Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Fight leads to stabbing in Easton, police say
EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton. Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release. There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
Two accused of drug peddling in Lehman Township
LEHMAN TWP. — A variety of illegal drugs were allegedly seized when Lehman Township police along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force
One arrested, one wanted after reported chase in Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were led on a chase with two motorcycles in Monroe County resulting in one arrested and another still wanted. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on October 15, around 1:00 p.m. officers saw a black sport bike and a dark blue Suzuki Savage motorcycle driving at a high […]
Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation
HUNCLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a search warrant revealed drugs inside a home in Luzerne County. According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on October 14, around 6:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Hunlock Creek. […]
Bucks County Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Allegedly Threatening Resident With Gun
A Bucks County man was arrested on drug charges after police were told he allegedly threatened a resident with a gun. Officers were called to the Mill Creek Apartments on East Lincoln Highway on a report of an armed man dressed in all black around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, Penndel Borough police said in a Sunday, Oct. 16 release.
Inmate attack sends one to hospital
McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
Police seize AR-15-style firearm in Springfield arrest on Sunday morning
A report of shots fired led police to seize an AR-15-style assault weapon and arrest two people — one who’s from Pennsylvania — during a traffic stop on Sunday morning, Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh wrote in a statement. Zules Velez, 24, of Springfield was arrested...
Man Wanted In Connection With Bucks County Walmart Theft: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a man in connection with a retail theft investigation. Warminster Township Police are asking the public to help identify the man pictured, the department said in a public release. The man is sought in connection to a theft at the Walmart on East...
skooknews.com
Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
Pa. man goes to prison for stabbing mom because she annoyed him
A Butler Twp. man who admitted stabbing his mother in the neck because she was annoying him was sentenced Friday to serve up to six years in state prison. Alfonzo F. Jalandoni Evans, 34, previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault for stabbing 71-year-old Brenda Jalandoni Evans twice on June 21.
Shooting in Reading nightclub parking lot leaves man injured
Police in Reading are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 16, 2022 around 1:34am. The incident took place in the parking lot of Reverb Nightclub located in the 1400 block of North 9th Street. Initial reported as a male shot...
Nearly 7 lbs. of weed seized during traffic stop
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man during a traffic stop after they say they found him with almost seven pounds of marijuana in his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 13, around 2:40 a.m., troopers pulled over a 23-year-old man from Allentown, and suspected him of driving under the influence […]
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County Updated
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. According to Monroe County Crime Watch, the alleged criminals are still on the run from their warrants.
Easton police investigate stabbing on city’s South Side; witnesses sought
A 41-year-old man was stabbed several times Sunday evening on Easton’s South Side, city police report. A outside fight led to the stabbing, police Lt. Matthew Gerould said in a Monday morning news release. Officers were dispatched just before 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of East Wilkes Barre Street, Gerould said.
Homes burglarized in Northampton County communities, police say
Lower Saucon Township and Wilson Borough police reported Saturday that several homes had been burglarized in recent days. Investigators gave no indication the incidents were connected. Lower Saucon police reported two burglaries, beginning with a home broken into between about 11:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block...
Six-Car Crash With Multiple Victims Jams Route 22
A six-car crash with multiple injuries closed Route 22 eastbound early Monday, Oct. 17, authorities said. Multiple people were reportedly hurt in the crash between Routes 512 and 191 in Bethlehem around 5:15 a.m., according to PA State Police. The roadway had reopened as of 8 a.m. to follow Daily...
Man accused of raping hotel employee
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was staying at a Snyder County hotel asked a woman in housekeeping to enter his room to take the trash out, then allegedly raped her. The incident occurred the morning of Oct. 10 at a hotel in Shamokin Dam. Lawrence Christopher Thompson-Aiken, 27, of Shamokin, now faces felony rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault, and misdemeanor unlawful restraint charges. Officer Leif Hassenplug of Shamokin...
Charges withdrawn in posting of intimate images
WILKES-BARRE — Edwardsville police withdrew five counts of unlawful dissemination of intimate image and harassment against Anthony William Jones, 26, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court. Jones, of Beverly Drive, Edwardsville, was charged in August after his ex-girlfriend reported he posted multiple nude photos of her...
Bethlehem man charged with attempted homicide after shooting friend, police say
A 29-year-old Bethlehem man is charged with attempted homicide after shooting a friend on Oct. 7, court papers say. Christopher Michael Rodriguez, of the 1400 block of Thompson Avenue and who is in custody in Montgomery County, was also charged Thursday in District Judge Roy Manwaring II’s court with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon, records show.
Teen with loaded handgun arrested at Easton-Liberty game, officials say
A teenager armed with a loaded handgun was arrested at Friday night’s football game between Easton Area High School and Liberty High School at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, authorities reported on Saturday. Bethlehem police officers working the game observed the teen, who was believed to be a runaway,...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0