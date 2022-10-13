ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

WHYY

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from...
POTUS
WHYY

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the “brutal” government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WHYY

‘Very serious stakes’: Why Pa.’s doctors are rallying against Oz’s Senate bid

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Dr. Mehmet Oz has built a career out of leveraging his credentials as a physician. As he pushes forward in his bid for U.S. Senate, others in his profession are pushing back. Collectively known as the Real Doctors Against Oz, a growing number of physicians across Pennsylvania are speaking out against Oz’s political ambitions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

What to know about the application for Biden’s student loan relief

It’s hard to imagine a more anticipated form than the one tens of millions of federal student loan borrowers will need to complete to qualify for President Biden’s debt relief plan. On Tuesday, senior administration officials revealed new details about the application. Here’s what we know:. When...
EDUCATION
WHYY

How QAnon Became a Movement, Cult, and the Conspiracy Theory of Everything

At a recent Trump rally in Ohio, ominous music played under the former president’s speech as the crowd simultaneously raised their index fingers in the air. To people in the know, the music sounded identical to the QAnon theme song, and it elicited the conspiracy theory salute. It also signaled Trump’s overt embrace of the conspiracy theory and its supporters.
OHIO STATE
WHYY

Episode 5: Criminal Justice

What are our constitutional rights when accused of a crime? Let’s dive into the 5th, 6th and 8th amendments. In Your Democracy, we explore how the Constitution holds up against the complexities of 21st century American life in ways the framers could not have foretold.
LAW
WHYY

Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races

As Republicans and Democrats fight for control of Congress this fall, a growing number of conservative political action groups are targeting their efforts closer to home: at local school boards. Their aim is to gain control of more school systems and push back against what they see as a liberal...
ELECTIONS
WHYY

What to know now that hearing aids are available over the counter

Starting Monday, hearing aids will be available to buy over the counter across the U.S. The major shift in hearing health care is due to a recent rule change by the Food and Drug Administration, which in August cleared the way for the devices to be sold in retail stores without the need for buyers to see a doctor first.
FDA
The Independent

Stacey Abrams says she’s ‘on the right side of history’ in rematch against Georgia governor Brian Kemp

After losing the election for Georgia governor in 2018, Stacey Abrams has boosted her national profile as a voting rights advocate, combatting a wave of Republican-led efforts to restrict ballot access across the US.But closer to home, as she makes a second bid for the governor’s office, the Democratic candidate has struggled to close the gap between her campaign and her GOP opponent Brian Kemp, who is making his pitch for another four years in office, as they head to a rematch this November.On the final day of early voting in their governor’s race, Ms Abrams and Mr Kemp...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

First lady Jill Biden talks cancer prevention on Newsmax

WASHINGTON — (AP) — First lady Jill Biden took her husband's unity agenda to an unlikely venue on Monday, when conservative cable station Newsmax aired an interview with her about cancer research. Curing cancer is a central goal for President Joe Biden, whose eldest son, Beau, died from...
CANCER
WHYY

After ACLU complaint, Central Bucks still considers banning Pride flags

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Central Bucks school board is moving forward with a policy that will censor Pride flags and other classroom decor relating to gender identity and sexual orientation, despite outcry from students, parents, and community members, and a federal complaint by the ACLU.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Millions of Americans are losing access to maternal care. Here’s what can be done

Access to maternity care is decreasing in the parts of the U.S. that need it the most, affecting nearly 7 million women of childbearing age and some 500,000 babies. That’s according to a report released Tuesday by March of Dimes, a nonprofit focused on maternal and infant health. It finds that 36% of counties nationwide — largely in the Midwest and South — constitute “maternity care deserts,” meaning they have no obstetric hospitals or birth centers and no obstetric providers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WHYY

WHYY

