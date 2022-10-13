ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Keeping yourself safe on the mountains

Search continues for shooter after three shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert. Officers arrived on the West Monroe Street campus at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 after reports of shots fired came in from a concert on campus. ‘This is not what we wanted’: S.C. report...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Chris Tester named interim public works director for City of Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene, Jr. has named Chris Tester interim public works director ahead of current Director W. Craig Powers’ final days with the city. Tester began his career with the City of Salisbury in 2008 as an engineer in Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. In 2013,...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

CATS Crime: Bus operators claims of unsafe environment supported by data

Search continues for shooter after three shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert. Officers arrived on the West Monroe Street campus at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 after reports of shots fired came in from a concert on campus. ‘This is not what we wanted’: S.C. report...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

City of Charlotte bolstering workforce training programs with grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area's unemployment rate is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels. City officials hope to continue to improve jobs and the workforce by funding technical training programs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 50,000 people in Charlotte, Gastonia and Rock Hill were unemployed in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested, charged with DWI

Search continues for shooter after three shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert. Officers arrived on the West Monroe Street campus at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 after reports of shots fired came in from a concert on campus. ‘This is not what we wanted’: S.C. report...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

2 shot, others hurt fleeing gunfire at homecoming concert

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert on Saturday night, officials said. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers who were called to...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTW News13

Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy