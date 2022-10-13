A Grambling State student was arrested Thursday after she allegedly assaulted a campus housing employee. GSU Police responded to Hunter Robinson Hall regarding an alleged attack by Conna Tolbert, 19. A residence assistant said Tolbert came into the office and asked if the victim “had a problem” with her. The employee replied no and attempted to leave the area. Tolbert then threw a pillow at her and lunged at her, scratching her arm and hand before another employee intervened.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO