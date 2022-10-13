Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
scttx.com
Inga Yvonne Lout
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 19, 2022, at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center with visitation beginning at Noon. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. Born July 12, 1954, Inga is the daughter of Billie and Bryan Bell. She loved to...
This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 9
All five Shelby County varsity football teams took wins this past week. The Center Roughriders are now 5-2 overall. They have a 2-1 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. They hosted the Van Vandals and took a 63-21 win. This week the ‘Riders travel to Carthage on Friday, October 21, 2022 for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Bulldogs Stadium. Carthage is 8-0 after winning 49-0 over the Eagles at Rusk on Friday.
Roughriders Gain 63-21 Home Win over Vandals
The Center Roughriders varsity football team took a 63-21 District 8 4A-2 varsity football win over the visiting Van Vandals (5-3) on Friday. The win gives Center a 5-2 overall record and they have a 2-1 conference mark. A 63-yard touchdown reception from Emonte Cross to Jake Morris just 35...
Tigers Take Last Minute 43-42 Homecoming Thriller over Yellowjackets
The Tenaha Tigers varsity football team had little success in the first half of their 2022 Homecoming game as they trailed the visiting Alto Yellowjackets by a 22-7 score going into the midway intermission. Things got worse as the Tigers gave up two more touchdowns to Alto by the 9:33...
Mammograms, Blood Donation Appointment Times Still Available for Health Fair
October 17, 2022 - The 15th Annual Health and Fitness Fair, Presented by Cline Family Medicine, is just a week away. There are still a few appointment times available for a mammogram. Contact Tera at the AgriLife Extension Offices at 598-7744. Mobile Mammogram Units are sponsored by Trinity Mother Frances...
Joaquin VFD Weekly Report for Oct. 9-15
October 17, 2022 - After 2 consecutive busy weeks, the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department is glad to report a slight drop in call volume for the week of October 9th through 15th. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. Starting off early on Sunday morning, the JVFD received a...
TAGHS Hosts Program on Physical Therapy
October 17, 2022 - Timpson Area Genealogy and Heritage Society invites the public to join its members Wednesday, October 19, at 2PM for a program quite a bit different from our normal meetings. Morgan Kenney, who holds a doctorate in physical therapy, will share exercises and techniques to help people remain mobile and energized as they age. There is no charge for this program!
Hot Rods, Hot Dogs Car Show at Holiday Nursing and Rehab This Saturday
October 14, 2022 - Holiday Nursing and Rehab along with Harbor Hospice will be hosting a car show featuring the Shelby County Cruisers on Saturday, October 15, from 10am until 2pm. Come stroll through and see these beautiful automobiles while listening to the oldies. History shared from the owners regarding...
JVFD Visits Joaquin ISD, Presents Fire Safety Program
October 14, 2022 - Joaquin ISD had the pleasure of hosting the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department this week during Fire Prevention Week. The JVFD brought two of their fire trucks and presented a demonstration of how they dress for fighting fires. They spoke to our PreK through 4th grade students about fire safety and not being afraid of the firemen should they ever see them in all of their gear. The JVFD then left fire coloring book packets to share with our students. A fun time was had by all.
