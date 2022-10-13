Trump solicits cash right after the January 6 committee votes to subpoena him and tells supporters he's fighting for their 'heritage'

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Trump made a fundraising ask just after the House's January 6 committee wrapped its 9th hearing.

The ex-president told his supporters he's fighting for their "heritage" and praised the "MAGA movement."

The nine-member committee unanimously voted to subpoena Trump for testimony.

Former President Donald Trump emailed out a fundraising ask just minutes after the House January 6 committee wrapped its 9th day of hearings, during which committee members laid out a damning case against Trump as the central instigator of the deadly Capitol riot.

Capitalizing on his "MAGA movement" being in the news, the ex-president told his supporters he's fighting for their "heritage."

"Our MAGA movement is, by far, the greatest political movement in the history of our Country, because I am fighting for YOU, YOUR home, YOUR heritage, and YOUR freedom," Trump wrote in the fundraising email.

After filling out a survey with questions such as "Are you concerned about the Radical Left's effect on this country?", Trump prompts supporters to donate at least $45 to the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, which is composed of two of his post-presidential political committees: Save America and Make America Great Again PAC.

Trump, who has openly flirted with a another presidential run in 2024 but hasn't yet formally registered a presidential campaign committee, is using his PACs to fund a variety of expenses, from staging rallies to paying staffers to covering legal bills.

The nine-member committee unanimously voted to subpoena Trump for testimony concerning the riot at the close of the hearing on Thursday.

"It is our obligation to seek Donald Trump's testimony," Democratic Rep Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the committee, said on Thursday. "He is required to answer to those police officers who put their lives and bodies on the line to defend our democracy."

Trump is expected to refuse the subpoena and a potential legal process to enforce it would likely take years. In a Thursday afternoon statement, he called the committee a "total 'BUST'" and a "laughing stock."

The committee is planning to release a report prior to the midterm elections on its one-and-a-half year-long investigation into the January 6 attacks. While the committee has made clear that it has more work to do, it faces being dissolved if Republicans regain the House majority in November.

In the subject line of his fundraising email, Trump made a dubious claim he's made many times before: that his approval rating among Republicans sits at 96%.

A New York Times/Siena College poll published in July found that just 49% of Republican voters said they would cast their ballot for Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary. A quarter of GOP voters said they'd support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead. An NBC poll last month found Trump's approvals have sunk to their lowest point since he left office.

Still, the ex-president has managed to rake in cash through his various fundraising efforts, which have included numerous worthless incentives, a Mar-a-Lago-centric missive in the midst of a Florida hurricane, and aggressive scare tactics targeting his loyal supporters.

As of August 31, Save America alone reported about $92.8 million in reserve, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission.