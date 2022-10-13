Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson
FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans’ Mike Vrabel Jabs NFL Officiating With ‘Reply All’ Email, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. NFL officiating has been a hot topic of conversation due to two controversial roughing the passer penalties last week, and at least one coach shared his frustration with peers around the league. Every week, the league sends coaches and general managers an...
Raleigh News & Observer
MMQB Week 6: Bills, Burrow, Jets All Rolling
Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 6, plus more from our staff. For the...
NFL・
Raleigh News & Observer
Robbie Anderson Talks Trade Rumors & If He Wants to be Dealt
Robbie Anderson's name has been swirling in trade rumors since the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week. Anderson's relationship with Rhule dates all the way back to their time at Temple and it just so happens to be that things went a little sideways in his first game without his former college coach.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams Trade for Christian McCaffrey - Or Similar Idea - to Replace Cam Akers? Coach Sean McVay’s Vague Answer
From what we are gathering, running back Cam Akers not playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday is less of a "personal matter'' and more of a "football issue.''. And it is leading to questions being posed to head coach Sean McVay about the future of Akers in L.A. ... and about the possibility of the "go-for-it'' defending champs trying to acquire big-time help at the position.
Raleigh News & Observer
Can Panthers’ Steve Wilks make most of second chance? Former bosses, players think so
It was 2012, and Ron Rivera needed a new defensive backs coach in the second season of his tenure as Carolina Panthers head coach. He knew exactly who he wanted in that role: Steve Wilks. In 2006, Wilks’ first season as an NFL assistant, the Chicago Bears’ defense ranked fifth...
Report: D.C. AG’s Probe to Further Punish Snyder, Commanders
The Commanders and their longtime owner are currently facing multiple investigations regarding allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct.
Raleigh News & Observer
Buffalo Bills Intercept Patrick Mahomes For Revenge Win at Chiefs
In our pregame conversation with Tony Romo, some things in particular stood out. "The Buffalo Bills are a complete team defensively and offensively,'' said the CBS Sports analyst. "The big question mark is going to be, 'Can the Kansas City Chiefs stop the Bills?' No one's really been able to do that.''
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears Left Carson Wentz Something to Remember Them By
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears defense played its strongest game Thursday since the season opener. They did a little more damage than previously thought. Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand during the game against the Bears, it...
Raleigh News & Observer
Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Cowboys’ Contract Like Michael Gallup
FRISCO - Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and still shopping his services while rehabbing from the ACL tear he sustained as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in last season's Super Bowl win. What's he in search of contractually?. Something akin to what the Dallas...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lamar Jackson, Ravens Have Another 4th-Quarter Collapse in Loss to New York Giants
Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens had a breakdown late in the fourth quarter that opened the door for the New York Giants to escape with a massive victory. Jackson was forced to pick up an errant snap that he managed to pick up but then threw an interception to safety Julian Love that gave the Giants the ball on the 13,
Raleigh News & Observer
Update on Patriots Mac Jones Status Against Browns
As of right now, the Cleveland Browns are not sure of which quarterback they will face on Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to a report, Mac Jones is making the trip to Cleveland, leaving the door open for him to return to the field of play. Jones has...
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 6 NFL Betting Analysis & Takeaways: Favorites Thrown Under The Bus
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. If there was a secret formula to winning all the time during NFL betting season, there’s little chance we’d be writing about it here. Instead, we’d be enjoying an extended retirement in parts unknown.
NFL・
Raleigh News & Observer
Would the Panthers trade McCaffrey? It’s possible, but deal for Anderson more likely
The Carolina Panthers have received calls from other teams hoping to take advantage of the dramatic end to the Matt Rhule era. Those calls have most notably revolved around Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, but the Panthers aren’t inclined to simply give away the former Pro Bowl playmaker. However, the front office has been willing to listen to calls about McCaffrey ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1, according to a league source with knowledge of the Panthers’ thinking, and would consider significant offers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jackson State’s Deion Sanders Will Consider Power 5 Job Offers
View the original article to see embedded media. Deion Sanders is in the middle of a reclamation project with the Jackson State football program. It has been no easy job for the first-time head coach in Sanders, but he has revolutionized a football program that was at the bottom of the barrel in the FCS.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers report card: How pathetic was the Carolina passing attack in loss to Rams?
With starting quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined with a high ankle sprain, the Carolina Panthers (1-5) completely abandoned their passing attack to open up the Steve Wilks era on Sunday in a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) at SoFi Stadium. Wilks, who took over for fired head coach...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions Seeking Boost in Intensity With Practice Changes
For Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the bye week was all about getting healthy. After suffering an ankle injury early in the season, the second-year wide receiver was sidelined for Detroit’s Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. He returned to action in Week 5 against the Patriots but was limited to just four catches for 18 yards while playing 21 snaps.
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get...
Raleigh News & Observer
Mitch Trubisky Played ‘Backyard Football’ And Became Hero for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Trubisky said he felt loose when the Pittsburgh Steelers called on him to replace starter Kenny Pickett, who suffered a blow to the head late in the second half of a tight game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With his second chance on the field after Pickett...
Raleigh News & Observer
Tyquan Thornton Gets First TD, Patriots Grab 24-6 Lead Over Browns
The New England Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry have been quiet for the majority of the 2022 season. But the tandem made its presence felt on New England’s opening drive of the second half, which culminated in the first career touchdown reception for rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton in the Patriots Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
