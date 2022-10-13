ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Little Apple Post

2nd suspect jailed for Kansas apartment complex killing

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal apartment complex shooting have a second suspect in custody. On Monday, police arrested 22-year-old Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 10a.m. October 1, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: 2 Kansas women caught with methamphetamine

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th Street regarding suspicious activity, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the investigation, deputies took two suspects into custody after illegal narcotics were...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Homicide: 15-year-old killed in KC-area church parking lot

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help with information. On Sunday, the Blue Springs Police Department requested the assistance of the Kansas City Metro police after a 15-year-old died in a church parking. He was the victim of an apparent homicide, according to a media release.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Little Apple Post

Kansas man shot by police had long criminal history

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Topeka. Just before 12:30 a.m., p0lice received a 911 call from a resident at 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. #6, in Topeka,...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: Car theft suspect rammed Kan. Capitol Police vehicle

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue searching for suspects in connection with a vehicle theft and chase. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, police were requested to assist Capitol Police with a stolen vehicle investigation at 900 SW Tyler in Topeka, according to Lt. Michael Hren. During this investigation the suspect intentionally...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas couple jailed after drugs found in reported stolen pickup

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and theft allegations. Just before 11a.m. Thursday, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Ford F150 pickup truck, that was reported stolen out of Lawrence, in the 2200 blockof SE Market Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.
LAWRENCE, KS
Little Apple Post

Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a home in the 4800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. on reports of a violent domestic incident, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Information indicated that a suspect, who is...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

