Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe man accused of holding girlfriend and 2 other victims at gunpoint with infant baby present, police say
On October 13, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Peach Street in reference to a disturbance
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student charged with attacking employee, police
A Grambling State student was arrested Thursday after she allegedly assaulted a campus housing employee. GSU Police responded to Hunter Robinson Hall regarding an alleged attack by Conna Tolbert, 19. A residence assistant said Tolbert came into the office and asked if the victim “had a problem” with her. The employee replied no and attempted to leave the area. Tolbert then threw a pillow at her and lunged at her, scratching her arm and hand before another employee intervened.
KNOE TV8
La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect. Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shooting suspect in custody
A man wanted by Grambling Police for a September shooting was apprehended in Bossier City Thursday. Quandavius Deshun ”Spud” Stringfellow, 28, was arrested by Bossier City Police and U.S. Marshals at a residence in Bossier City. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On...
Shooting claims the life of West Carroll Parish man; no arrest made in the case
FOREST, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 7, 2022, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Forrest Community in Forest, La. in reference to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located 43-year-old Zachary Scott who died from gunshot injuries. As of October 14, 2022, Sheriff Scott D. Mathews confirmed to KTVE/KARD that no […]
15-year-old Tallulah teen arrested after making social media threats against Mangham High School, authorities say
MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mangham High School due to a threat posted on a social media platform against the high school. Deputies of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mangham Police, and the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that a 15-year-old male juvenile […]
KNOE TV8
Sheriff confirms homicide investigation underway in West Carroll Parish
FOREST, La. (KNOE) - A homicide investigation is underway in West Carroll Parish after a man died of injuries on Friday, October 7, 2022. According to West Carroll Parish Sheriff Scott Mathews, Zachary Scott Berry, 43, was found unresponsive in a home on Highway 582 in the Village of Forest just after 8:00 a.m. Friday. Mathews told KNOE that his deputies responded to the resident for a “medical call”.
KNOE TV8
Juvenile arrested after making threat against Mangham High School
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with two other police agencies has made an arrest in regards to a threat made against Mangham High School. On Oct. 13, 2022, RPSO was notified of a threat made on social media against MHS. RPSO, Mangham...
KNOE TV8
Morning fire destroys south Monroe home
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department is investigating what caused a home on South 12th St. in Monroe to catch fire. MFD responded to the scene after a neighbor called in a house fire shortly before noon. MFD Chief of Investigations ShaBrodrick Jones says nobody was home during...
Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
Monroe Police arrest man for several traffic offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/12/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 12, 2022, Shunderius Brown was arrested by authorities and charged with the following offenses: Hit and Run Driving Careless Operation Violating Max Speed Flight from an Officer Resisting an Officer Switched License Plates According to officials, Brown has bonded out […]
cenlanow.com
Deputies issued 40 arrest warrants for narcotic distribution in Franklin Parish; several suspects arrested
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have issued approximately 40 arrest warrants for narcotics. For the past several months, the sheriff’s office investigated narcotics distribution in Franklin Parish, La. According to officials, several suspects are in...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Drug suspect roundup continues
The Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) continued executing arrest warrants for suspects this week, culminating several ongoing drug trafficking investigations. LPNET arrested Simon S. Bradford, 42, of Grambling at his residence just after midnight Tuesday morning for three counts of distribution of Schedule II controlled substances. His bail was set at $75,000.
Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center to host walk-In mammogram event on October 22nd
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe will host a walk-in mammogram event Saturday, October 22, 2022. The event will begin at 8 AM and last until 3 PM. Walk-in mammograms will be at the Monroe Medical center at 4864 Jackson Street, Monroe, La. Most insurances are accepted, including Medicaid and Medicare.
Louisiana middle schooler accused of bringing edibles to campus; 3 students hospitalized
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East Ouachita Middle School in regards to three juveniles who became ill and received medical care. According to deputies, they determined that all three juveniles consumed a homemade […]
Town of Farmerville hosts ‘Día de la Familia’ 11th annual event
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Union Parish celebrated its 11th annual Día de la Familia by paying tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans on Friday, October 14th. From delicious Mexican tamales to music and culture, they made the perfect ingredients to preserve the traditions of the Hispanic community. “I feel excited because we get […]
Monroe, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West Monroe High School football team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on October 17, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Football Friday Night: Final scores for October 14, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the final scores for October 14, 2022: WEST MONROE 43, WEST OUACHITA 0 NORTH WEBSTER 7, CARROLL 49 RUSTON 62, PINEVILLE 0 JENA 45, BOLTON 6 DELHI 58, BLOCK 0 ST. FRED’S 43, LINCOLN PREP 26 CEDAR CREEK 49, LAFAYETTE RENAISSANCE 6 DELHI CHARTER 64, TENSAS 12 OAK […]
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
The US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.
Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant. Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told […]
Comments / 0