Carbondale, IL

Rochester Reunion At Western Illinois vs Southern Illinois on Saturday

Nic Baker, Clay Bruno, D’Ante’ and Avante’ Cox, Cade Eddington, Zach Grant…all Rochester graduates who took the field in some capacity during the division one football game between Western Illinois and Southern Illinois on Saturday. Other central Illinois players from the CS8 and Sangamo included Jeff Wells, Bradyn Smith and Ty Reeter.
ROCHESTER, IL
Springfield, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

SPRINGFIELD, IL
Salukis Stomp Leathernecks To Celebrate Homecoming In Style

Southern Illinois beat Western Illinois 30-7 on Saturday to move to 5-2 on the season and 4-0 in conference. Javon Williams Jr scored four rushing touchdowns for the Salukis. Nic Baker completed 25 of 27 passes for 227 yards. Romier Elliott rushed for 66 yards and caught 5 passes for 64 yards.
MACOMB, IL
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: October 10-15

Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Parker Boatman (Sacred Heart Griffin...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Football delivers record-breaking performance in 30-7 win over Western Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Quarterback Nic Baker set a school completion percentage record, connecting on 25-of-28 passes, as Southern Illinois cruised to a 30-7 win over Western Illinois in front of a big Homecoming crowd at Saluki Stadium on Saturday. Baker completed his first 15 passes in the game, which set a school record for consecutive completions to start a game and tied the overall school record.
MACOMB, IL
Singleton Leads Cyclones To Clinch Share Of CS8 Title

Sacred Heart Griffin got the running clock started in the second quarter, beating Lanphier 66-6, led by KeShon Singleton. The senior Air Force Academy commit scored a receiving touchdown, returned a punt for a touchdown and had an interception on defense. SHG is 8-0 and will play Southeast in Week Nine looking to go undefeated and lock up an outright CS8 title. Lanphier will play Springfield in Week Nine.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Smith, Zeibert Win Individual Titles; Rochester, UHigh Take Team Titles at CS8 Meet

The Central State Eight Cross Country meet was held at Lincoln Park on Saturday morning. Rochester’s Colleen Zeibert took the individual win in the girls race with Decatur’s Cale Smith finishing first in the boys race. The girls conference title went to the Rochester Rockets with the UHigh Pioneers winning the boys team title. Full results HERE.
ROCHESTER, IL
Cattle show meeting leads to fairground wedding

Micah Ott met Miles Toenyes at a cattle show at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield five years ago. This September, two weeks before harvest, the couple tied the knot a few hundred yards from where they met. Because family farming is such an important part of both their lives,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
Springfield Seeks Study Of Drinking Water Taste And Odor Issues

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is seeking $193,000 to pay for a study looking at causes and possible solutions for concerns about the taste and odor of the city’s water. The city is trying to address problems that often occur in the fall and were particularly acute last year, leading to weeks of complaints about a foul taste and odor in drinking water. The problem appears to be caused by an increase of stagnation in the lake water, tied to the retirement of two of CWLP’s electric generation units.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
Two Dead In Crash Late Friday South Of Chatham

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash late Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. One was a 17-year-old female from Virden, and the other was a 31-year-old male from Beardstown. Names of...
CHATHAM, IL
Semi crashes into house in central Illinois

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a power line and a house Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, […]
CERRO GORDO, IL
Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4

The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
The legacy left by Steven Haynes

A city councilman, manager of various Krogers, a mayoral candidate and a father are just a few things Steven Haynes was in the Carbondale community. Steven Haynes died of a combination of illnesses on July 25 of this year at the age of 58. “There’s a lot of people [who]...
CARBONDALE, IL

