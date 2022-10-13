Read full article on original website
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
Brian Snitker was furious after Braves Game 4 loss
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker admitted he was “pissed off” after the team lost Game 4 to the Phillies in rather embarrassing fashion. Two games in Philadelphia, no road wins and suddenly the defending World Series champions were out of the playoffs. Atlanta entered the series as the cagey veterans, but often failed to play like it.
NFL・
One player can remake the Cleveland Browns defense in a single trade
The Cleveland Browns need to trade for Bradley Chubb. Over the last few days, we’ve looked at the Cleveland Browns and their need for a new presence on the defense. Deion Jones, the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker, was already dealt to the Cleveland Browns this week, but he’s more of a traditional middle linebacker that doesn’t really rush the quarterback. The Browns are one of the worst teams at getting to the quarterback. Myles Garrett isn’t doing his job, Jadeveon Clowney for all his hype isn’t known for his ability to get the quarterback, and the defense as a whole is just lackluster.
Special Titans FanDuel Promo Code (Get $150 Guaranteed Before Offer Expires This Week)
Time is running out for you to claim a free $150 from FanDuel Sportsbook. The incredible offer ends this week, and it only takes a couple of minutes to secure your winnings. As the Titans prepare for a Week 7 divisional matchup with the Colts, you won’t want to miss out on an easy $150. To up the stakes, you’ll get three free months of NBA League Pass too!
May the best team lose: In the MLB postseason, it happens
Predictably, much of the baseball world is angst-ridden over the reality that the MLB postseason has, in their eyes, been marred by the victories of the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. Those two teams finished the regular season a combined 36 games behind the teams they just eliminated. Gabe...
NFL・
Has Carson Wentz played his last snap for Commanders after injury news?
It happened again. For the second year in a row, the Washington Commanders have suffered an injury to their de facto franchise quarterback. On Monday, it was reported Carson Wentz would miss 4-6 weeks with the fractured ring finger he suffered in the team’s Week 6 win over the Bears on Thursday Night Football.
New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: 3 bold predictions for Game 5
A trip to the ALCS is on the line as the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees square off in the Bronx on Monday night in Game 5 of the ALDS. With each team winning a game inside the other’s home stadium, the evenly-matched ALDS best-of-five series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has had plenty of drama. What will happen at Yankee Stadium on Monday night (first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. (Eastern) and will be televised by TBS)?
Braves fans come to defense of Ronald Acuña for ‘lazy’ description
In Game 4 of their NLDS series against the Phillies, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña made a defensive mistake which led to JT Realmuto’s inside-the-park home run. He’s still getting called out for it days later. Acuña is a tremendous talent, and a five-tool player at his best....
MLB・
Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes not in first AP Top 25 rankings
The Ohio State basketball team will open the 2022-23 college basketball season unranked as they were left off the first release of the AP Top 25 rankings. This is the first time since the 2018-19 season that the Buckeyes will not be ranked nationally to start the season. The Buckeyes...
