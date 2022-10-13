ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstoniamag.com

10 of Houston's Tastiest Soul Food Restaurants

As the weather cools, we’ve culled through Houston’s best soul food restaurants. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

The Houston Chronicle endorses Alex Mealer over incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo - What's Your Point?

— Alexandra Mealer, Republican candidate for Harris County Judge. Houston - Speaking together at what is almost certain to be the only face-to-face meeting between Judge Lina Hidalgo and challenger Alex Mealer. The editorial board of the Houston Chronicle awarded it's endorsement to Mealer, ....saying of the incumbent - "our gravest concerns, though, involve Hidalgo’s failure to respond with urgency to Harris County’s crime wave."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
papercitymag.com

Rice University Athletics Gets a Big Money Boost From Black-Tie Fundraiser’s River Oaks Return, Building on a $6 Million-Plus Tradition

'An Evening in Rice's Honour' founders Dr. Walter & Linda McReynolds, Cynthia & Bucky Allshouse (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) It was truly inside baseball (no pun intended) when 375 supporters of Rice University Athletics gathered at River Oaks Country Club to celebrate Owl enthusiasts and raise funds for the university’s athletic programs. The evening that felt more like a glorious fraternity reunion than a formal fundraiser generated more than $400,000 for the cause.
HOUSTON, TX
koxe.com

Michael Head, 46

Michael Head, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Michael was born on Tuesday, April 13, 1976 in Houston, Texas to Robert and Linda Head. When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Durango, Colorado to get away from city life and enjoy the outdoors. While attending Durango Senior High School his hobbies included skateboarding, reading comics, and listening to punk rock music. He graduated from Durango Senior High School in 1994, and soon afterwards Mike and his family moved back to Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Tex-Mex

Back in the day, a place like El Tiempo Cantina was simply known as “Mexican food” and maybe that’s still how the meals served in its locations are known in non-Texas parts of the country. Houston’s proximity to Mexico and the strong focus on international cuisine here means El Tiempo must be classified as “Tex-Mex” to not confuse fine diners with authentic Mexican cooking, dishes indigenous to places like Oaxaca and coastal Mexico. One thing that’s clear, no matter what you call it, El Tiempo's is the best food of its kind in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Mediterranean Villa with Beautifully Landscaped Backyard Asks $3.799 Million in Houston, Texas

11318 Jamestown Rd, Houston, Texas is stunning Mediterranean Villa located on a large wooded lot in the heart of Piney Point offers beautifully landscaped backyard with covered summer kitchen and heated swimming pool. This Villa in Houston offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about [Address], please contact Cynthia Bigelow (Phone: 713-558-3215) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

America’s Biggest Japan Festival Is Returning to Houston On an Even Grander Scale — Get Ready For Tokyo Night Weekend

Look for everything Japanese from food to music, art, anime, and martial arts to be celebrated at the upcoming Tokyo Night Festival. (Courtesy Tokyo Night Festival) Touting itself as the biggest event in the United States that celebrates Japan and its fascinating centuries-old culture, the second-annual Tokyo Night Festival is returning to Houston for two days — Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. Initially created by Naoki Yoshida, Yusuke Motozawa and Tam Lo as a parking lot festival, the trio invited chefs inspired by Japan and its food and asked each to create their version of Japanese cuisine.
HOUSTON, TX
Essence

After Nearly 150 Years, HBCU Prairie View A&M Allows Students To Earn Bachelor’s Degree In African American Studies

The new fall program aimed to expose and prepare students for careers in culture and diversity. In 1968, the nation’s first African American studies major was developed at San Francisco State University after an uproarious outcry from students and faculty. 54 years later, historically Black university Prairie View A&M University is following suit.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
KHOU

Beto O'Rourke campaigning in Houston's Asiatown

HOUSTON — We are just days away from the start of early voting and candidates are making their final cases to voters. Saturday, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was in Asiatown for a rally hosted by the Asian American Democrats of Texas Caucus Houston Chapter. Dozens of Asian American...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

The Incredible Perseverance of UH Tight End Christian Trahan — Needing a New Guardian at Age 8, Fighting Hurricanes and Discovering What Family Really Means

University of Houston tight end Christian Trahan works to break free. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Christian Trahan goes up high to get the football and maybe it couldn’t have gone any other way. The University of Houston’s fifth year senior tight end has been through so much, overcome so much to be there for his team, that maybe he had to be the one to give this UH football team an improbable second life.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy