Nebraska State

Drought, dry conditions impacting Nebraskan ranchers,

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A lack of rain, hot temperatures and other drought conditions show little improvement across Nebraska. Right now, 100% of the state is in at least abnormally dry condition. For one of the state’s top earners, agriculture, this drought spells economic issues and could create even bigger...
Tuesday Forecast: A winter chill is upon us

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The calendar may say October 18th on Tuesday, but the morning lows will sure feel like the middle of December. Tuesday morning may be cold enough to break the record low in the Capital City. We are calling for a low around 18, which would beat the record of 21 set back in 1972. More records from Omaha to the Tri-Cities are in danger of being tied or broken as well. With temperatures that low in the morning, they can only rise so far in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid 40s to low 50s in eastern and central Nebraska. However, areas out west may rise in the mid 50s to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon.
Monday Forecast: Chilly with even colder temperatures to come...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It may be time to turn the heaters on.... the next few days and nights will bring chilly to bitterly cold temperatures. High and low temperatures will be significantly below average for this time of year and a few places could see record lows Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny and overall dry conditions will persist through the new week.
Chilly start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will be well below average to start this week for much of the area. A warming trend is in the forecast for the second half of the week. A chance of rain returns this weekend. Monday will be sunny to mostly sunny, chilly (for much...
Sunday Forecast: Seasonally Cool & Breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front that will push through the area Saturday night through Sunday afternoon will slowly filter chilly polar air into the 1011 region for the next several days. Chilly high and low temperatures are knocking on our door step... it may be time to turn on those heaters for a couple of days! Overall dry conditions remain in the forecast.
