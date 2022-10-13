ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

KPD: One dead, two hospitalized after shooting at nightclub

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person is dead and two others hospitalized after a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. KPD said officers responded to shots fired around 2:30 a.m. at the El Pulpo Loco at 2909 Alcoa Highway. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims in the parking lot.
newstalk987.com

Authorities are Investigating an East Knoxville House Fire

Authorities are investigating a house fire in East Knoxville. Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Fire Department crews responding to the 1800 block of River Shores Boulevard Saturday afternoon. The home completely engulfed in flames that were being pushed by the wind. Water to fight the blaze had to be shuttled...
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police recover gun, drugs following attempted traffic stop

One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and...
WBIR

KPD: One person hurt in shooting on Cumberland Ave. Saturday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was shot in the hands and taken to the hospital late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers working in the Cumberland Ave. area following the Tennessee-Alabama football game heard gunshots just after 11 p.m., according to police. They found a 65-year-old man who...
wvlt.tv

Have you seen these shoplifting suspects?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people are accused of stealing around $1,000 worth of merchandise from Nike Unite in Turkey Creek. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in identifying one more suspect after tips led found the other two accused. The suspects caused several hundred...
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Bloodshed intensifies in recent days

It really seemed like things might be getting better. Despite a record-breaking number of homicides in Knoxville last year, there had been noticeably less bloodshed on city streets so far in 2022. Then October hit, and for some reason the bullets started flying. They haven’t stopped yet. In fact...
WBIR

KCSO: Two arrested after deputies find large amount of heroin during search of West Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested Wednesday after a SWAT team searched an apartment on Western Avenue, at around 6:41 a.m. They said Bryonisha Cowley and Travei Pryor were found inside. Authorities also said they found a blue backpack on the floor with a digital scale that had powder, along with a baggie they believed contained heroin. They said the backpack had a half-bottle of promethazine.
WATE

Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
WBIR

Family says justice was not served as Kevin Roberts' killer is sentenced to 4 years in prison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Criminal Court Judge G. Scott Green sentenced Raiquan Stapleton to four years in prison for the death of Kevin Roberts on Monday. Stapleton was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, but a jury found him guilty of only negligent homicide, a Class E felony. The maximum sentence, in this case, is four years in prison.
