Comments / 3

sergeant smack
3d ago

This man is obviously a victim of racial profiling. He looks as though he is holding up a device that helps him read books. He is not holding a gun to someone's face. That is a racist thing to say! How dare you! This poor soul is the real victim here, the victim of systemic racism and prejudice against scholars of color

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha carjacking, chase, crash: Text message leads to arrest

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A police chase in Waukesha led to a crash. Now, police say a text message helped them make an arrest. Police say an attempted robbery and carjacking in Waukesha happened on Wednesday night, Oct.12. A gas station's surveillance camera on W. Sunset Drive caught it all on video.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced; road rage shooting from September 2021

MILWAUKEE - Kentodric Simon was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to two years in prison with four years of extended supervision in connection with a road rage shooting on Milwaukee's north side in September 2021. Simon changed his plea from not guilty to guilty last Wednesday to a single charge...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Auer shooting: Milwaukee woman wounded, shooter sought

MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 26th and Auer on Monday afternoon, Oct. 17. Police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday. The victim showed up at a nearby hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter from this incident. Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25th and Maple fatal shooting: Milwaukee teen accused, charged

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is now accused in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man on the city's south side on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The accused is Lamar Conners – and he faces a charge of second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit. One of the apartments caught...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, 65th and Ruby, teens hurt, 1 critical

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teenagers were hurt in a shooting near 65th and Ruby Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16. Police said shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 17-year-old boy was also hurt, but police said he is expected to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'The killing must stop': Family seeks answers in man's killing

MILWAUKEE — Police told WISN 12 News a 33-year-old man was shot and killed near 24th Place and Cornell Street on Sept. 27. Family identified the victim as Torrey Smith. Saturday, the family gathered to remember Smith and plead for justice. They told WISN 12 News they don't know what happened, and that police have not made any arrests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase; 4 teens arrested

MILWAUKEE - Four teenagers were taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct.16, following a police chase that began near 28th and Melvina – and ended near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. Officials say the chase began around 2 a.m. after the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery about three...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
WAUKESHA, WI
nypressnews.com

3 killed in fiery crash in Gurnee

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are dead after their car crashes into a tree line and catches fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning. Gurnee Police said around 2 a.m., officers noticed large flames coming from the tree line along Route 132 near North Greenleaf Street. Responding officers discovered a...
GURNEE, IL
WBAY Green Bay

How to support victims of bonfire explosion

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal collision near 4th and Holt; Greenfield man arrested

MILWAUKEE - Two vehicles crashed on Milwaukee's north side Friday night, Oct. 14, police said. It happened near 4th and Holt around 11 p.m. Police said a 38-year-old Greenfield man was traveling east on Holt, alone in his vehicle, when he collided with another vehicle with four people inside. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Man Injured in Rural Mt Pleasant Crash

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 52 year old Racine man suffered severe injuries after a rollover crash. It happened Friday night in a rural stretch of Highway 20 in Mt Pleasant between Oak Hills Dr and Weber Road around 10:45 PM. According to police reports an SUV driven by the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Briggs and Stratton fire; no injuries

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday morning, Oct. 17 responded to a fire at Briggs and Stratton – located near 124th and Burleigh. The call came in shortly before 1 a.m. "It sounds like a furnace started on fire," said Wauwatosa police. Hazmat crews were called to the scene...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County train accident; unoccupied pickup truck struck

KENSOHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a collision involving a Canadian Pacific train and a Dodge pickup truck. It happened on Oct. 16 around 10:30 p.m. The collision occurred on CTH K near 88th Avenue. This section of the roadway is closed due to...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) says it is aware of a video that has been circulating on social media. It shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Officials say the individuals involved in the video have been identified. MPD is investigating...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGN News

3 killed, car catches fire in Gurnee crash

GURNEE, Ill. — Three people were killed after a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire in Gurnee early Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call of flames coming from a tree line along route 132 and North Greenleaf Street in Gurnee around 2:00 a.m. The driver of the SUV […]
GURNEE, IL

