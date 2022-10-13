NAMPA — In the crisp fall darkness outside of the arena, the eight ladies of “Reinas del Valle” equestrian team rode their horses in a slow circle, their sombreroed figures silhouetted against the barn light. After striding into the arena, riding side saddle, they paused behind the arena’s curtain to ensure the ruffled skirts of their carnation-pink “Adelita” dresses were tucked just so against their tack. Then, it was performance...

