$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF). Tabitha Verdine, 39, faces a simple arson charge, according to LDAF. LDAF said that Verdine set several fires...
Springfield Police capture Alabama fugitive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Springfield Police Department have captured a fugitive from Alabama who was wanted on domestic-related offenses. Officers said they responded to a domestic dispute on Bayou Avenue. The suspect, 52-year-old Jerry Parker, had left the home. Springfield Police located him a short time later...
Missing Person Alert: Donald Tuttle, 58 of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Donald A. Tuttle, 58. He is described as being approximately 5’9” and weighs about 150 pounds. He has been missing since Thursday. It’s possible he may be trying to get to Missouri. If...
Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k
Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 13, 2022, that in March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) about a criminal complaint against a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee named Gary Scott, 47, allegedly misappropriated monies while working for the Marshal’s Office.
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering
A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
Louisiana Man Charged with Rape and Indecent Behavior with A Juvenile After an October 12 Investigation
Louisiana Man Charged with Rape and Indecent Behavior with A Juvenile After an October 12 Investigation. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported the arrest of a Cut Off man for alleged child rape on October 14, 2022. Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, was taken into custody on Thursday.
Motorcycle accident claims the life of Louisiana native
LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off native was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. The Louisiana State Police (LSP) was called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near Valentine Bridge shortly after midnight. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson was riding a curve on their 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when […]
APD Investigating weekend hit and run traffic fatality
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a hit and run traffic fatality that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, APD received a report of a person lying in the roadway near the intersection of Lee and Lafargue streets. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Donald Lair, Jr., 40, of Alexandria. Witnesses said Lair was struck by a vehicle described as a white or silver minivan or small SUV. Witnesses said Lair was struck while crossing the street and that the vehicle continued without stopping. Lair was then struck by a second vehicle moments later. That driver stopped and waited on police.
LSP: Body found in median on Hwy 80 near Red Chute
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are at the scene of what they believe was a hit-and-run accident after a body was found in the median on U.S. Highway 80 just west of Red Chute. According to troopers from LSP Troop G, early Saturday afternoon, they responded...
Springfield woman accused of shaking baby
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Springfield woman was arrested after she allegedly shook a baby, according to Springfield police. The extent of the baby’s injuries was not released. However, police said they were contacted last week by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center about a baby possibly being shaken by.
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Warn of Multiple Recent Daytime Forced Entry Burglaries. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 14, 2022, that on October 13, BPSO responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard region. According to the information acquired throughout the investigation, two black...
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Lester Ray Moody was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 49 near Cypress on Wednesday morning after an NPSO detective spotted him at a nearby business and called for backup.
Deputies issued 40 arrest warrants for narcotic distribution in Franklin Parish; several suspects arrested
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have issued approximately 40 arrest warrants for narcotics. For the past several months, the sheriff’s office investigated narcotics distribution in Franklin Parish, La. According to officials, several suspects are in...
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Two individuals wanted for alleged use of counterfeit money
The St. Landry Crime Stoppers are asking for assistance in identifying and locating two individuals wanted for the alleged use of counterfeit money.
Lake Charles American Press
After man shot by police, 2 additional bodies found in LC home
A man was shot by a Lake Charles Police officer after the department responded to an incident Thursday morning at a home on 7th Street, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Derek Senegal. After he was shot, the man retreated into the home. Officers later discovered the man’s body...
KNOE TV8
Former Concordia Parish correctional officer arrested
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A former Concordia Parish correctional officer was arrested on Oct. 12, 2022, on multiple charges. The sheriff’s office says Anthony T. Godbold, 35, of Vidalia has been charged with two counts of malfeasance in office, two counts of introduction of contraband into jail and possession of schedule I CDS with intent to distribute.
Natchez Democrat
Shooting fatality in Clayton under investigation
CLAYTON, La. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a Thursday morning shooting incident in Clayton that killed one man. Brandy Spears, who is the public information officer for Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, said there is an open investigation of a fatal shooting that happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday in the area of Margaret Circle. Authorities have not determined whether the shooting was a homicide, she said.
Lafayette mother threatens to ‘beat up’ high school principal
A Lafayette mom threatened to 'beat up' her child's high school principal after she was asked to leave the campus.
KPLC TV
LCPD releases names of couple found in home on 7th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people found dead in a 7th Street home Thursday appeared to have been dead since Tuesday, authorities said. Both Lee Edward Ardoin, 62, and Sandra Reder Ardoin, 60, had gunshot wounds when they were found, said Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said. A third person...
