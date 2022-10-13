ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

Without more money, Connecticut may cut 211 emergency housing hotline

Connecticut’s emergency housing funding hotline could face staffing shortages unless the state provides more funding for the service. The United Way of Connecticut told homeless service providers back in July it would need to cut its hours unless it could get $1.8 million in additional funding to hire new operators.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

An economic boom is coming to Connecticut — but at what cost?

New US Navy contracts require an expanded workforce in eastern Connecticut. Will the job openings hurt other labor markets?. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Erica Phillips to discuss her article, “In eastern CT, Electric Boat military contracts launch economic boom,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy