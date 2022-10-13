Read full article on original website
Related
advocatemag.com
Jefferson/12th Connector to close permanently this weekend
The Jefferson/12th Connector will close permanently Saturday, Oct. 15, as part of a plan to take back former pieces of real estate, which will be turned into a park. The six-lane roadway was constructed where there used to be single-family homes, sometime before 1960. The planned park is meant to reconnect a slice of Winnetka Heights that was removed at a time when City of Dallas traffic plans called for moving cars as quickly as possible from the suburbs to Downtown. It was one of several moves that Dallas made to funnel traffic through our neighborhood, which city leaders are now trying to undo.
advocatemag.com
Jim Schutze, Joaquín Zihuatanejo featured at Dallas Public Library gala
Friends of the Dallas Public Library is holding its first gala since fall 2019, and a couple of our neighborhood’s literary greats are participating. Author Jim Schutze, who lives in East Dallas, is among the panelists, along with noir novelist Harry Hunsicker, philanthropist Donna Wilhelm and young adult writer Erin Yun.
advocatemag.com
Robert T. Hill Middle School receives donation, school supplies from Walmart
A former Dallas Cowboy and current Dallas Wings player helped Walmart associates deliver school supplies to two classrooms at Robert T. Hill Middle School this week. Jason Witten and Arike Ogunbowale brought composition notebooks, pencils, construction paper and classroom cleaning supplies to Grace Maringo’s class. And Amanda Stargell’s class received items including markers, colored pencils, pens and paper.
advocatemag.com
Retro Advocate: Oak Cliff’s connection to the origin of rock ‘n’ roll
Editor’s note: This content originally appeared in a 2020 e-newsletter. Back in the day, when NFL players weren’t millionaires and cheerleaders still wore skirts, Verne Lundquist was our local sportscaster. Lundquist got his start on WFAA, and in December 1975, he handed the mic to Oak Cliff’s own Harvey Martin. The South Oak Cliff High School alumnus interviews Ed “Too Tall” Jones, whom the Cowboys had drafted out of Tennessee State University with the No. 1 overall pick the previous year. (More)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advocatemag.com
Retro Advocate: Dallas’ hand in the origin of rock ‘n’ roll
Who remembers Kip’s Big Boy? Students from Lake Highlands High School posed with the mascot in 1967, the year the sixth Kip’s Big Boy Coffee Shop in Dallas opened in Lakewood. (More) THE BACK STORY. Cheerleaders on strike: The NFL season has begun, and there will even be...
advocatemag.com
Dirk Nowitzki restaurant coming soon to DFW Airport
Neighbor Dirk Nowitzki is getting his own bar and restaurant at DFW Airport. The concept, simply called Nowitzki, is expected to open Summer 2023 and located in Terminal C. The new addition to the airport was approved during Thursday’s board meeting. DFW Airport shared the announcement on Twitter. Nowitzki...
advocatemag.com
Watch: The time Angela Lansbury got cheeky in a Dallas interview
The queen is dead, and I don’t mean Loretta Lynn. Angela Lansbury died last week at age 96. Lansbury was given the Meadows Award at SMU in 1998, and Kessler Park resident Cooper Smith Koch was there. Koch was working at SMU at the time and got to interact...
Comments / 0