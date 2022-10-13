ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

abc57.com

Walk to Save Lives

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--You can honor those who have died by suicide and help raise awareness at the Suicide Prevention Center's Race to Save Lives—Walk for Hope at Howard Park. The walk is an annual fundraiser that will support the center's program. The Suicide Prevention Center provides educational programming and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of beating ex-girlfriend with a bat

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend with a bat when he went to pick up his belongings, according to court records. On July 12, the victim invited Lamont Bennett, her ex-boyfriend, to her apartment to pick up his belongings. She said it had been almost a year and thought it would be safe to do so, reports said.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

