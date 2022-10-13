ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football offensive line key to turning around passing offense: ‘We have to be able to do both’

By Connor Riley,
dawgnation.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers after obliterating Vanderbilt

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following win over Vanderbilt. Winner: Quarterback play. It didn’t matter who was...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia stock report: Bulldogs ring the bell 55 times, skill players on upswing

ATHENS — Georgia football rang the bell 55 times on Saturday, doing what the No. 1 team in the nation should do against the worst defense in the Power 5 ranks. “That was an outmanned team,” Smart said of Vanderbilt after the Bulldogs disposed of the Commodores 55-0 at Sanford Stadium. “We were better than they were.”
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game

ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football wide receiver Ladd McConkey exits Vanderbilt game with injury

ATHENS — An already thin wide receiver group suffered another blow on Saturday, as Ladd McConkey exited the game after going down on a third-quarter reception. The injury appeared to be a leg injury, with McConkey immediately going down and being helped to the injury tent with assistance from Georgia’s head trainer Ron Courson. McConkey did exit the medical tent and still had his helmet with him.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Stetson Bennett back on track, shakes off slow starts and big hits

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett’s mental resiliency has been well-documented, but there’s just as much to be said for how durable the Georgia quarterback really is. Bennett, listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, tucked and ran into the teeth of the Vanderbilt defense late in the third quarter with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs in control, taking a shot from 230-pound linebacker Michael Owusu.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football Live Blog: Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0

ATHENS -- Georgia football takes on Vanderbilt in a Week 7 game on Saturday, Oct. 15. Below you can find live updates, score information, analysis as well as the latest injury news. The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs enter the game with a 6-0 record, while Vanderbilt is 3-3. Georgia football-Vanderbilt live...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart orders up blowout, Georgia runs up 55-0 win over Vanderbilt

ATHENS —Kirby Smart told the world he wanted his Georgia football team to get off to a fast start, and, presto!. What Kirby Smart wants these days, Kirby gets. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs struck like lightning against Vanderbilt en route to the 55-0 win. “We want to start fast,”...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Observations from Georgia men’s basketball’s open practice

The Georgia men’s basketball squad held an open practice Saturday morning in Stegeman Coliseum. Fans and media alike were allowed to watch the practice in its entirety. Below is what stood out:. We’re less than a month away from the start of Georgia men’s basketball’s 2022-23 season, and the...
ATHENS, GA
Joe Mertens

This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
HOMER, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE

