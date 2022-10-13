ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man sentenced for making crystal meth near Kansas City elementary school

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAH4G_0iXzPkMY00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 37-year-old man has been sentenced in federal court Thursday for his role in converting large amounts of liquid methamphetamine into crystal methamphetamine.

The operation took place at a rented house within 1,000 feet of George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.

The $1 million operation distributed more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine.

Jose Vieyra-Lopez, of Mexico, was sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison without parole.

Lawsuit over Missouri photo ID law dismissed ahead of midterm elections

On Feb. 4, 2022, Vieyra-Lopez pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school from Jan. 1, 2014, to May 18, 2018.

Vieyra-Lopez also pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, according to court documents.

On May 17, 2018, court documents say officers executed a search warrant at a Kansas City residence. There was no furniture or other items inside the residence to make it appear occupied. Instead, officers found a black cooking stand that had a pan sitting on top that contained liquid methamphetamine.

The residence is approximately 484 feet from George Melcher Elementary School.

The court also ordered Vieyra-Lopez and two other suspects to forfeit to the government $1,080,000, which was received for the unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, based on a sale price of $600 per ounce and the distribution of 1,800 ounces (112.5 pounds) of methamphetamine.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Sheriff: 2 Kansas women caught with methamphetamine

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th Street regarding suspicious activity, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the investigation, deputies took two suspects into custody after illegal narcotics were...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCK police identify homicide victim

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers have identified the homicide victim from the October 7 shooting in the 400 block of Troup Ave. The victim has been identified as James Wilson, 55, from Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

1 dead, 1 wounded in double-shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Police say they observed a crash involving multiple vehicles in the area. Two shooting victims were found in one of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There’s no information about the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

KCKPD investigating homicide near Wood Ave

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday morning. Officers were called to the scene of the 2800 block of Wood Avenue. Detectives are gathering evidence at the scene. This incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit....
KANSAS CITY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy