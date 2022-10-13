ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHYY

‘Very serious stakes’: Why Pa.’s doctors are rallying against Oz’s Senate bid

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Dr. Mehmet Oz has built a career out of leveraging his credentials as a physician. As he pushes forward in his bid for U.S. Senate, others in his profession are pushing back. Collectively known as the Real Doctors Against Oz, a growing number of physicians across Pennsylvania are speaking out against Oz’s political ambitions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much. The race...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on the opioid epidemic, medical marijuana, and other health issues

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. As a freshman state senator, Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin) rose to prominence by vocally opposing the Wolf administration’s COVID-19 shutdown orders, mask mandates, and other efforts to slow the spread of the disease. Now a candidate for governor, Mastriano continues to tout...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Shapiro touts pro-union stance during campaign stop in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro rallied with union members in North Philly as the race for state governor nears the finish line. The Democratic candidate reinforced his pro-union stance at the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 164 Headquarters. Shapiro said while serving as the state’s attorney general,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

New Jersey 3rd Congressional District Candidates’ Forum hosted by League of Women Voters and WHYY

On Wednesday, WHYY and the League of Women Voters of Burlington County hosted a candidates’ forum for New Jersey’s Third Congressional District. The participating candidates were incumbent Andy Kim (Democrat), Christopher Russomanno (Libertarian), and Gregory Sobocinski (God Save America). Republican candidate Bob Healey declined to participate. WHYY News’...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WHYY

Pennsylvania moves to limit PFAS in drinking water

Pennsylvania’s Environmental Quality Board on Thursday voted 15-3 in favor of a Department of Environmental Protection proposal to establish limits on two of the toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS. Often referred to as “forever chemicals,” because they don’t naturally break down in the environment, PFAS compounds are linked to serious health issues including some cancers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

U.S. Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail voting law decision

The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. Pennsylvania’s top-ranking elections official...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Some who’ve spent time behind bars in Pa are eligible to vote, and this group is spreading the word

An effort is underway in Pennsylvania to get all qualified voters a ballot this time around. That even includes some who are incarcerated. “The problem is that every year there is a contingency of elected officials, advocates, some might say Republicans, that go on a misinformation campaign to tell individuals that are convicted of felony charges that they cannot vote. That is not true,” said Lee Owens of the Penn Franchise Project.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Members of PA-TF1 return to Philadelphia from Southwest Florida

After two weeks in the southeastern United States, most of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 has returned home to Philadelphia. Task Force 1 includes members of the Philadelphia Fire Department and other first responders from across the state who are specially trained in urban search-and-rescue efforts. For this mission, the team included technical search specialists, structural engineers, doctors, canines and canine handlers, and experts in hazardous materials and other related fields.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
