Delta Air Lines and Starbucks announce a loyalty tie-up
The new partnership started on the 12th of October for US Customers who are enrolled in both Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards loyalty programs can easily link their accounts by visiting either deltastarbucks.com or starbucksdelta.com. No notice for those with international accounts can earn (because going by this author’s Starbucks...
You can earn Delta Air Lines miles with your Starbucks order
A new partnership between the two companies will give U.S. customers extra rewards when they link accounts.
Inc.com
Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First
There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins
American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
Business Insider
Huge new 80,000-mile limited-time offers on two American Airlines credit cards can get you $1,100+ in flights
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World...
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
Earn more rewards on your groceries with these credit cards
There are some great credit cards that earn extra rewards when you use them at the supermarket, so if you cook at home on a regular basis, it's important to make sure you have the best credit card in your wallet when you're shopping for groceries.
Alaska Airlines Introduces New Benefits That You're Going To Love
Alaska Airlines is one of the world’s largest airlines, and contrary to the impression given my its name, it flies all over the world, offering 1,200 daily flights in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The company is also, despite what you may infer from the name, based in Seattle. (It's a long story, but the company has changed ownership a few times over the course of its 90-year history.)
techaiapp.com
Goodbye, First Class: American Airlines to Fly Flagship Suites
First class on US airlines has been an endangered species for years, with more flyers demanding business class service. Now American Airlines has plans to replace first-class altogether on its long-haul fleet starting in 2024. Enter the debut of Flagship Suite seats, American’s new long-haul fleet class that will be introduced on new Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 deliveries beginning in 2024.
worldcoffeeportal.com
In other coffee business news... 7-13 October 2022
Fresh brewed Caribou Coffee is now available onboard any of Sun Country’s 98 routes | Photo credit: Sun Country Airlines. Subscribe to The Weekly Coffee Dose for the latest World Coffee Portal news updates. US – Caribou Coffee reaches new heights with airline partnership. US airline Sun Country...
AOL Corp
The best stocking stuffers still on sale for Prime Day — all under $15
Okay, it's not yet Halloween. But here at Yahoo we want to help you get a jump on the holidays, so you can truly enjoy the season when it arrives. Picture it: You, sipping rum-spiked eggnog, with your feet up (in cozy slippers, of course), while last-minute shoppers fight for scraps on picked-over shelves.
