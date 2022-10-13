ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Delta Air Lines and Starbucks announce a loyalty tie-up

The new partnership started on the 12th of October for US Customers who are enrolled in both Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards loyalty programs can easily link their accounts by visiting either deltastarbucks.com or starbucksdelta.com. No notice for those with international accounts can earn (because going by this author’s Starbucks...
INDUSTRY
Inc.com

Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First

There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Of Coffee#Tea#Business Industry#Linus Business#Starbucks Are Teaming#Delta Air Lines#Delta Skymiles#Starbucks Rewards
TheStreet

American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins

American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Starbucks
TheStreet

Alaska Airlines Introduces New Benefits That You're Going To Love

Alaska Airlines is one of the world’s largest airlines, and contrary to the impression given my its name, it flies all over the world, offering 1,200 daily flights in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The company is also, despite what you may infer from the name, based in Seattle. (It's a long story, but the company has changed ownership a few times over the course of its 90-year history.)
INDUSTRY
techaiapp.com

Goodbye, First Class: American Airlines to Fly Flagship Suites

First class on US airlines has been an endangered species for years, with more flyers demanding business class service. Now American Airlines has plans to replace first-class altogether on its long-haul fleet starting in 2024. Enter the debut of Flagship Suite seats, American’s new long-haul fleet class that will be introduced on new Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 deliveries beginning in 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldcoffeeportal.com

In other coffee business news... 7-13 October 2022

Fresh brewed Caribou Coffee is now available onboard any of Sun Country’s 98 routes | Photo credit: Sun Country Airlines. Subscribe to The Weekly Coffee Dose for the latest World Coffee Portal news updates. US – Caribou Coffee reaches new heights with airline partnership. US airline Sun Country...
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

The best stocking stuffers still on sale for Prime Day — all under $15

Okay, it's not yet Halloween. But here at Yahoo we want to help you get a jump on the holidays, so you can truly enjoy the season when it arrives. Picture it: You, sipping rum-spiked eggnog, with your feet up (in cozy slippers, of course), while last-minute shoppers fight for scraps on picked-over shelves.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy