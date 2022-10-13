Read full article on original website
Kan. parents sent collection notices after confusing pandemic-era fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the...
Kan. house fire serves as reminder to have fireplace inspected annually
JOHNSON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Sunday night house fire in Overland Park. Just after 7p.m. Sunday crews responded to a house fire in the 9800 Block of of West 132nd Terrace, according to a media release. As they arrived, crews reported fire through the...
2nd suspect jailed for Kansas apartment complex killing
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal apartment complex shooting have a second suspect in custody. On Monday, police arrested 22-year-old Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 10a.m. October 1, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace...
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women caught with methamphetamine
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th Street regarding suspicious activity, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the investigation, deputies took two suspects into custody after illegal narcotics were...
Kansas City business group opposes police funding amendment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City business group has come out against a proposed state constitutional amendment that would require the city to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday issued a statement...
Jeep rolls after teen, fixing her hair, let passenger steer
BUCHANAN COUNTY —Two teens were injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Tuesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Jeep Liberty driven by a 15-year-old St. Joseph, Missouri, girl was southbound on Highway 371 at SE Barnett Road. The driver of the Jeep was...
Kan. woman awaiting 3rd trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade as prosecutors prepare to try her for a third time in the 2002 Kansas killings.
Kansas man dead, 3 teens injured in head-on crash, fire
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Authorities investigating a fatal head-on crash have identified the man who died as Richard Douglas Smith, 48, of Lawrence, according to Douglas County Sheriff Department Spokesperson George Diepenbrock. Just before 11p.m. Wednesday, a Chevy Malibu driven by Smith was traveling in the 600 Block of East 31...
Homicide: 15-year-old killed in KC-area church parking lot
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help with information. On Sunday, the Blue Springs Police Department requested the assistance of the Kansas City Metro police after a 15-year-old died in a church parking. He was the victim of an apparent homicide, according to a media release.
Kansas man shot by police had long criminal history
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Topeka. Just before 12:30 a.m., p0lice received a 911 call from a resident at 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. #6, in Topeka,...
16-year-old arrested for alleged threat at Kansas high school
FRANKLIN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 290 officials are investigating an alleged school threat and have a suspect in custody. Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, police were notified of an alleged threat of violence at Ottawa High School, 1120 South Ash, according to a media release. Officers located and...
Kan. pilot hospitalized after deputies find small plane crash
MIAMI COUNTY, Kansas—A Kansas man was injured in a small plane crash Wednesday in Miami County. Just before 3p.m., the Miami County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a plane had crashed near a local airport, according to Sheriff Fra. At the time of the call the...
Police: Car theft suspect rammed Kan. Capitol Police vehicle
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue searching for suspects in connection with a vehicle theft and chase. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, police were requested to assist Capitol Police with a stolen vehicle investigation at 900 SW Tyler in Topeka, according to Lt. Michael Hren. During this investigation the suspect intentionally...
Kansas couple jailed after drugs found in reported stolen pickup
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and theft allegations. Just before 11a.m. Thursday, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Ford F150 pickup truck, that was reported stolen out of Lawrence, in the 2200 blockof SE Market Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.
Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a home in the 4800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. on reports of a violent domestic incident, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Information indicated that a suspect, who is...
