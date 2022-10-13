Read full article on original website
3 Atlanta Braves who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Atlanta Braves have a lot of players that may not be returning to the team in 2023. The Atlanta Braves have locked up a lot of their core pieces for the future in the last couple of years. Since they have done that they have outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.,...
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
Braves radio announcer calls out Ronald Acuña for ‘lazy’ play (Video)
An Atlanta Braves radio announcer called out Ronald Acuña Jr. for a ‘lazy’ play in Game 4 of the NLDS, saying it was awful to watch. An Atlanta Braves radio announcer destroyed Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. for a ‘lazy’ play in Game 4 of the NLDS.
Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies NLCS comments will hurt Red Sox fans
In her 2021 hit “deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo sings,. In between the chorus and the verse (ooh) (I love you) Played you the song she’s singing now when she’s with you. These lyrics are taking on new meaning for Boston Red Sox fans as they watch Kyle Schwarber celebrate every postseason round his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies, conquers. They clinched the first-ever third Wild Card (and their first Wild Card in franchise history) to end the longest postseason drought in the National League, steamrolled the St. Louis Cardinals in the three-game Wild Card series, and then blew the doors off the defending-champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. This week, they’ll take on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
Brian Snitker was furious after Braves Game 4 loss
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker admitted he was “pissed off” after the team lost Game 4 to the Phillies in rather embarrassing fashion. Two games in Philadelphia, no road wins and suddenly the defending World Series champions were out of the playoffs. Atlanta entered the series as the cagey veterans, but often failed to play like it.
New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: 3 bold predictions for Game 5
A trip to the ALCS is on the line as the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees square off in the Bronx on Monday night in Game 5 of the ALDS. With each team winning a game inside the other’s home stadium, the evenly-matched ALDS best-of-five series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has had plenty of drama. What will happen at Yankee Stadium on Monday night (first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. (Eastern) and will be televised by TBS)?
Latest Yankee Stadium weather update will make baseball fans cry
The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for the ALCS spot, and the fight may be delayed a bit longer. The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are neck-and-neck fighting for an ALCS date with the Houston Astros. The Yankees kicked off a win in Game 1, and the Guardians brought it to a tie in Game 2. The Guardians then defeated New York in Game 3, and New York evened the series once again in Game 4.
Los Angeles blames umps for strike zone ‘travesty’ after Dodgers NLDS loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t living down losing the NLDS, and pundits are analyzing what could’ve led to it, including blaming umps. The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t living down losing the NLDS to the San Diego Padres. They appeared to be practically guaranteed a spot at the World Series with the best record of the regular season, and San Diego should’ve been an ‘easy’ team for them to take down.
Aaron Boone’s latest comments on bullpen, Gerrit Cole should terrify Yankees fans
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented on his bullpen plan for Monday night’s Game 5, and while ideal for him, it’s scary for fans. Boone could be on his last legs as Yankees manager. If he loses to the low-payroll Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, he could very well be fired by the end of the week. Eventually, New York baseball fans need to see results. And in this case, ‘results’ consists of a pennant, at the very least.
Why a Cubs-Anthony Rizzo reunion makes more sense now than ever before
The Chicago Cubs have a gaping hole at first base. So why not consider a reunion with Anthony Rizzo?. Rizzo has more important matters to worry about right now, given he remains in the MLB Postseason with the New York Yankees. But Rizzo’s former team, the Cubs, are already making their winter plans.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has serious regret about Brett Gardner
As New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone awaits the end of a Game 5 rain delay, he had some time to reminisce on the season, and in particular his regret with Brett Gardner. Gardner is not a member of this Yankees team, though some can argue he ought to be.
Yankees vs Guardians Weather Delay: ALDS Game 5 updates in the Bronx
UPDATE: The hope is first pitch will be at 9:30 p.m. ET. ———————————————————————————————- Can’t say Major League Baseball didn’t botch this entire ALDS series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. First, the break between Games 1 and 2 paved the way for a rain delay in Game 2 on Thursday (which should’ve been played Wednesday).
Astros social media goes absolutely savage on Mariners after ALDS sweep
It didn’t take long after an 18-inning marathon on Saturday for the Houston Astros social media account to remind the Seattle Mariners that they had been swept out of the ALDS. Shortly after Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez flied out to center for the final out of the game...
MLB Twitter pitches insane Yankees-Guardians rain delay conspiracy
The rain delay for Game 5 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians had some on MLB Twitter spreading conspiracy theories. Will the Yankees or the Guardians move on to face the Astros in the ALCS?. The MLB world was supposed to find out on Monday night with a...
MLB Power Rankings: Top 10 free agents and where they’ll sign
In this week’s MLB Power Rankings, we take a look at the top 10 MLB free agents this offseason and where they will sign. Free agency has now taken priority for most teams. Before it officially begins, it’s time to look at the current MLB Power Rankings of the top 10 free agents this coming winter.
