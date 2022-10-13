ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Fight leads to stabbing in Easton, police say

EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton. Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release. There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
EASTON, PA
WBRE

One arrested, one wanted after reported chase in Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were led on a chase with two motorcycles in Monroe County resulting in one arrested and another still wanted. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on October 15, around 1:00 p.m. officers saw a black sport bike and a dark blue Suzuki Savage motorcycle driving at a high […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation

HUNCLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two people after they say a search warrant revealed drugs inside a home in Luzerne County. According to the Lehman Township Police Department, on October 14, around 6:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Lakeside Drive in Hunlock Creek. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate attack sends one to hospital

McElhattan, Pa. — An inmate is facing felony charges for a vicious attack on another inmate that sent him to the hospital, according to Pine Creek Township police. Dustin T. Kemp, 28, reportedly got into a fight with a fellow inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility, 58 Pine Mountain Road, in June. Kemp repeatedly smashed the man's head with a metal food tray, even after guards tried to intervene, said Officer Dennis Gill. Kemp also spit on the man and threw another tray and...
BERWICK, PA
skooknews.com

Gordon Woman Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives

Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locating a woman from Gordon. Detectives are currently looking for Grayce May Griffiths, 29, who failed to appear at Schuylkill County District Court on June 20, 2020, for her preliminary hearing. Grayce...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Nearly 7 lbs. of weed seized during traffic stop

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man during a traffic stop after they say they found him with almost seven pounds of marijuana in his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 13, around 2:40 a.m., troopers pulled over a 23-year-old man from Allentown, and suspected him of driving under the influence […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Six-Car Crash With Multiple Victims Jams Route 22

A six-car crash with multiple injuries closed Route 22 eastbound early Monday, Oct. 17, authorities said. Multiple people were reportedly hurt in the crash between Routes 512 and 191 in Bethlehem around 5:15 a.m., according to PA State Police. The roadway had reopened as of 8 a.m. to follow Daily...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of raping hotel employee

Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was staying at a Snyder County hotel asked a woman in housekeeping to enter his room to take the trash out, then allegedly raped her. The incident occurred the morning of Oct. 10 at a hotel in Shamokin Dam. Lawrence Christopher Thompson-Aiken, 27, of Shamokin, now faces felony rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault, and misdemeanor unlawful restraint charges. Officer Leif Hassenplug of Shamokin...
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
Times Leader

Charges withdrawn in posting of intimate images

WILKES-BARRE — Edwardsville police withdrew five counts of unlawful dissemination of intimate image and harassment against Anthony William Jones, 26, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court. Jones, of Beverly Drive, Edwardsville, was charged in August after his ex-girlfriend reported he posted multiple nude photos of her...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem man charged with attempted homicide after shooting friend, police say

A 29-year-old Bethlehem man is charged with attempted homicide after shooting a friend on Oct. 7, court papers say. Christopher Michael Rodriguez, of the 1400 block of Thompson Avenue and who is in custody in Montgomery County, was also charged Thursday in District Judge Roy Manwaring II’s court with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon, records show.
BETHLEHEM, PA
