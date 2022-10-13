ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Additional Suspect Arrested in September Prison Escape Case in Louisiana, More Arrests Expected

Additional Suspect Arrested in September Prison Escape Case in Louisiana, More Arrests Expected. Louisiana – On October 14, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported that another person has been apprehended in connection with the investigation into the September 2022 escape of an inmate from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Jasmina Mahoney, 26, of Tennessee, has been accused of helping Leroy Miles Jr., 23, in his escape from the Correctional Complex. Inmates Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, had previously been accused of helping in the escape.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL

NOPD searching for two missing teens

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD investigating traffic fatality on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left an unknown woman dead on Sunday night. Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, a male driver was traveling westbound on Chef Menteur Highway...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Cut Off man accused of raping a child under the age of 13

CUT OFF, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that a 41-year-old man from Cut Off was arrested for raping a child under the age of 13. According to deputies, Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, was arrested on Thursday after being accused of raping a child. After collecting evidence and statements, detectives obtained warrants for his arrest.
CUT OFF, LA
NOLA.com

Two robbed, one shot in three separate incidents in New Orleans

Two people were robbed and a man was shot Saturday in three separate violent incidents in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man who went into a woman’s Mid City home on Saturday morning was robbed at gunpoint, police reported. The man went to the woman’s house, in the 500 block South Genois Street at about 10:23 a.m., where he was met by two armed men who took his car keys, according to police.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans woman struck, killed in hit-and-run crash

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night. The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a man was driving westbound on Chef Menteur Highway when he struck...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Man for Carjacking, Drug, and Weapons Violations

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on October 13, 2022, TEVIS STANTON, age 21, a resident of Orleans Parish, was charged in a four-count indictment for carjacking, drug, and weapons violations. Count 1 of the indictment charges STANTON with a carjacking that occurred on March 22, 2022. Count 2 charges STANTON with using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Count 3 of the indictment charges STANTON with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine. Finally, Count 4 of the indictment charges STANTON with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
MARRERO, LA
L'Observateur

Kenner Police: Tip leads to arrest of convicted felon with a stolen firearm

On October 13, 2022, at 8:15 AM, Kenner Police 911 center received a report of a subject walking in the 400 block of Veterans Boulevard, carrying a backpack with a gun inside. Within minutes officers arrived on scene, observed the subject walking down Veterans. Officers stopped to speak with the subject at which time turned from the officers, threw the backpack to the ground and fled on foot.
KENNER, LA

