‘Very serious stakes’: Why Pa.’s doctors are rallying against Oz’s Senate bid
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Dr. Mehmet Oz has built a career out of leveraging his credentials as a physician. As he pushes forward in his bid for U.S. Senate, others in his profession are pushing back. Collectively known as the Real Doctors Against Oz, a growing number of physicians across Pennsylvania are speaking out against Oz’s political ambitions.
Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much. The race...
Del. Dems urged to boycott Return Day parade carriages from Confederate flag-flying museum
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. The flying of a Confederate flag at a Delaware museum and a town’s nearly $25,000 grant to the facility will change the flavor of one of the state’s cherished and unique political traditions – Return Day.
Fetterman receives more, smaller donations. Oz supported by personal loans and outside spending
This story originally appeared on WESA. Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman continues to raise and spend substantially more money than his Republican counterpart, Mehmet Oz. But spending by outside groups have ensured that Oz remains competitive this fall. Fetterman’s campaign received more than $22 million in contributions from July to...
Faith-based groups hitting the road to encourage Pennsylvanians to vote
The Freedom Express starts this week in Philadelphia with plans to travel to more than a dozen Pennsylvania counties. The bus tour will urge people to vote in a state that could be crucial to the midterms nationwide. The group is mindful of the separation of church and state, said...
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on the opioid epidemic, medical marijuana, and other health issues
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. As a freshman state senator, Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin) rose to prominence by vocally opposing the Wolf administration’s COVID-19 shutdown orders, mask mandates, and other efforts to slow the spread of the disease. Now a candidate for governor, Mastriano continues to tout...
Supreme Court turns away Trump objections in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
The U.S. Supreme Court for now has tossed out former President Trump’s objections to the way the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals is handling the seizure of classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. The court’s action was announced even as the Jan. 6 committee was conducting...
Shapiro touts pro-union stance during campaign stop in Philadelphia
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro rallied with union members in North Philly as the race for state governor nears the finish line. The Democratic candidate reinforced his pro-union stance at the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 164 Headquarters. Shapiro said while serving as the state’s attorney general,...
New Jersey 3rd Congressional District Candidates’ Forum hosted by League of Women Voters and WHYY
On Wednesday, WHYY and the League of Women Voters of Burlington County hosted a candidates’ forum for New Jersey’s Third Congressional District. The participating candidates were incumbent Andy Kim (Democrat), Christopher Russomanno (Libertarian), and Gregory Sobocinski (God Save America). Republican candidate Bob Healey declined to participate. WHYY News’...
Pennsylvania moves to limit PFAS in drinking water
Pennsylvania’s Environmental Quality Board on Thursday voted 15-3 in favor of a Department of Environmental Protection proposal to establish limits on two of the toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS. Often referred to as “forever chemicals,” because they don’t naturally break down in the environment, PFAS compounds are linked to serious health issues including some cancers.
U.S. Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail voting law decision
The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. Pennsylvania’s top-ranking elections official...
New Jersey college students support proposal to eliminate work requirement for SNAP benefits
The New Jersey Senate has advanced a proposal that some college students said would help tackle food insecurity on campuses across the state. State lawmakers have introduced a bill that would eliminate a work requirement for low-income students seeking SNAP benefits, also known as “food stamps.”. Currently, most students...
In Pa. county jails, people with mental illness are routinely met with pepper spray and stun guns
This story originally appeared on WITF. When police found Ishmail Thompson, he was standing naked outside a Dauphin County hotel, where he had just punched a man. A mental health specialist working with the county prison said Thompson should be sent to a hospital for psychiatric care. But at the...
Some who’ve spent time behind bars in Pa are eligible to vote, and this group is spreading the word
An effort is underway in Pennsylvania to get all qualified voters a ballot this time around. That even includes some who are incarcerated. “The problem is that every year there is a contingency of elected officials, advocates, some might say Republicans, that go on a misinformation campaign to tell individuals that are convicted of felony charges that they cannot vote. That is not true,” said Lee Owens of the Penn Franchise Project.
Members of PA-TF1 return to Philadelphia from Southwest Florida
After two weeks in the southeastern United States, most of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 has returned home to Philadelphia. Task Force 1 includes members of the Philadelphia Fire Department and other first responders from across the state who are specially trained in urban search-and-rescue efforts. For this mission, the team included technical search specialists, structural engineers, doctors, canines and canine handlers, and experts in hazardous materials and other related fields.
Pennsylvania prisoners are giving their own money to families impacted by gun violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A group of Pennsylvania prisoners, many of them serving life sentences for gun crimes, is pooling together their own funds to help Philadelphia families who lose a child to gun violence.
Latest Pa. voter registration numbers show what could happen in November
This story originally appeared on WITF. Voters of both major parties are showing signs that they are equally energized about Pennsylvania’s midterm election. Plus, there’s some evidence voters may cast their ballots for candidates of opposite parties in different races. Those are some of the revelations political scientists...
