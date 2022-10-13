ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Georgia man allegedly broke infant girl’s neck, tried to smother twin sister

By Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
ROME, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators have arrested a northwest Georgia man after he reportedly broke an infant’s neck and tried to smother another with a pillow.

WSB-TV reports that Robert Dubose, of Rome, is facing charges of felony aggravated assault and child cruelty after allegedly using his bare hands to injure the twin 3-month-old girls earlier this month.

The relationship between Dubose and the twins, both reportedly born five months premature, is not yet clear. There is currently no word on the girls’ condition.

