Green Bay, WI

Raleigh News & Observer

Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
NEW ENGLAND, ND
Bears Left Carson Wentz Something to Remember Them By

View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears defense played its strongest game Thursday since the season opener. They did a little more damage than previously thought. Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand during the game against the Bears, it...
CHICAGO, IL
Update on Patriots Mac Jones Status Against Browns

As of right now, the Cleveland Browns are not sure of which quarterback they will face on Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to a report, Mac Jones is making the trip to Cleveland, leaving the door open for him to return to the field of play. Jones has...
CLEVELAND, OH
Rams Trade for Christian McCaffrey - Or Similar Idea - to Replace Cam Akers? Coach Sean McVay’s Vague Answer

From what we are gathering, running back Cam Akers not playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday is less of a "personal matter'' and more of a "football issue.''. And it is leading to questions being posed to head coach Sean McVay about the future of Akers in L.A. ... and about the possibility of the "go-for-it'' defending champs trying to acquire big-time help at the position.
LOS ANGELES, CA
49ers vs. Falcons Inactives: Will Kyle Pitts, Nick Bosa Play?

The Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers enter Sunday's matchup filled with question marks surrounding star players. For Atlanta, Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts was officially listed as questionable to play with a hamstring injury, though reports from Saturday had him set to return to action after missing last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
ATLANTA, GA
Would the Panthers trade McCaffrey? It’s possible, but deal for Anderson more likely

The Carolina Panthers have received calls from other teams hoping to take advantage of the dramatic end to the Matt Rhule era. Those calls have most notably revolved around Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, but the Panthers aren’t inclined to simply give away the former Pro Bowl playmaker. However, the front office has been willing to listen to calls about McCaffrey ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1, according to a league source with knowledge of the Panthers’ thinking, and would consider significant offers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
MMQB Week 6: Bills, Burrow, Jets All Rolling

Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 6, plus more from our staff. For the...
NFL
Buffalo Bills Intercept Patrick Mahomes For Revenge Win at Chiefs

In our pregame conversation with Tony Romo, some things in particular stood out. "The Buffalo Bills are a complete team defensively and offensively,'' said the CBS Sports analyst. "The big question mark is going to be, 'Can the Kansas City Chiefs stop the Bills?' No one's really been able to do that.''
BUFFALO, NY
Vikings Take Two-Game Lead in NFC North With Win Over Miami and Packers Loss

If anyone was hesitant to call the Vikings the favorites in the NFC North, Sunday's results should be convincing enough. Minnesota won its fourth straight game, beating the Dolphins 24-16. Meanwhile, the Packers lost their second consecutive game to a New York team, laying an egg in a 27-10 loss to the Jets at Lambeau Field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Odell Beckham Jr. Wants Cowboys’ Contract Like Michael Gallup

FRISCO - Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and still shopping his services while rehabbing from the ACL tear he sustained as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in last season's Super Bowl win. What's he in search of contractually?. Something akin to what the Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Led by Za’Darius Smith and Patrick Peterson, Vikings’ Defense Steps Up in Miami

"Defense, first and foremost, you were our backbone today," Kevin O'Connell said during his postgame speech in the visitors' locker room at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. "On a hot day, to be on the field as much as we put you on the field, and to answer the bell over and over again and then go finish it off, fellas, I'm so damn proud of what you guys just did right there. There's a lot of individual accolades over there, but when I went through it, I said you know what, every defensive player gets a game ball."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Dak Prescott OUT; Dallas Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Key to Win at Eagles?

The Dallas Cowboys visit inhospitable territory this weekend as they prepare for a Sunday Night Football matchup with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys are enjoying a surprising four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. ... and that status will continue,...
DALLAS, TX
Jake’s Takes | Colts Breathe Life into Playoff Chances vs. Jaguars

On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts saved their best performance of the season for a team that made them look like a completely opposite version just four weeks ago. At home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Colts put a season-high 34 points on the board en route to their first win in the AFC South this year, improving to 3-2-1 overall. Ultimately, they put together a total team effort for a 34-27 victory.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Panthers players react to Robbie Anderson trade: ‘There was a lot of tension built up’

There might not be a player in the Carolina Panthers locker room closer to Robbie Anderson than backup quarterback P.J. Walker. Anderson and Walker were teammates at Temple during their college days. They were later reunited in 2020 under their former Temple head coach Matt Rhule in Charlotte, playing more than two seasons together as members of the Panthers.
CHARLOTTE, NC

