Georgia football offensive line key to turning around passing offense: ‘We have to be able to do both’

Read full article on original website
Related
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers after obliterating Vanderbilt
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following win over Vanderbilt. Winner: Quarterback play. It didn’t matter who was...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football community celebrates commitment of big-time quarterback Ryan Puglisi
It proved to be a great weekend for quarterbacks in Athens. Stetson Bennett got back to having fun and leading Georgia, while Carson Beck was able to make some plays in mop-up duty. Evidently, Georgia’s top quarterback target liked what he saw. Ryan Puglisi, a 2024 quarterback prospect, announced his...
dawgnation.com
Georgia stock report: Bulldogs ring the bell 55 times, skill players on upswing
ATHENS — Georgia football rang the bell 55 times on Saturday, doing what the No. 1 team in the nation should do against the worst defense in the Power 5 ranks. “That was an outmanned team,” Smart said of Vanderbilt after the Bulldogs disposed of the Commodores 55-0 at Sanford Stadium. “We were better than they were.”
dawgnation.com
Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game
ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
dawgnation.com
BREAKING: ‘Dawgs add big-time junior QB Ryan Puglisi to their 2024 class
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star junior QB Ryan Puglisi. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 QB and the No. 359 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. Ryan...
dawgnation.com
Dominick Blaylock makes the long trip back to the end zone for Georgia football: ‘I just keep rooting for him’
ATHENS —One thousand and sixty-two days. That’s how long it had been since Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock scored a touchdown for the Bulldogs. Prior to Saturday, the last time it happened came in Georgia’s 2019 win over Georgia Tech. Blaylock hauled in a nine-yard pass from Jake Fromm to put the Bulldogs up 38-7.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart ‘looking solely at one thing’ with SEC race heating up and tough stretch ahead
ATHENS — Kirby Smart delivered a stern message after Georgia’s 55-0 thrashing of Vanderbilt, the team’s most complete win of the season since a 49-3 win over Oregon in the season opener. “We’ve got a long way to go, guys,” Smart said of his No. 1-ranked, reigning...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football reclaims top spot in Week 8 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings
Georgia took care of business on Saturday, easing to a 55-0 win over Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs now sit at 7-0 on the season and hold the No. 1 ranking in this week’s Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs moved up in part because of Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. The Vols...
dawgnation.com
Social media already hyping up Georgia football-Tennessee matchup, much to Kirby Smart’s dismay
ATHENS — Even Kirby Smart was trying to watch. Fresh off a 55-0 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the start of Smart’s postgame press conference was delayed as he was trying to catch the end of the thrilling 52-49 Tennessee upset of Alabama. His press conference didn’t begin...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart on Georgia football injuries after Vanderbilt: ‘I don’t know that we’ll be completely healthy’
ATHENS — Even with Georgia up big, there were a few hold-your-breath moments on Saturday. Ladd McConkey and Xavier Truss, both starters, left the game in the second half due to injuries. But Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an all-clear on the two offensive players. “Ladd’s fine. He could...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football wide receiver Ladd McConkey exits Vanderbilt game with injury
ATHENS — An already thin wide receiver group suffered another blow on Saturday, as Ladd McConkey exited the game after going down on a third-quarter reception. The injury appeared to be a leg injury, with McConkey immediately going down and being helped to the injury tent with assistance from Georgia’s head trainer Ron Courson. McConkey did exit the medical tent and still had his helmet with him.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett back on track, shakes off slow starts and big hits
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett’s mental resiliency has been well-documented, but there’s just as much to be said for how durable the Georgia quarterback really is. Bennett, listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, tucked and ran into the teeth of the Vanderbilt defense late in the third quarter with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs in control, taking a shot from 230-pound linebacker Michael Owusu.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football Live Blog: Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0
ATHENS -- Georgia football takes on Vanderbilt in a Week 7 game on Saturday, Oct. 15. Below you can find live updates, score information, analysis as well as the latest injury news. The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs enter the game with a 6-0 record, while Vanderbilt is 3-3. Georgia football-Vanderbilt live...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Arik Gilbert breaks through for Georgia, first catch and touchdown for the Bulldogs
ATHENS — Arik Gilbert’s first catch and touchdown reception as a Georgia player checked off the final “feel good win” boxes on Saturday. In doing so, the Bulldogs engaged a potentially key piece in their offensive arsenal. “It was great,” said UGA coach Kirby Smart, who...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart orders up blowout, Georgia runs up 55-0 win over Vanderbilt
ATHENS —Kirby Smart told the world he wanted his Georgia football team to get off to a fast start, and, presto!. What Kirby Smart wants these days, Kirby gets. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs struck like lightning against Vanderbilt en route to the 55-0 win. “We want to start fast,”...
dawgnation.com
Carson Beck validates confidence in Georgia QB depth, lights up Vanderbilt in fourth quarter
ATHENS — Sixth-year senior Stetson Bennett is the solid No. 1 at quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs — make no mistake about that. But Kirby Smart has parroted his confidence in the crowded Georgia quarterbacks room throughout the offseason and into the 2022 campaign, and Carson Beck showed why on Saturday.
Observations from Georgia men’s basketball’s open practice
The Georgia men’s basketball squad held an open practice Saturday morning in Stegeman Coliseum. Fans and media alike were allowed to watch the practice in its entirety. Below is what stood out:. We’re less than a month away from the start of Georgia men’s basketball’s 2022-23 season, and the...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Two local high schools finish football game after being interrupted by gunshots last September
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “What are the biggest thing is we get a chance to finish A game that was interrupted because of some unfortunate accident “ said Michael Youngblood, Thomson High School head football coach. It’s an anticipated game against Laney and Thomson high school, both teams are finishing up where they left off in September, […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Comments / 0