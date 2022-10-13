DENVER — One of Michael Malone’s options this season is a lightning lineup off the bench. The Nuggets got a sneak peek at Bones Hyland and Ish Smith sharing the backcourt late in the preseason, and it could be a productive lineup in the regular season. The pairing’s speed and shiftiness seemed to make up for its shortage of size and lack of experience playing together. “That was fun,” Smith...

