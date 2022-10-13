Read full article on original website
Women’s Tennis Competes at Hofstra Invitational
Hempstead, N.Y. – The Fordham University women's tennis squad competed in the Hofstra Invitational last weekend where the Rams faced Hofstra and FDU. Avery Aude was the top Fordham performer, winning both of her singles matches. Day 1. Singles. Jimena Garbino (Hofstra) def. Lindsay Hung (Fordham) 6-3, 6-4 Ananyaa...
Men’s Tennis Opens Fall Season at Fairfield Invitational
Fairfield, Conn. – The Fordham University men's tennis team opened the 2022-2023 season at the Fairfield Invitational from September 23-25. Day One. Quinn Fender / Dhillon Virdee-Oakley (FOR) def. Sam Hodges/Will O'Brien (FFD), 6-2 Stefan Mitrovic/Tolunay Sumer (FFD) def. Toi Kobayashi / Sampras Rakotondrainibe (FOR), 7-5 Andreas Whalen-Merediz /...
Men’s Soccer Collects a Draw at Saint Joseph’s
Philadelphia, Pa. – (October 15, 2022) – Saturday's men's soccer contest between the Fordham Rams and the Saint Joseph's Hawks was an important match, as the two teams are tied in the Atlantic 10 standings. However, everything stayed the same in the standings, as after 90 minutes the Rams and Hawks finished in a 1-1 draw at Sweeney Field in Philadelphia.
Tim DeMorat and James Conway Named Patriot League Players of the Week
Bronx, N.Y. – For the second consecutive week, Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat and sophomore linebacker James Conway were named GEICO Patriot League Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, when the League office announced honors on Monday. It is the sixth straight honor for DeMorat, the 2022 Patriot League Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and the third for Conway.
#18 Water Polo Extends Win Streak to Eight
Bronx, N.Y. – (October 15, 2022) – The 18th-ranked Fordham water polo team extended its win streak to eight matches on Saturday at the Col. Francis B. Messmore Aquatic Center, picking up victories over #19 George Washington and John Hopkins. In the morning match, Fordham ousted the Colonials...
Volleyball Rallies for Four-Set Win at George Washington
Washington, D.C. – Fordham volleyball avenged a loss Friday against George Washington with Saturday afternoon's comeback four-set victory in the nation's capital, 16-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21. With the win, the Rams improve to 9-11 overall and 3-6 in Atlantic 10 action. The Colonials were all over the visitors in...
O'Rourke's Third Career Top-Five Finish Paces Rams at SHU Fall Classic
Milford, Conn. – Fordham golf completed play at the SHU Fall Classic on Monday, falling two spots into fifth with a combined 28-over. Sacred Heart took home the event's team title on a tiebreaker with Fairfield, while Colin Summers remained atop the individual leaderboard. Fordham was led by senior...
Golf in Third After Day One of SHU Fall Classic
Milford, Conn. – Fordham golf got off to a solid start at the SHU Fall Classic at Great River Golf Club on Sunday, finished the day third out of eight schools, led by Nicholas Manning's 2-under 70 to sit in a share of fourth. The hosts, Sacred Heart, currently lead the field at a combined 1-over 289, while Fairfield's Colin Summers tops the individual leaderboard at 5-under.
