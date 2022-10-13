Georgia man allegedly broke infant girl’s neck, tried to smother twin sister
ROME, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators have arrested a northwest Georgia man after he reportedly broke an infant’s neck and tried to smother another with a pillow.Police say missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon believed to be dead, mother is ‘prime suspect’
WSB-TV reports that Robert Dubose, of Rome, is facing charges of felony aggravated assault and child cruelty after allegedly using his bare hands to injure the twin 3-month-old girls earlier this month.🚨 WJBF NewsChannel 6 is TRACKING CRIME where you live. Click here.
The relationship between Dubose and the twins, both reportedly born five months premature, is not yet clear. There is currently no word on the girls’ condition.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
WJBF CrimeTracker 6Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 11