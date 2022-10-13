Read full article on original website
Nebraska Department of Transportation reports 36 deaths from traffic crashes in September
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the month of September 2022, 36 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. These 36 fatalities occurred in 30 fatal crashes. Nine of the 27 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, eleven...
Cool to mild temperatures Monday into Tuesday; Warming up mid to late week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Cool and mild temperatures are in store for the viewing area Monday into Tuesday with a warm-up coming up mid to late week. Due to an area of high pressure that is situated on top of the state of Nebraska, this will allow for the area to continue to have a northwesterly flow into the area. Due to the suppressing conditions, this will allow for the area to continue to see nothing but sunny conditions. Highs will approach the 50s to 60s and wind speeds will be around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight Monday, temperatures will drop down into the 20s with mainly calm winds.
