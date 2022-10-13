ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

Vinny's NBA Insider: Bones Hyland, Ish Smith could make for formidable second-unit backcourt for Denver Nuggets

DENVER — One of Michael Malone’s options this season is a lightning lineup off the bench. The Nuggets got a sneak peek at Bones Hyland and Ish Smith sharing the backcourt late in the preseason, and it could be a productive lineup in the regular season. The pairing’s speed and shiftiness seemed to make up for its shortage of size and lack of experience playing together. “That was fun,” Smith...
ABC7 Chicago

San Jose brings losing streak into matchup with Chicago

LINE: Sharks -167, Blackhawks +140; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Chicago Blackhawks as losers of three games in a row. San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and an 18-18-5 record at home last season. The Sharks gave up 3.2 goals per game while scoring 2.6 last season.
