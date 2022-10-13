Read full article on original website
St. Joe businesses preparing for the colder months — as temps drop and high winds pick up
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – The seasons are changing in Southwest Michigan. According to the National Weather Service, on Monday, Berrien County saw temps in the low 40s — and wind speeds reaching as high as 45 miles an hour, leading to a wind and lakeshore flooding advisory. The...
Even as temperatures drop, risks for mosquito-borne illness remain high
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--- Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. This year, there have been two cases in LaGrange County, one in Kosciusko County, and one in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The virus can only be spread through mosquito bites, which is why health officials...
Walk to Save Lives
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--You can honor those who have died by suicide and help raise awareness at the Suicide Prevention Center's Race to Save Lives—Walk for Hope at Howard Park. The walk is an annual fundraiser that will support the center's program. The Suicide Prevention Center provides educational programming and...
St. Joseph County deputies investigating catalytic convertor theft on U.S. 12
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office is investigating a catalytic converter theft in the 12000 block of U.S. 12. The theft was reported on Friday. If you have any information, please call deputies at 269-467-9045.
St. Joseph County Election Board votes to hire attorney amid election controversy
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The St. Joseph County Election Board voted Friday to hire an attorney to defend two democratic members of the board. This follows a controversy surrounding surveillance video, showing County Clerk Rita Glenn going in and out of an absentee ballot storage room alone. Now, county republicans are...
$30 million in scholarships going toward hiring local police officers in Michigan
$30 million will be put toward hiring local police officers across the state of Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday. This money, part of the Public Safety Academy Assistance Program, will be used to help cover basic law enforcement training costs and recruit salaries. Local law enforcement agencies can apply...
Driver charged after allegedly fleeing traffic stop, injuring officer
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was charged with battery on an officer and resisting arrest after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop because he feared for his safety, according to court documents. On October 7, a St. Joseph County Police officer saw a vehicle with an expired license plate...
Man accused of beating ex-girlfriend with a bat
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend with a bat when he went to pick up his belongings, according to court records. On July 12, the victim invited Lamont Bennett, her ex-boyfriend, to her apartment to pick up his belongings. She said it had been almost a year and thought it would be safe to do so, reports said.
