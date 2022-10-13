ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOTCHA! Fugitive Nabbed After Incident With Elderly Driver In Oakland

By Jerry DeMarco
 4 days ago
An angered driver who stopped after being cut off by an elderly motorist in Oakland turned out to be a fugitive wanted in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Sgt. Ryan O’Keefe was on Ramapo Valley Road when he saw a 2016 Kia cut off a 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.

As O'Keefe pulled the female motorist over, he noticed the driver of the Monte Carlo, which had struck a curb, stop just up the road, Capt. Timothy Keenan said.

That driver, Tyris Scott, 20, of Newark didn't have a driver's license on him, the captain said.

Then came the surprise: A computer check turned up a warrant out of Montgomery, PA, for not answering grand larceny charges in court, Keenan said.

Scott is also facing charges stemming from a pursuit that authorities said ended when he hit a police vehicle with a stolen BMW in Westchester.

Oakland police processed Scott following Wednesday's incident and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await extradition to Pennsylvania to face the charges there.

Officer Charles Kelly assisted, Keenan said.

