off this week, a good amount of leaves could fall onto the ground.
Construction begins on $7M makeover of Krannert Park Family Center
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Construction has started on the multimillion-dollar makeover of Krannert Park Family Center. City leaders ceremonially broke ground Monday morning on the $7 million project at the park, 605 S. High School Road. The park is on the city’s west side and adjacent to I-465 between the interchanges for U.S. 36/Rockville Road and U.S. 40/Washington Street.
Large apartment fire near Eagle Creek caused significant damage early Saturday morning
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A large apartment fire near Eagle Creek started just before midnight Friday causing Eagle Creek Parkway to be shut down for hours, according to Wayne Township Fire Department. The fire started at the Center Point Apartment Homes near 38th Street and Interstate 465 in Indianapolis. Firefighters...
Silver Alert issued for canceled for missing 1-year-old boy from Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued just before 9:30 a.m. Monday for a missing 1-year-old boy from Greenwood. Jaxon Martin was last seen in Greenwood at around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance. Martin was described...
80-year-old woman dies after fall during Purdue football game
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An 80-year-old woman died Sunday after a fall during a football game at Purdue University’s Ross Ade-Stadium. The woman, identified as Donna Steenbarger, fell down some stairs and hit her head during Purdue’s 43-37 win over Nebraska on Saturday, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello tells News 8.
IMPD: 1 dies after shooting on Indy’s West side Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting near North High School Road on the city’s West side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning, a person was shot on 34th Street, police said. News 8 has a crew...
Man found dead in ditch on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the death of a man that was found dead in a ditch on the east side of Indy Saturday night. At 8:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person down on E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive....
Monday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. Average gas price falls to $4.08 in central Indiana. Lower gasoline demand, amid increasing supply and fluctuating oil prices, has contributed to the national average moving downward. If demand continues to drop, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump price increases slow and decreases grow through the weekend.
IMPD: Sunday night shooting on Indy’s northeast side ruled accidental
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Sunday night shooting that left a woman wounded and led officers to temporarily detain a 13-year-old girl was an accident, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. An online police report indicated the teenager was taken into custody after a shooting that occurred shortly before...
Food drive to help tackle food insecurity in Indy, central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local food drive is underway to tackle food insecurity across Indianapolis and central Indiana. One out of 7 Hoosiers is food insecure, according to Second Helpings. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.”
Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
Rising energy costs add pressure on organizations: ‘the trendline has been on the increase’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the temperature drops, the cost to heat your home goes up. With soaring energy prices, that cost is expected to be even higher this year. That could mean more people seeking help and more pressure on organizations who provide relief. “The trendline has been on...
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires Oct. 17; Hoosier Lottery seeks winner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who has the winning ticket? A winning Powerball ticket purchased in April is set to expire on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning numbers for Monday, April 18 are 8-33-55-59-62 with the Powerball of 18. Players are recommended to check to see...
Police: 1 man dead after driving off interstate into backyard of home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Sunday afternoon after driving off I-70 into the backyard of a home in Indianapolis, the Indiana State Police says. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious crash near I-70 and Keystone Avenue interchange, according to police. Witnesses of the crash reported that a vehicle drove off I-70 and ended up in a person’s yard.
BE&O October 16, 2022 – Diverse Company Practices, Aviation Summit, and an Aviation Success Story
On this week's Business, Equity, and Opportunities podcast: We get tips from an award winning hospital system on how to make sure you practice diversity in your business dealings. We look at the avaiation business in our area and find out what's happening at the upcoming Aviation Career Summit. And our focus on flight continues with today's Success Story featuring Mario Rodriguez, the man in charge of the Indianapolis Airport Authority.
Indianapolis marks October as deadliest month of the year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The month of October is one of the deadliest months of the year. To put the numbers in perspective, there have been 17 murders in September, 17 in August, and 15 in July. As of Thursday afternoon, Indianapolis has has 18 murders in the month of...
