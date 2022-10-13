ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bay News 9

"Put down the guns," asks Hero community activist

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County woman whose own family was touched by gun violence is determined to bring that violence to an end. Lashawn Tims began Stoptheviolence813 in 2014 after a young Tampa man was shot and killed and his mother reached out to Tims and asked if the community could come together and ask to put the guns down.
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

New funeral home promises to serve the community

ST. PETERSBURG — Michael Murray, owner of the Posh Funeral Home, said people in the funeral business try to stick together. So, while he wasn’t surprised, he was extremely grateful for the support of other funeral homes during his recent open house. Murray, along with his business partner...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

'Looking for that spotlight': Tampa boxer 'T2' looks to stay unbeaten

PLANT CITY, Fla. - Even with his father, a five-time light heavyweight champion, in his corner, nothing could prepare Tampa super welterweight boxer Antonio Tarver Jr. for that fateful day in 2016. Tarver Jr., known as "T2" in the ring, was delivered a hit not even a career in boxing...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Families escape early morning condo fire in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Vicky Cole returned to what's left of her apartment at the Enclave at Sabal Pointe condo complex in St. Petersburg as the sun came up on Sunday. "You can look outside from inside of the house," Vicky said. "The inside is water damaged, there's smoke - soot - dirt. We just have to start over and we don't know where were gonna stay and the next couple of days what it's gonna be."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Volunteers help clean up Wimauma historic cemetery after Hurricane Ian

WIMAUMA, Fla. - Volunteers were at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Wimauma on Monday, chopping up trees that fell on top of gravestones and other storm debris caused by Hurricane Ian. The cemetery is privately owned – meaning upkeep and repairs are the responsibility of the families. Brenda Eaton...
WIMAUMA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

What is your favourite thing to order at a restaurants? Is it a nicesteak? If that's your answer then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of these places, pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

1 pedestrian injured, 1 killed in St. Pete Beach crash, deputies say

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - One woman passed away and another was hospitalized after they were struck by a car on St. Pete Beach, according to Pinellas County deputies. The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday on Gulf Way. Deputies said a 21-year-old woman was driving her vehicle, heading west on 8th Avenue and attempted to turn left to travel south on Gulf Way.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Second phase of Florida D-SNAP program opens Monday for Orange and Flagler County residents – WFTV

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families introduced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris mentioned that Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties can...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

