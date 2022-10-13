Read full article on original website
Climate Questions: How much has the climate changed already?
Relentless drought in China, East Africa, the U.S. West and northern Mexico, devastating floods in Pakistan and Kentucky, scorching heat waves in Europe and the Pacific Northwest, destructive cyclones in southern Africa and intense hurricanes in the U.S. and Central America make up just some of the recent extreme weather events that scientists have long predicted would be more intense with a warming climate.
Climate change must be a catalyst for reform of the World Heritage system
Over the last few years, many parts of the world have been devastated by extreme droughts, floods, wild fires and heatwaves linked to climate change. But climate change is not only influencing our weather: it also poses an existential threat to the outstanding universal value (OUV) of many of the world's most precious sites on UNESCO's World Heritage List, and potentially to the World Heritage system itself.
Protecting forests on the front line of the climate-change battle
Forests help counter global warming, but they are also threatened by it. Many tree species struggled this past summer as much of Europe was hit by heat waves and a severe drought—thought to be the worst in 500 years. Even olive trees, known for their ability to resist dry...
Climate change hits some of us much harder than others, but affected groups are fighting back
All around us, climate change is worsening existing disadvantage. In Australia, we need only look to low-income households hit harder by rising energy and fuel prices, and flood responses in northern New South Wales overlooking the needs of people with disability. These are examples of "climate injustice." In our research...
Solar farms a 'blight on the landscape'? Research shows they can benefit wildlife
Liz Truss, the new U.K. prime minister, isn't a fan of solar farms. In 2014, when she was environment secretary, she described rows of panels arranged in a field to capture energy from the sun as a "blight on the landscape." Eight years later, as a candidate for the 2022 Conservative Party leadership election, she said they were a threat to U.K. food supplies. Now her government seems intent on banning new solar farms by redefining some of the most promising sites for building them as prime farmland.
Small sulfate aerosol may have masked effects of climate change in 1970s
Small sulfate particles of diameters 0.4 µm or less from anthropogenic sources could have had a cooling effect on the climate in the 1970s, by triggering cloud formation and reflection radiation. Global warming and climate change are one of the most pressing issues of this century. It is well...
Permafrost emissions must be factored into global climate targets, says study
By the end of this century, permafrost in the rapidly warming Arctic will likely emit as much carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere as a large industrial nation, and over time potentially more than the United States has emitted since the start of the Industrial Revolution. But that's only...
How to measure the reputation of bureaucracies
The behavior of administrative agencies largely depends on the bureaucratic reputation that units and departments enjoy with different audiences. However, the current scholarship has not yet produced a coherent measure of bureaucratic reputation that is applicable to multiple agencies across different countries and over time. In his latest paper, published in the American Journal of Political Science, Bocconi Post-Doc and DONDENA Researcher Luca Bellodi addressed this gap by devising a new strategy to compute scores of bureaucratic credibility using state-of-the-art techniques in the field of Natural Language Processing.
Flooding significantly impacts food security, new study finds
New research finds that flooding can affect food security for more than 5.6 million people across several African nations. The work comes at a time when floods have also devastated Pakistan, India, and large parts of the European Union and the United States. "Our findings show that floods can impact...
Discovery of microbial pathway that may help combat methane emissions
Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, contributing more than 20% of global warming since preindustrial times. Anaerobic oxidation of methane (AOM) is an important methane sink, reducing methane emission from various environments to the atmosphere. Methylomirabilota bacterium (Methylomirabilis oxyfera) that can use nitrite as the electron acceptor to drive AOM has been recently reported.
Evangelical college students often feel misunderstood: What helps boost understanding between students of all faiths?
Our research team has studied college students' attitudes toward evangelicals, a topic that tends to prompt strong reactions. Some liberals don't see the topic as worthy of discussion—why study whether Americans appreciate a privileged group with strong influence on society? Meanwhile, many conservatives are adamant that evangelical perspectives are not tolerated, let alone welcome, on U.S. university campuses.
Innovative examples of Big Earth Data for sustainability science
A recent Science Bulletin paper compiled by Prof. Huadong Guo and his team discusses the potential and utility of Big Earth Data through a number of case studies to support the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The case studies demonstrate that, in light of the lack of relevant data in many countries, the availability of growing multi-source data and rapid advancements in big data methods and infrastructure provide unique opportunities to mitigate these data challenges.
Addressing urban inequalities with open-source data
People in deprived city areas tend to have less services available than inhabitants in wealthier parts. They have less access to urban infrastructure such as pharmacies, libraries, sports clubs and even public transport in their neighborhood. Reversing this tendency is a priority for today's policy-makers. Researchers of TU Delft have created a new online tool "CityAccessMap" that can help them in doing so.
Discovery about how porphyry-type copper deposits form could be crucial to 'green economy'
Scientists have made a fascinating new discovery about the formation of mineral deposits crucial to our transition to a 'green economy'. The new collaborative study, led by Lawrence Carter from the University of Exeter's Camborne School of Mines, has shown that porphyry-type copper deposits form due to a rapid change in the underlying magmatic plumbing system which forms them.
An ultrafine network for rivers
How are species richness and the characteristics of running waters related worldwide? This question is being addressed by a team led by IGB scientist Sami Domisch. The researchers have developed the highest-resolution map of the world's river systems ever produced. The map provides a basis for the detailed analysis of what characterizes riverine habitats and how they are interconnected.
Social grants offer cash, but they aren't a magic bullet response to inequality in the Global South
Over the last three decades, there has been a proliferation of social protection programs across the Global South in what some have dubbed a development revolution. International development agencies across the ideological spectrum have embraced social protection as an effective and efficient instrument to reduce poverty and inequality. The advent...
New analysis of obsidian blades reveals dynamic Neolithic social networks
An analysis of obsidian artifacts excavated during the 1960s at two prominent archaeological sites in southwestern Iran suggests that the networks Neolithic people formed in the region as they developed agriculture are larger and more complex than previously believed, according to a new study by Yale researchers. The study, published...
Economic losses from hurricanes may become too big to be offset by the US if warming continues
Hurricane damages can increase due to increasing global temperatures, caused by greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels. Computer simulations of regional economic sectors and supply chains in the US now show that the resulting economic losses can at some point not be nationally offset under unabated warming. If too many factories and the like are hit by the hurricane and stop working, other countries will have to step in to provide the supply of goods, according to the scientists who did the study. The hurricane impacts under global warming could thus put the U.S. at an economic disadvantage.
The air we breathe: Researcher discusses observing atmospheric change through art and science
Overlooking the Bass Strait on the remote and windy northwest tip of Lutruwita/Tasmania is the Kennaook/Cape Grim Baseline Air Pollution Station. The air that arrives at Kennaook has traveled thousands of kilometers. It hasn't touched land for many days, weeks or even months. It is said to be some of the cleanest in the world.
Advanced genomic approaches hold promise for marine conservation
Genetic and genomic technologies have tremendous potential for protecting marine life, but are currently being underutilized, argue Madeleine van Oppen of the Australian Institute of Marine Science and the University of Melbourne and Melinda Coleman with the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries, Australia in an essay publishing on October 17 in the open access journal PLOS Biology.
