Trump's company charged Secret Service 'exorbitant' hotel rates to protect the first family, House committee report says
The Trump Organization charged the Secret Service "exorbitant rates" -- upwards of $1.4 million over four years -- to protect the former President and his family at properties they owned, according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee on Monday.
Supreme Court turns away Trump objections in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
The U.S. Supreme Court for now has tossed out former President Trump’s objections to the way the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals is handling the seizure of classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. The court’s action was announced even as the Jan. 6 committee was conducting...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from...
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the “brutal” government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border...
Biden’s pardon for marijuana convictions and the future of decriminalization
Last week, President Biden announced that he will pardon 6,500 people who have federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, and he encouraged states to follow suit. Most cannabis convictions are at the state level. In September, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf launched an expedited pardon program for people with nonviolent marijuana...
‘Very serious stakes’: Why Pa.’s doctors are rallying against Oz’s Senate bid
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Dr. Mehmet Oz has built a career out of leveraging his credentials as a physician. As he pushes forward in his bid for U.S. Senate, others in his profession are pushing back. Collectively known as the Real Doctors Against Oz, a growing number of physicians across Pennsylvania are speaking out against Oz’s political ambitions.
What to know about the application for Biden’s student loan relief
It’s hard to imagine a more anticipated form than the one tens of millions of federal student loan borrowers will need to complete to qualify for President Biden’s debt relief plan. On Tuesday, senior administration officials revealed new details about the application. Here’s what we know:. When...
How QAnon Became a Movement, Cult, and the Conspiracy Theory of Everything
At a recent Trump rally in Ohio, ominous music played under the former president’s speech as the crowd simultaneously raised their index fingers in the air. To people in the know, the music sounded identical to the QAnon theme song, and it elicited the conspiracy theory salute. It also signaled Trump’s overt embrace of the conspiracy theory and its supporters.
Democrats seek to address confusion over ‘Mike Doyle’ in 12th Congressional District race
This story originally appeared on WESA. Democratic Congressman Mike Doyle will announce his retirement later today — again — in an effort to head off confusion about who exactly is on the ballot this fall for the seat he has long held in Congress. “I feel an obligation...
Episode 5: Criminal Justice
What are our constitutional rights when accused of a crime? Let’s dive into the 5th, 6th and 8th amendments. In Your Democracy, we explore how the Constitution holds up against the complexities of 21st century American life in ways the framers could not have foretold.
LAW・
Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races
As Republicans and Democrats fight for control of Congress this fall, a growing number of conservative political action groups are targeting their efforts closer to home: at local school boards. Their aim is to gain control of more school systems and push back against what they see as a liberal...
Herschel Walker Says He ‘Never’ Opposed Exceptions In Georgia’s Abortion Law. He Did.
The GOP candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia added to his waffling statements on abortion restrictions.
What to know now that hearing aids are available over the counter
Starting Monday, hearing aids will be available to buy over the counter across the U.S. The major shift in hearing health care is due to a recent rule change by the Food and Drug Administration, which in August cleared the way for the devices to be sold in retail stores without the need for buyers to see a doctor first.
FDA・
Stacey Abrams says she’s ‘on the right side of history’ in rematch against Georgia governor Brian Kemp
After losing the election for Georgia governor in 2018, Stacey Abrams has boosted her national profile as a voting rights advocate, combatting a wave of Republican-led efforts to restrict ballot access across the US.But closer to home, as she makes a second bid for the governor’s office, the Democratic candidate has struggled to close the gap between her campaign and her GOP opponent Brian Kemp, who is making his pitch for another four years in office, as they head to a rematch this November.On the final day of early voting in their governor’s race, Ms Abrams and Mr Kemp...
First lady Jill Biden talks cancer prevention on Newsmax
WASHINGTON — (AP) — First lady Jill Biden took her husband's unity agenda to an unlikely venue on Monday, when conservative cable station Newsmax aired an interview with her about cancer research. Curing cancer is a central goal for President Joe Biden, whose eldest son, Beau, died from...
Latest Pa. voter registration numbers show what could happen in November
This story originally appeared on WITF. Voters of both major parties are showing signs that they are equally energized about Pennsylvania’s midterm election. Plus, there’s some evidence voters may cast their ballots for candidates of opposite parties in different races. Those are some of the revelations political scientists...
After ACLU complaint, Central Bucks still considers banning Pride flags
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Central Bucks school board is moving forward with a policy that will censor Pride flags and other classroom decor relating to gender identity and sexual orientation, despite outcry from students, parents, and community members, and a federal complaint by the ACLU.
Georgia voters start casting ballots in consequential Senate race
The midterm elections are less than a month away and, in some states, voters are already casting their ballots.
Millions of Americans are losing access to maternal care. Here’s what can be done
Access to maternity care is decreasing in the parts of the U.S. that need it the most, affecting nearly 7 million women of childbearing age and some 500,000 babies. That’s according to a report released Tuesday by March of Dimes, a nonprofit focused on maternal and infant health. It finds that 36% of counties nationwide — largely in the Midwest and South — constitute “maternity care deserts,” meaning they have no obstetric hospitals or birth centers and no obstetric providers.
