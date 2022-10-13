Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Donaldsonville man who shot, dragged another to his death accepts plea deal, faces up to 15 years
An Ascension Parish man faces up to 15 years in state prison after admitting before a state district judge that he shot a man, ran over him and dragged his body 100 yards through the streets of Donaldsonville, a plea deal says. An Ascension grand jury had accused Deontre Powe,...
Additional Suspect Arrested in September Prison Escape Case in Louisiana, More Arrests Expected
Additional Suspect Arrested in September Prison Escape Case in Louisiana, More Arrests Expected. Louisiana – On October 14, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported that another person has been apprehended in connection with the investigation into the September 2022 escape of an inmate from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Jasmina Mahoney, 26, of Tennessee, has been accused of helping Leroy Miles Jr., 23, in his escape from the Correctional Complex. Inmates Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, had previously been accused of helping in the escape.
Louisiana Man Charged with Rape and Indecent Behavior with A Juvenile After an October 12 Investigation
Louisiana Man Charged with Rape and Indecent Behavior with A Juvenile After an October 12 Investigation. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported the arrest of a Cut Off man for alleged child rape on October 14, 2022. Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, was taken into custody on Thursday.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana State Police seeking public’s help in deadly hit-and-run investigation
Assumption Parish, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigators are asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run investigation. According to investigators, the crash happened in the Belle Rose area just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. They said David Gilbert, 54, was killed while walking in the middle of LA 998.
Louisiana duo arrested during traffic stop after crack cocaine found
Two arrested after traffic stop in Assumption Parish led to discovery of crack cocaine.
NOLA.com
Former director of school in New Orleans jail accused of misconduct pleads guilty to misdemeanor
A former director of the school inside New Orleans' jail who was accused of exchanging sexually explicit phone calls with an incarcerated student pleaded guilty this week to unlawful communications in relation to the allegations. Christy Sampson-Kelly, 51, who was barred from working at the Travis Hill School after the...
NOPD searching for two missing teens
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
NOLA.com
Grand jury charges four with torturing, kidnapping Metairie father and son in ransom plot
A Jefferson Parish grand jury has indicted four people, including a previously unnamed juvenile, on charges of breaking into a Fat City apartment, torturing a man and his teenage son, kidnapping the son and demanding an $80,000 ransom. Authorities eventually rescued the 17-year-old victim after sending his abductors photos of...
Cops looking for driver who hit, killed pedestrian
NOPD says a woman is dead, and the driver that hit her fled the crash scene. “Members of the New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit are investigating a Hit and Run Traffic Fatality that left an unknown woman deceased
NOPD investigating traffic fatality on Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left an unknown woman dead on Sunday night. Police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. According to investigators, a male driver was traveling westbound on Chef Menteur Highway...
NOLA.com
15-year-old shot while in vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
A 15-year-old was shot Sunday night while traveling in a vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police around 8:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and America Street (map), which is at the edge of the Plum Orchard neighborhood.
WDSU
Cut Off man accused of raping a child under the age of 13
CUT OFF, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that a 41-year-old man from Cut Off was arrested for raping a child under the age of 13. According to deputies, Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, was arrested on Thursday after being accused of raping a child. After collecting evidence and statements, detectives obtained warrants for his arrest.
NOLA.com
Two robbed, one shot in three separate incidents in New Orleans
Two people were robbed and a man was shot Saturday in three separate violent incidents in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man who went into a woman’s Mid City home on Saturday morning was robbed at gunpoint, police reported. The man went to the woman’s house, in the 500 block South Genois Street at about 10:23 a.m., where he was met by two armed men who took his car keys, according to police.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office won't release information about jail stabbing
A man incarcerated in the Orleans Parish jail was stabbed this week, but the Sheriff’s Office would not provide details Friday about the incident despite acknowledging two days earlier it needed to improve its transparency. The man was stabbed in the back Tuesday and taken to a hospital, according...
WDSU
New Orleans woman struck, killed in hit-and-run crash
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night. The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. near the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a man was driving westbound on Chef Menteur Highway when he struck...
L'Observateur
Federal Grand Jury Indicts Man for Carjacking, Drug, and Weapons Violations
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on October 13, 2022, TEVIS STANTON, age 21, a resident of Orleans Parish, was charged in a four-count indictment for carjacking, drug, and weapons violations. Count 1 of the indictment charges STANTON with a carjacking that occurred on March 22, 2022. Count 2 charges STANTON with using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Count 3 of the indictment charges STANTON with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine. Finally, Count 4 of the indictment charges STANTON with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
NOLA.com
After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
WDSU
Crimestoppers postpones news conference on LaPlace 19-year-old killed
Crimestoppers has postponed a news conference that was scheduled Friday to provide an update on the case of a shooting that killed a 19-year-old. Yasmin Halum was found Sunday shot in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive. Reports say deputies found Halum lying unresponsive on the driveway of a...
WDSU
Louisiana State Police searching for vehicle in hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday morning. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of David Gilbert, 54, of White Castle. Gilbert was walking east in the westbound lane of Louisiana Highway 998 when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: Tip leads to arrest of convicted felon with a stolen firearm
On October 13, 2022, at 8:15 AM, Kenner Police 911 center received a report of a subject walking in the 400 block of Veterans Boulevard, carrying a backpack with a gun inside. Within minutes officers arrived on scene, observed the subject walking down Veterans. Officers stopped to speak with the subject at which time turned from the officers, threw the backpack to the ground and fled on foot.
Comments / 0