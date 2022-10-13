ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
NEW ENGLAND, ND
Raleigh News & Observer

MMQB Week 6: Bills, Burrow, Jets All Rolling

Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 6, plus more from our staff. For the...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Robbie Anderson Talks Trade Rumors & If He Wants to be Dealt

Robbie Anderson's name has been swirling in trade rumors since the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week. Anderson's relationship with Rhule dates all the way back to their time at Temple and it just so happens to be that things went a little sideways in his first game without his former college coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Rams Trade for Christian McCaffrey - Or Similar Idea - to Replace Cam Akers? Coach Sean McVay’s Vague Answer

From what we are gathering, running back Cam Akers not playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday is less of a "personal matter'' and more of a "football issue.''. And it is leading to questions being posed to head coach Sean McVay about the future of Akers in L.A. ... and about the possibility of the "go-for-it'' defending champs trying to acquire big-time help at the position.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Buffalo Bills Intercept Patrick Mahomes For Revenge Win at Chiefs

In our pregame conversation with Tony Romo, some things in particular stood out. "The Buffalo Bills are a complete team defensively and offensively,'' said the CBS Sports analyst. "The big question mark is going to be, 'Can the Kansas City Chiefs stop the Bills?' No one's really been able to do that.''
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Bears Left Carson Wentz Something to Remember Them By

View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears defense played its strongest game Thursday since the season opener. They did a little more damage than previously thought. Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand during the game against the Bears, it...
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Cowboys’ Contract Like Michael Gallup

FRISCO - Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and still shopping his services while rehabbing from the ACL tear he sustained as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in last season's Super Bowl win. What's he in search of contractually?. Something akin to what the Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Update on Patriots Mac Jones Status Against Browns

As of right now, the Cleveland Browns are not sure of which quarterback they will face on Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to a report, Mac Jones is making the trip to Cleveland, leaving the door open for him to return to the field of play. Jones has...
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Week 6 NFL Betting Analysis & Takeaways: Favorites Thrown Under The Bus

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. If there was a secret formula to winning all the time during NFL betting season, there’s little chance we’d be writing about it here. Instead, we’d be enjoying an extended retirement in parts unknown.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Would the Panthers trade McCaffrey? It’s possible, but deal for Anderson more likely

The Carolina Panthers have received calls from other teams hoping to take advantage of the dramatic end to the Matt Rhule era. Those calls have most notably revolved around Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, but the Panthers aren’t inclined to simply give away the former Pro Bowl playmaker. However, the front office has been willing to listen to calls about McCaffrey ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1, according to a league source with knowledge of the Panthers’ thinking, and would consider significant offers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Jackson State’s Deion Sanders Will Consider Power 5 Job Offers

View the original article to see embedded media. Deion Sanders is in the middle of a reclamation project with the Jackson State football program. It has been no easy job for the first-time head coach in Sanders, but he has revolutionized a football program that was at the bottom of the barrel in the FCS.
JACKSON, MS
Raleigh News & Observer

Lions Seeking Boost in Intensity With Practice Changes

For Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the bye week was all about getting healthy. After suffering an ankle injury early in the season, the second-year wide receiver was sidelined for Detroit’s Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to action in Week 5 against the Patriots but was limited to just four catches for 18 yards while playing 21 snaps.
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Tyquan Thornton Gets First TD, Patriots Grab 24-6 Lead Over Browns

The New England Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry have been quiet for the majority of the 2022 season. But the tandem made its presence felt on New England’s opening drive of the second half, which culminated in the first career touchdown reception for rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton in the Patriots Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy