Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson
FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
Panthers report card: How pathetic was the Carolina passing attack in loss to Rams?
With starting quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined with a high ankle sprain, the Carolina Panthers (1-5) completely abandoned their passing attack to open up the Steve Wilks era on Sunday in a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) at SoFi Stadium. Wilks, who took over for fired head coach...
Bears Left Carson Wentz Something to Remember Them By
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears defense played its strongest game Thursday since the season opener. They did a little more damage than previously thought. Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand during the game against the Bears, it...
Update on Patriots Mac Jones Status Against Browns
As of right now, the Cleveland Browns are not sure of which quarterback they will face on Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to a report, Mac Jones is making the trip to Cleveland, leaving the door open for him to return to the field of play. Jones has...
Panthers’ offense anemic in loss to Rams as Carolina loses another quarterback to injury
Playing without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, an already stagnant Carolina Panthers offense generated even fewer explosive plays in interim head coach Steve Wilks’ first game. The team’s lone touchdown came via a second-quarter pick-six by Donte Jackson, and the Panthers offense did not cross the Rams’ 20-yard line until...
Rams Trade for Christian McCaffrey - Or Similar Idea - to Replace Cam Akers? Coach Sean McVay’s Vague Answer
From what we are gathering, running back Cam Akers not playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday is less of a "personal matter'' and more of a "football issue.''. And it is leading to questions being posed to head coach Sean McVay about the future of Akers in L.A. ... and about the possibility of the "go-for-it'' defending champs trying to acquire big-time help at the position.
49ers vs. Falcons Inactives: Will Kyle Pitts, Nick Bosa Play?
The Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers enter Sunday's matchup filled with question marks surrounding star players. For Atlanta, Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts was officially listed as questionable to play with a hamstring injury, though reports from Saturday had him set to return to action after missing last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Titans’ Mike Vrabel Jabs NFL Officiating With ‘Reply All’ Email, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. NFL officiating has been a hot topic of conversation due to two controversial roughing the passer penalties last week, and at least one coach shared his frustration with peers around the league. Every week, the league sends coaches and general managers an...
Would the Panthers trade McCaffrey? It’s possible, but deal for Anderson more likely
The Carolina Panthers have received calls from other teams hoping to take advantage of the dramatic end to the Matt Rhule era. Those calls have most notably revolved around Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, but the Panthers aren’t inclined to simply give away the former Pro Bowl playmaker. However, the front office has been willing to listen to calls about McCaffrey ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1, according to a league source with knowledge of the Panthers’ thinking, and would consider significant offers.
MMQB Week 6: Bills, Burrow, Jets All Rolling
Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 6, plus more from our staff. For the...
Lamar Jackson, Ravens Have Another 4th-Quarter Collapse in Loss to New York Giants
Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens had a breakdown late in the fourth quarter that opened the door for the New York Giants to escape with a massive victory. Jackson was forced to pick up an errant snap that he managed to pick up but then threw an interception to safety Julian Love that gave the Giants the ball on the 13,
Buffalo Bills Intercept Patrick Mahomes For Revenge Win at Chiefs
In our pregame conversation with Tony Romo, some things in particular stood out. "The Buffalo Bills are a complete team defensively and offensively,'' said the CBS Sports analyst. "The big question mark is going to be, 'Can the Kansas City Chiefs stop the Bills?' No one's really been able to do that.''
Vikings Take Two-Game Lead in NFC North With Win Over Miami and Packers Loss
If anyone was hesitant to call the Vikings the favorites in the NFC North, Sunday's results should be convincing enough. Minnesota won its fourth straight game, beating the Dolphins 24-16. Meanwhile, the Packers lost their second consecutive game to a New York team, laying an egg in a 27-10 loss to the Jets at Lambeau Field.
Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Cowboys’ Contract Like Michael Gallup
FRISCO - Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and still shopping his services while rehabbing from the ACL tear he sustained as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in last season's Super Bowl win. What's he in search of contractually?. Something akin to what the Dallas...
Steelers Underdog Corners ‘Got Their Bone’ Against Greatest QB Of All Time
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into Week 6 at 9.5-point underdogs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing Tom Brady without three members of their starting secondary. At cornerback, James Pierre and Josh Jackson took the field with Arthur Maulet at the slot. From the outside, they should've been the...
Dalton Schultz ‘Tweaks’ Knee Injury; Cowboys Find Rookie TE Gem In Jake Ferguson?
The Dallas Cowboys may have fallen to the Philadelphia Eagles 26-17 at Lincoln Financial Field. But coach Mike McCarthy is right when he says his team "punched back'' with a second-half comeback. And part of the reason for the Cowboys' turnaround was the play of rookie tight end Jake Ferguson.
Led by Za’Darius Smith and Patrick Peterson, Vikings’ Defense Steps Up in Miami
"Defense, first and foremost, you were our backbone today," Kevin O'Connell said during his postgame speech in the visitors' locker room at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. "On a hot day, to be on the field as much as we put you on the field, and to answer the bell over and over again and then go finish it off, fellas, I'm so damn proud of what you guys just did right there. There's a lot of individual accolades over there, but when I went through it, I said you know what, every defensive player gets a game ball."
Dak Prescott OUT; Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Key to Win at Eagles?
The Dallas Cowboys visit inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys are enjoying a surprising four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. ... and that status will continue,...
Jake’s Takes | Colts Breathe Life into Playoff Chances vs. Jaguars
On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts saved their best performance of the season for a team that made them look like a completely opposite version just four weeks ago. At home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colts put a season-high 34 points on the board en route to their first win in the AFC South this year, improving to 3-2-1 overall. Ultimately, they put together a total team effort for a 34-27 victory.
Panthers players react to Robbie Anderson trade: ‘There was a lot of tension built up’
There might not be a player in the Carolina Panthers locker room closer to Robbie Anderson than backup quarterback P.J. Walker. Anderson and Walker were teammates at Temple during their college days. They were later reunited in 2020 under their former Temple head coach Matt Rhule in Charlotte, playing more than two seasons together as members of the Panthers.
