Conflict on the Panthers sideline.
Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is currently in the middle of trade rumors. The All-Pro running back will likely remain in Carolina, though the Panthers are reportedly open to moving him. If McCaffrey is on the move, it'll mean his girlfriend is, too. McCaffrey is dating swimsuit model Olivia...
NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
Just days after the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, the biggest name on the Carolina Panthers’ roster is generating trade interest throughout the rest of the NFL. Running back Christian McCaffrey has drawn potential trade calls from other teams, per multiple reports. The Panthers’ do-it-all offensive weapon would...
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks kicked Robbie Anderson off the sideline after multiple incidents during the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
Alabama football played an uncharacteristically sloppy first half against Tennessee prompting a sideline tantrum from Nick Saban. Tennessee gave Alabama the opposite of a warm welcome at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide committed a slew...
A USA TODAY analysis found Black interim coaches average slightly shorter interim stints and higher win percentages, but lower retention odds.
Saturday’s tough loss at Ole Miss might mean the end of the line for Bryan Harsin leading the Auburn football program. At 3-4 and heading into a bye week, it might be the time for the Auburn football program to punt on the Bryan Harsin era. In his first...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media after the team’s 52-49 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. The Alabama Crimson Tide have had multiple close calls this season, from the 20-19 victory over the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 to their 24-20 win over the Texas A&M Aggies just last week. It felt like the team should have had two losses to their record already, but they finally got their first.
It was apparent, from the very first day on the job, that Matt Rhule had his own vision of what he wanted for the Carolina Panthers. But what he had imagined and what ultimately happened were two completely different things. CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, in a new...
Conflict is brewing in Carolina. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
Here is what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say about the injury to Kenny Pickett and the performance of Mitch Trubisky in the team’s Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season with a huge overtime win over the...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are listening to other teams about a potential trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey, according to reports. If the Panthers do not receive what they feel is a real offer -- with a high draft pick or multiple picks -- they are adamant that they will hold on to McCaffrey past the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, according to reports.
What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
LOS ANGELES — The Carolina Panthers fell to the Los Angeles Ram 24-10 Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, which was interim head coach Steve Wilks' first game at the helm of the Panthers. The team fired head coach Matt Rhule this past Monday. Carolina leads 10-7 at the half,...
Coach Steve Wilks deserves this shot. At 53 years old, he has been around the game for a long time. His first year as a head coach was at Savannah State University in 1999. He broke into the NFL as the Chicago Bear’s DB coach in 2006.
