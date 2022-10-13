Read full article on original website
"Put down the guns," asks Hero community activist
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County woman whose own family was touched by gun violence is determined to bring that violence to an end. Lashawn Tims began Stoptheviolence813 in 2014 after a young Tampa man was shot and killed and his mother reached out to Tims and asked if the community could come together and ask to put the guns down.
Undead in the Water: American Victory Ship transforms into haunted experience in downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - On select nights through Halloween weekend, guests can check out a nautical haunted experience in downtown Tampa. Undead in the Water takes place at the American Victory Ship located along Sparkman Wharf. The 60,000 square foot World War II era museum ship transforms over the weekends to...
Artists from across the world paint in SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival is in full swing. The free festival features artists from across the world, including 13 from the Tampa Bay area. They’re painting 18 murals on buildings and two cars in downtown St. Pete. Artists will work through the week to...
Why is marijuana illegal? How the 1933 Ybor City ax murders bolstered case to criminalize cannabis
YBOR CITY, Fla. - Decades before the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, government officials, law enforcement, and private industry were waging war against a drug they said was becoming a scourge on productive American society. In the mid-1930s, immigrants fleeing Central America after the Mexican Revolution brought cannabis with them to the U.S.
New funeral home promises to serve the community
ST. PETERSBURG — Michael Murray, owner of the Posh Funeral Home, said people in the funeral business try to stick together. So, while he wasn’t surprised, he was extremely grateful for the support of other funeral homes during his recent open house. Murray, along with his business partner...
'Addressing the biggest needs': Community Foundation spreads help across Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - A local foundation is fulfilling its mission of making the Tampa Bay area a great place to live by spreading their help around. Daniyah Gay, a student at Academy Prep Center for Tampa, has big plans. She said she wants to be a surgeon or work for NASA asa mathematician.
'Looking for that spotlight': Tampa boxer 'T2' looks to stay unbeaten
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Even with his father, a five-time light heavyweight champion, in his corner, nothing could prepare Tampa super welterweight boxer Antonio Tarver Jr. for that fateful day in 2016. Tarver Jr., known as "T2" in the ring, was delivered a hit not even a career in boxing...
Father, son open fire on innocent woman they think is home intruder, Polk sheriff says
A Polk County father and son were charged with attempted murder after they opened fire on an innocent woman who they thought was trying to break into their home, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Monday.
Families escape early morning condo fire in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Vicky Cole returned to what's left of her apartment at the Enclave at Sabal Pointe condo complex in St. Petersburg as the sun came up on Sunday. "You can look outside from inside of the house," Vicky said. "The inside is water damaged, there's smoke - soot - dirt. We just have to start over and we don't know where were gonna stay and the next couple of days what it's gonna be."
Volunteers help clean up Wimauma historic cemetery after Hurricane Ian
WIMAUMA, Fla. - Volunteers were at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Wimauma on Monday, chopping up trees that fell on top of gravestones and other storm debris caused by Hurricane Ian. The cemetery is privately owned – meaning upkeep and repairs are the responsibility of the families. Brenda Eaton...
DeSantis speaks at campaign event in Tampa
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at a Republican campaign event in Tampa on Saturday afternoon.
Video shows shocking moment suspect shoots Florida deputy in Polk County
DAVENPORT, Fla. - A shocking video released Monday shows the moment a suspect began shooting at two Florida deputies as they responded to a family disturbance in Davenport, hitting one in the chest. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was saved by the bulletproof vest he was wearing.
What is your favourite thing to order at a restaurants? Is it a nicesteak? If that's your answer then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of these places, pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
1 pedestrian injured, 1 killed in St. Pete Beach crash, deputies say
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - One woman passed away and another was hospitalized after they were struck by a car on St. Pete Beach, according to Pinellas County deputies. The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday on Gulf Way. Deputies said a 21-year-old woman was driving her vehicle, heading west on 8th Avenue and attempted to turn left to travel south on Gulf Way.
Bicyclist killed in crash that shut down part of Dale Mabry Highway
Police said a bicyclist died in a collision on Dale Mabry Highway Monday morning.
2 killed after crashing into fence, tree in Hernando County
Two Hernando County residents died Sunday morning after crashing their pickup truck, troopers said.
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
81-Year-Old Tampa Woman Killed After Car Collides With A Tree In Land O’ Lakes
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – An 81-year-old Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 2:10 pm on Saturday in Land O’ Lakes. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car, driven by a 79-year-old Tampa man, was traveling northbound on US-41, south
Second phase of Florida D-SNAP program opens Monday for Orange and Flagler County residents – WFTV
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families introduced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris mentioned that Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties can...
Tampa leaders look into allowing more Accessory Dwelling Units to combat affordable housing shortage
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa is looking at allowing more Accessory Dwelling Units to help ease the shortage of affordable housing. The idea could be moving across the Tampa Bay area. These backyard dwellings are sometimes called mother-in-law suites, granny flats, garage apartments or tiny houses. The City...
