The Carolina Panthers have received calls from other teams hoping to take advantage of the dramatic end to the Matt Rhule era. Those calls have most notably revolved around Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, but the Panthers aren’t inclined to simply give away the former Pro Bowl playmaker. However, the front office has been willing to listen to calls about McCaffrey ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1, according to a league source with knowledge of the Panthers’ thinking, and would consider significant offers.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO