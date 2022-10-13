Read full article on original website
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Steelers vs. Buccaneers: What they're saying in Tampa after loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were huge road favorites over Pittsburgh and a depleted secondary. Quarterback Tom Brady, arguably the best to ever play the game, skipped the Bucs’ walk-through practice and meetings Saturday morning to party the wedding of his old buddy Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Friday in New York City.
This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’
The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
NFL Odds: Buccaneers vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field for a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Buccaneers-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below. Tampa Bay was caught...
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
Fans, media at odds over Mike Tomlin job security
Mike Tomlin at the center controversy between the fans and media Mike Tomlin has been the Pittsburgh Steelers for over 14 years at this point in his career with an overall record of 155 wins, 88 losses, and 2 ties.
Mitch Trubisky benched for Diontae Johnson ‘confrontation’: Everything to know
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky is two weeks clear of a benching, which occurred after a halftime confrontation with Diontae Johnson. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Trubisky and Johnson got into a heated verbal exchange at halftime of the Steelers game against the New York Jets, which eventually led to the quarterback’s benching.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Redraw Assignments, Canadiens Steal Capitals UFA?
MONTREAL — The Pittsburgh Penguins play their first road game of the season Monday at the Bell Centre. It is nice not going to Buffalo or Detroit, and the late-night chicken shawarma was pretty good. The Penguins are redrawing assignments involving Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Teddy Blueger is close to healthy. Should the Montreal Canadiens swipe Sonny Milano from the Washington Capitals? The Flyers are playing inspired hockey, Patrik Laine is hurt, and the San Jose Sharks are soff.
Dan’s Daily: Marc-Andre Fleury Booed, Penguins & Crosby Are Rolling
The Pittsburgh Penguins are rolling. As Sidney Crosby noted following the Penguins’ 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, wins in October count for the same two points as wins in March. PHN has full Penguins coverage below. Minnesota fans booed Marc-Andre Fleury, and he agreed with them. The NHL cleared Ian Cole. Matt Murray is out for several weeks after injuring his groin in the morning skate. Pat Brisson could lead Hockey Canada, and the Washington Capitals signed an unemployed fan favorite.
Mack Hollins talks Special Olympics and Raider Nation
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins stopped by the Stacking The Box Podcast to talk about the Special Olympics and why Raiders fans shouldn’t lose hope. Mack Hollins isn’t giving up on his Las Vegas Raiders, and believes the fans shouldn’t either. Recently, Hollins sat down...
