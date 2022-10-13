Possibly fashioning himself after Thomas Crown or a Donna Tartt protagonist, an unknown man waltzed into a pop-up art show at the Frieze art fair in London last week, absconding with a painting worth $20,000 in the dead of night. The man was captured on CCTV breaking into the Averard Hotel, a derelict building often used as a cultural event space, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Strangely, according to Artnet, it was more than six hours before he was captured again, leaving the hotel with German artist Sarah Księska’s 2021 work Präparat in hand. What made the crime even more,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO