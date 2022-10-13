Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
Without more money, Connecticut may cut 211 emergency housing hotline
Connecticut’s emergency housing funding hotline could face staffing shortages unless the state provides more funding for the service. The United Way of Connecticut told homeless service providers back in July it would need to cut its hours unless it could get $1.8 million in additional funding to hire new operators.
wshu.org
Hochul signs legislation to crack down on catalytic converter thefts in New York
Amid skyrocketing increases in auto part thefts, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Monday that targets illegal chop shops that buy and sell stolen catalytic converters. The law will increase cooperation between police and the Department of Motor Vehicles to track thefts, and funnel tens of millions of dollars...
wshu.org
An economic boom is coming to Connecticut — but at what cost?
New US Navy contracts require an expanded workforce in eastern Connecticut. Will the job openings hurt other labor markets?. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Erica Phillips to discuss her article, “In eastern CT, Electric Boat military contracts launch economic boom,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
Comments / 0