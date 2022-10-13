Read full article on original website
Related
The Wait Is Over: Target Dropped Its Fall Designer Collection Full of Flattering Dresses and Cozy Accessories
And prices start at just $8.
Fall Is Here! The Best Fashion and Beauty Trends to Wear Now
Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. You feel that breeze? Fall is officially in the air, and you know what that means — new fashion and beauty trends are on the horizon. Say goodbye to tanks and shorts, and say hello to comfy […]
Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
15 Zara-Style Fashion Deals for Amazon Prime Day — Shop Now
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ask any fashionista where she got her stylish outfit, and there’s a good chance the answer will be Zara. In fact, I witnessed this exchange firsthand recently when a stranger inquired about my sister’s pink crewneck sweater. While […]
Brunello Cucinelli’s Exclusive New Capsule Collection for Mr Porter Is a Complete Fall Wardrobe
Brunello Cucinelli is a year-round delight. But given that cashmere remains its calling card, the ultra-luxe Italian label truly shines in its fall and winter collections. Thankfully, there’ll be a little more Cucinelli to go around this season, due to a 41-piece capsule collection themed around “Unexpected Elegance” that made its exclusive debut on Mr Porter this week. The assortment, which includes ready-to-wear clothing, footwear and accessories, is pegged to our transitional moment and available in shades that might be described as a “Cucinelli coloring box”: slate gray, camel tan, snow white, eggshell blue and dark navy. This isn’t first time Cucinelli...
I’m a stylist and ban three types of top from women’s wardrobe – they’re so old-fashioned it’s embarrassing
TRENDS come and go and what was once a must-have in your wardrobe has now become something we cringe over. And with the colder season well underway, most of us have ditched the summery dresses for more weather-appropriate tops with long sleeves. But according to one stylist, it's important to...
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
Kate Middleton Suits Up in $40 Zara Blazer & Hidden Heels for World Mental Health Day
Kate Middleton was sharply — and affordably — outfitted for World Mental Health Day. Sitting down with BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat team for an interview with Prince William, the Princess of Wales wore an ivory Zara blazer. Her $40 long-sleeved style — on sale from $80 — featured a lapel-less silhouette, as well as front welts and a metal hook clasp. Completing her ensemble was a cream blouse and black trousers. Finishing the royal’s outfit was a gold $260 Laura Lombardi necklace with a link chain and heart pendant, as well as Princess Diana’s diamond and sapphire engagement ring.
intheknow.com
5 super cozy finds on sale for under $30 on Amazon, from teddy coats to sherpa slippers
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Teddy, aka sherpa fleece, makes for an incredibly...
Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800
Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
Fall Fashion: The 11 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last week, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather predicament looks like, there’s no harm in stocking up on seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of nearly a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $8. For more fall essentials, read our roundup of cozy UGG boots. Pilcro Micro Fisherman Sweater $69.95 $130 46% OFF Buy Now 1 This fisherman sweater from Anthropologie can be dressed up with a leather skirt like the photo above,...
100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why we love custom leather jackets by The Jacket Maker
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. A leather jacket that fits just right without breaking the bank? Now there's a great holiday gift. You can buy...
PopSugar
Eloquii Launched a Bridal Collection, and Everything's Under $900
One of the best parts of getting married is finding your dream dress. Or, at least, it is in theory. We've heard far too many stories of brides who arrive at a bridal store or atelier brimming with excitement, only to leave demoralized about the fit and cost of their dream dresses. Enter Eloquii — the brand just launched an inclusive, beautiful and affordable bridal collection that's here to change all of that.
Hypebae
A Closer Look at Palace's Debut Womenswear Collection With Gucci
Believe it or not, Palace has never actually had a full womens’ collection before. Sure, the London-based streetwear brand has dipped its toe into the waters of womenswear in the past (think Palace x Rapha or PalaceCK, for example) but this new Gucci collection marks the first time that the brand will be showcasing a fully-fledged collection and as major fans of the brand, we’re pretty excited.
Vogue
PSA: Arket’s Sellout Puffer Coat Is Back For Winter 2022
Over the last two winters, it seemed as though everyone in London was walking around in the same high-street puffer coat. Cloud-like, cosy and dramatically ankle-skimming, the Arket puffer was essentially akin to cocooning yourself in a duvet – only more socially acceptable. Now if that isn’t reason to buy a winter coat, then we don’t know what is.
Loewe Adds New Colors to On’s Cloudventure Sneaker for Second Collab Drop
Loewe and On have released the second edition of their much-talked-about collaboration. According to Loewe, this latest release presents five editions of On’s signature Cloudventure trail running shoes with new Yellow, Black and White colorways, alongside a re-release of the Gradient Orange and Gradient Khaki. The Spanish luxury house added that the shoes feature all of the Swiss performance brand’s trademark technologies including the Missiongrip rubber outsole and Speedboard mid-sole hidden plate, with brass eyelets, matte or iridescent mudguard, and hand-pressed marbled outsoles. Packaging is made from 100% recycled industrial materials, Loewe added. The accompanying campaign spotlights the new colorways with a play...
Mic
The 16 best lightweight jackets
If you’re traveling somewhere with changeable weather, trying to prepare for the transitional seasons, or just want a versatile outer layer, a lightweight jacket is an easy solution. It comes down to personal preference, but the best lightweight jackets are made from materials such as nylon, polyester, and faux leather in the style that suits your needs. They might also be able to fold into a pouch or one of their own pockets for added portability.
New York Post
Cuddle up in the 10 best faux fur blankets to keep cozy in winter 2022
There’s really nothing better than a cozy blanket in the winter, hot cocoa and a fireplace optional. It’s the picture of winter warmth, with the star of the show being a plush knit or throw blanket. Many have a blanket in every room, from the bedroom to the guest room, and then a throw over every sofa and chair in the rest of the home.
CNET
Take 25% Off Your Purchase Sitewide at Vince Camuto's Friends and Family Sale
Boots are an essential part of any fall and winter style. But finding a good pair of boots can be a little tricky when you're thinking about price, style and even functionality. Right now, if you want a pair of boots or two for less, you can check out Vince Camuto's Friends and Family sale for 25% off when you apply the offer code FALLBFF.
PopSugar
Target's Holiday Home Collections Are Here, Shop Our Festive Favorites
Deck the halls! Target just dropped its slate of holiday home collections for this year, and we're beyond excited to decorate our homes with all the festive goodness. Target is one of our favorite places to shop, especially for seasonal products and goodies. We're already huge fans of Target's home collections, whether it's the farmhouse vibes of Hearth and Hand with Magnolia, the modern contrasts of Threshold by Studio McGee or the vibrant boho accents from Opalhouse designed with Jungalow. No matter your aesthetic preferences, Target's decor is chef's kiss perfection, and with a sprinkle of holiday joy — obsessed is an understatement. We curated our favorite decor picks from Target's lineup of holiday home collections. We even found plenty of decor picks and fun stuff from Wondershop.
Comments / 0