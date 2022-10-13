Read full article on original website
multicare.org
More than luck: grateful patient returns to thank Pulse team that saved her life
Dori Schoenbein started her day much like any other on Sept. 6, 2019. She got out of bed, got ready for the day and had breakfast with her family. But that seemingly normal day would soon stand out in her memory forever. Schoenbein, then 49, began experiencing discomfort and chest...
The Suburban Times
Pre-registration Open for Online Auction to Help Homeless Animals in Pierce County
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting its second annual Raise Your Paw Online Auction on Oct. 19-28, an event that animals in need rely on every year. Pre-registration for the event is open and all pre-registered guests...
shorelineareanews.com
Free Eye Exams and Glasses at Seattle / King County Clinic October 20-23, 2022
Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year, October 20-23, 2022 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington Healthcare Access Alliance, vision care is one of the scarcest health services in the state. Led...
MyNorthwest.com
Some WA property tax assessments up 50% while home values plunge
Postcards detailing soaring property tax assessments for home and land values are arriving in mailboxes this month – and the dramatic difference between these figures and up-to-date market values are shocking many taxpayers across Washington state. In some cases, the Dori Monson Show told listeners Thursday, current home sale...
idesignarch.com
Cozy Bungalow House With Simple Elegant Interiors
This small bungalow house in Bellevue, Washington features a simple elegant exterior and spacious front yard. Inside the home, the layout is very practical. The open living/dining area is tastefully decorated, and the entire house feels larger than its tiny size. The low maintenance landscaping makes the home the ultimate...
thurstontalk.com
Comcast Boosting Speeds for Nearly 40,000 Xfinity Internet Customers in Olympia
What’s the news? More than 1.3 million Xfinity households across Washington state will soon be waking up to faster Internet, thanks to Xfinity. Why is this important? Washington state’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time.
Chronicle
WinCo to Construct 84,000-Square-Foot Grocery Store at Centralia Station
Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of its montlhy supplement of The Chronicle. WinCo Foods announced this summer the company has entered a real estate contract with the Port of Centralia to construct a proposed 84,000-square-feet grocery store. The project will be...
macaronikid.com
Great Hikes in Kitsap County for Kids - Dickerson Falls
Did you know there’s a waterfall hike in Bremerton? I didn’t, either. Dickerson Falls is a local’s best kept secret, and a great, family hike closer to home. The trail is located on the Ueland Tree Farm in Bremerton, a parcel of private property that is so generously made available to the public for responsible, non-motorized recreation. The falls can be reached via two main trails: the Dickerson Falls Trail, a 1.6-mile gravel road or the South Loop Trail, a 3 mile loop of generally gentle grade terrain weaving through forests and wetlands. The trail system is also popular for mountain biking and hiking.
The Suburban Times
The University Place City Council Oct. 17 Meeting Agenda
The University Place City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Oct. 17 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Thieves Steal Food Bank Van Catalytic Converter
Nourish Pierce County announcement. Amber Walker knew something was seriously wrong when she started up the Nourish Pierce County Food Bank van. “It sounded like a Harley Davidson motorcycle, so I turned it off right away,” she said. Walker, the Northwest Food Bank Manager, thought she was starting her day like any other.
The Suburban Times
Fall Safety Day at West Pierce Fire & Rescue
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. On Saturday, October 22nd, West Pierce Fire & Rescue will host its annual Fall Safety Day event. This event is fun for the entire family and of course, every child receives a free pumpkin! There will also be a food drive held at the event, so please bring your non-perishable donations.
8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County
Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
The Suburban Times
West Pierce Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief to speak at Lakewood United
Lakewood United announcement. Battalion Chief CRR (Community Risk Reduction) Lance Nelson from West Pierce Fire and Rescue will be our guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, October 20, 2022 (7:30am to 8:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually). Come join us as we learn about:. Fall/Winter prevention in our homes.
King County won’t move forward with proposed SODO homeless shelter expansion
A homeless shelter in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood will have its current lease maintained by King County and will not expand services as had previously been planned, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Friday. The SODO shelter, which is operated by the Salvation Army, serves 270 residents. The county had...
Rise in pocket neighborhoods in Seattle comes with mixed reviews
SEATTLE — Pocket neighborhoods are popping up more and more across Seattle, and they are getting mixed reactions from neighbors and nearby residents. Finding the perfect place to live is no easy feat, especially when you've honed into one neighborhood. “It’s a community where people live and plan on...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students
The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
seattlemedium.com
Podcast: Seattle Black Firefighter’s Central Area Property
Rhythm and News podcast interview with retired seattle firefighter Clarence Williams about the fight for the Central Area property. Interview by Chris Bennett.
Chronicle
Proposed Airport in Rural Thurston County Will Remain Under Consideration for Now
A rural site in Thurston County remains in the running for a new airport after a state commission altered its selection plans. The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission had planned to identify two sites for further study by Oct. 15 and select one preferred site by June 2023. In a recent...
q13fox.com
Officials recommend limiting time outdoors due to wildfire smoke lingering
SEATTLE - Just as the Seattle Mariners expect to host the Houston Astros this weekend, wildfire smoke will also push into T-Mobile Park bringing dangerously dirty air pollution. That is why Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is urging everyone to limit their time spent outdoors. The agency also says the...
thejoltnews.com
Concerns still loom over Port’s airport plans
Thurston county residents continued to express unease during the fourth, and last public open house for the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan held on October 12. “To stop at informing and consulting is just an insult to the people who support this port and live in this community. Maybe reconsider on that and reach out and collaborate more, both in this process and in future ones,” said resident Sharon Coons.
