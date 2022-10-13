Read full article on original website
KPD: One dead, two hospitalized after shooting at nightclub
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person is dead and two others hospitalized after a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. KPD said officers responded to shots fired around 2:30 a.m. at the El Pulpo Loco at 2909 Alcoa Highway. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims in the parking lot.
Knoxville Police are Investigating a Shooting on Cumberland Avenue Following the Vols Win Over Alabama
Knoxville Police are investigating after a man shot on Cumberland Avenue. It happened late Saturday night, Officers responded after shots were reported in the area. They found a man who had been shot in the hands at 1919 Cumberland Avenue . The 65 year-old man was taken to the hospital...
Authorities are Investigating an East Knoxville House Fire
Authorities are investigating a house fire in East Knoxville. Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Fire Department crews responding to the 1800 block of River Shores Boulevard Saturday afternoon. The home completely engulfed in flames that were being pushed by the wind. Water to fight the blaze had to be shuttled...
Knoxville police recover gun, drugs following attempted traffic stop
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time. One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Knoxville Police units arrived to El Pulpo Loco and...
KPD: One person hurt in shooting on Cumberland Ave. Saturday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man was shot in the hands and taken to the hospital late Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police. Officers working in the Cumberland Ave. area following the Tennessee-Alabama football game heard gunshots just after 11 p.m., according to police. They found a 65-year-old man who...
Gun, heroin recovered from convicted felon in traffic stop-turned-foot chase, Knoxville Police says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 35-year-old Knoxville man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop that progressed to a foot chase by the Knoxville Police Department’s East District and K-9 officers Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported from the incident. KPD shared some details about the incident...
Police investigating Cumberland Ave. shooting after Vols win
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night near University of Tennessee after the Vols win against Alabama.
One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say
One transported to hospital after shooting on Cumberland Avenue, police say. The investigation is ongoing and remains in the early stages at this time. Cleaning up Neyland Stadium after Vols defeat Alabama. Updated: 8 hours ago. Thousands of Vols fans rushed the field, and now clean-up crews are finding items...
Have you seen these shoplifting suspects?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people are accused of stealing around $1,000 worth of merchandise from Nike Unite in Turkey Creek. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in identifying one more suspect after tips led found the other two accused. The suspects caused several hundred...
NEW: Bloodshed intensifies in recent days
It really seemed like things might be getting better. Despite a record-breaking number of homicides in Knoxville last year, there had been noticeably less bloodshed on city streets so far in 2022. Then October hit, and for some reason the bullets started flying. They haven’t stopped yet. In fact...
Knoxville Police are Asking for Help to Identify a Woman Involved in an Assault a West Knoxville Restaurant
Knoxville Police Violent Crimes investigators are asking for help to identify a woman who was involved in an assault at a Waffle House. KPD says it happened Sunday at the Waffle House on Papermill Drive. If you know who she is, please call East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers at 865-215-7165.
KCSO: Two arrested after deputies find large amount of heroin during search of West Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested Wednesday after a SWAT team searched an apartment on Western Avenue, at around 6:41 a.m. They said Bryonisha Cowley and Travei Pryor were found inside. Authorities also said they found a blue backpack on the floor with a digital scale that had powder, along with a baggie they believed contained heroin. They said the backpack had a half-bottle of promethazine.
Victim identified in fatal Gatlinburg fire
Officials have identified the man who died in the downtown Gatlinburg fire last weekend. The city said the victim was 54-year-old Joe Martin Bates.
Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
2 Persons Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Thursday morning in Knoxville. Authorities confirmed that a deputy from the Sheriff’s Office and a 67-year-old man were injured due to the collision.
EAST TN WOMAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED BURGLARY AFTER EVADING POLICE INTO AN OCCUPIED RESIDENCE
A woman was charged with aggravated burglary after she reportedly ran into someone’s home trying to escape Harriman police. According to the warrant, police went to Sewanee St. on Oct. 6 looking for Kimberly D. Dagnan, who had four active warrants. “Upon arrival, I knocked on the door to...
Family says justice was not served as Kevin Roberts' killer is sentenced to 4 years in prison
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Criminal Court Judge G. Scott Green sentenced Raiquan Stapleton to four years in prison for the death of Kevin Roberts on Monday. Stapleton was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, but a jury found him guilty of only negligent homicide, a Class E felony. The maximum sentence, in this case, is four years in prison.
Water loss reported Friday night in parts of Southwest Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The First Utility District of Knox County said Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. that there was a water loss affecting a "significant area" of their district. They said crews were investigating its cause they said the source of the problem was found on George Williams...
Search is on for goalpost thrown into Tennessee River
On Saturday, Vol fans tore them down during the massive celebration inside Neyland Stadium. One ended up at a fraternity house and another took a swim.
Blount County deputy adopts puppy he helped rescue
A Blount County Sheriff's Office Deputy has a new K-9 friend keeping him and his family company.
