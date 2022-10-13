Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
houstoniamag.com
10 of Houston's Tastiest Soul Food Restaurants
As the weather cools, we’ve culled through Houston’s best soul food restaurants. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
papercitymag.com
Victims of Domestic Violence in Houston Get Help From AVDA With a Lavish Dinner at Tony’s Providing a Major Assist
Chairs Eric & Lisa Elder, Steve & Paula Winter with AVDA CEO Maisha Colter at the 'Honoring Texas Victims' dinner at Tony's (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse) ‘Honoring Texas Victims’ dinner. Where: Tony’s. PC Moment: Although the goal for the...
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
Hamilton Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda To Support Beto At Houston Rally
42-year-old writer, composer, and filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the record-breaking musical “Hamilton” will attend a Beto’s rally this next Tuesday. He is ready to endorse Beto and contribute to the Democrat effort to take Greg Abbott out of state government. The rally will include Democratic...
fox26houston.com
The Houston Chronicle endorses Alex Mealer over incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo - What's Your Point?
— Alexandra Mealer, Republican candidate for Harris County Judge. Houston - Speaking together at what is almost certain to be the only face-to-face meeting between Judge Lina Hidalgo and challenger Alex Mealer. The editorial board of the Houston Chronicle awarded it's endorsement to Mealer, ....saying of the incumbent - "our gravest concerns, though, involve Hidalgo’s failure to respond with urgency to Harris County’s crime wave."
papercitymag.com
Rice University Athletics Gets a Big Money Boost From Black-Tie Fundraiser’s River Oaks Return, Building on a $6 Million-Plus Tradition
'An Evening in Rice's Honour' founders Dr. Walter & Linda McReynolds, Cynthia & Bucky Allshouse (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) It was truly inside baseball (no pun intended) when 375 supporters of Rice University Athletics gathered at River Oaks Country Club to celebrate Owl enthusiasts and raise funds for the university’s athletic programs. The evening that felt more like a glorious fraternity reunion than a formal fundraiser generated more than $400,000 for the cause.
Listed at $3.7M, Houston's 'Darth Vader House' is the ultimate bachelor pad
With its black rock and sharp edges, the Houston home resembles something from 'Star Wars.'
CW33 NewsFix
#stallionnightlive | Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion to host and musical guest on ‘hot girl’ “SNL”
HOUSTON (KIAH) Megan Thee Stallion is the host and musical guest this week on SNL this weekend. No doubt we’ll be watching after seeing the sexy promos. On her Instagram, she shared a post, posing in a sheer catsuit and high heels. #stallionnightlive. She’s using #stallionnightlive to promote her...
houstoncitybook.com
Houston Model, Fashion Designer and New Miss USA Has Surprising Answers to Our Fun Questions!
TO COMPETE IN the Miss USA pageant, contestants must be at least 18 and under 28 years old in the year they are competing. The 2022 Miss USA winner, R’Bonney Gabriel, cut it close!. Gabriel grew up in Missouri City and graduated from Lawrence E. Elkins High School in...
College Media Network
Farewell, Farish Hall: College of Education’s home to be demolished in 2025 — but not replaced
For years it’s been known the University will demolish Farish Hall to make way for its ambitious Centennial Plaza, but UH has backtracked on plans to replace the College of Education’s home with another building, a school spokesperson said. With Farish Hall set to be razed beginning in...
koxe.com
Michael Head, 46
Michael Head, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Michael was born on Tuesday, April 13, 1976 in Houston, Texas to Robert and Linda Head. When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Durango, Colorado to get away from city life and enjoy the outdoors. While attending Durango Senior High School his hobbies included skateboarding, reading comics, and listening to punk rock music. He graduated from Durango Senior High School in 1994, and soon afterwards Mike and his family moved back to Texas.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Tex-Mex
Back in the day, a place like El Tiempo Cantina was simply known as “Mexican food” and maybe that’s still how the meals served in its locations are known in non-Texas parts of the country. Houston’s proximity to Mexico and the strong focus on international cuisine here means El Tiempo must be classified as “Tex-Mex” to not confuse fine diners with authentic Mexican cooking, dishes indigenous to places like Oaxaca and coastal Mexico. One thing that’s clear, no matter what you call it, El Tiempo's is the best food of its kind in Houston.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Mediterranean Villa with Beautifully Landscaped Backyard Asks $3.799 Million in Houston, Texas
11318 Jamestown Rd, Houston, Texas is stunning Mediterranean Villa located on a large wooded lot in the heart of Piney Point offers beautifully landscaped backyard with covered summer kitchen and heated swimming pool. This Villa in Houston offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about [Address], please contact Cynthia Bigelow (Phone: 713-558-3215) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
papercitymag.com
America’s Biggest Japan Festival Is Returning to Houston On an Even Grander Scale — Get Ready For Tokyo Night Weekend
Look for everything Japanese from food to music, art, anime, and martial arts to be celebrated at the upcoming Tokyo Night Festival. (Courtesy Tokyo Night Festival) Touting itself as the biggest event in the United States that celebrates Japan and its fascinating centuries-old culture, the second-annual Tokyo Night Festival is returning to Houston for two days — Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. Initially created by Naoki Yoshida, Yusuke Motozawa and Tam Lo as a parking lot festival, the trio invited chefs inspired by Japan and its food and asked each to create their version of Japanese cuisine.
houstononthecheap.com
Corn maze Houston: 10 corn mazes near you for hay rides and other fun fall activities!
The season for Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes is finally here! If you find yourself googling “corn mazes near me” you have lots of company because right now everyone wants to step out and enjoy the nice Fall weather in Houston!. The corn maze is a fun experience...
Essence
After Nearly 150 Years, HBCU Prairie View A&M Allows Students To Earn Bachelor’s Degree In African American Studies
The new fall program aimed to expose and prepare students for careers in culture and diversity. In 1968, the nation’s first African American studies major was developed at San Francisco State University after an uproarious outcry from students and faculty. 54 years later, historically Black university Prairie View A&M University is following suit.
KHOU
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in Houston's Asiatown
HOUSTON — We are just days away from the start of early voting and candidates are making their final cases to voters. Saturday, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke was in Asiatown for a rally hosted by the Asian American Democrats of Texas Caucus Houston Chapter. Dozens of Asian American...
Latino vs. Hispanic: Experts explain the difference between these umbrella terms
"One of the things is assuming everybody is Mexican, that everybody who has a Spanish-sounding last name is of Mexican heritage. And that has its problems," Dr. Sisk said.
papercitymag.com
The Incredible Perseverance of UH Tight End Christian Trahan — Needing a New Guardian at Age 8, Fighting Hurricanes and Discovering What Family Really Means
University of Houston tight end Christian Trahan works to break free. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Christian Trahan goes up high to get the football and maybe it couldn’t have gone any other way. The University of Houston’s fifth year senior tight end has been through so much, overcome so much to be there for his team, that maybe he had to be the one to give this UH football team an improbable second life.
Click2Houston.com
Minority business owners take claims of not being treated fairly on contracts to city hall
HOUSTON – Outside of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office on the steps of Houston City Hall, two dozen individuals stood with a clear message on shirts across their chests, “End Corruption in Houston.”. “This is a problem. This is a widespread problem,” said Towana Bryant, a shipping business...
Comments / 6