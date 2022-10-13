ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

shorelineareanews.com

Free Eye Exams and Glasses at Seattle / King County Clinic October 20-23, 2022

Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year, October 20-23, 2022 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington Healthcare Access Alliance, vision care is one of the scarcest health services in the state. Led...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Some WA property tax assessments up 50% while home values plunge

Postcards detailing soaring property tax assessments for home and land values are arriving in mailboxes this month – and the dramatic difference between these figures and up-to-date market values are shocking many taxpayers across Washington state. In some cases, the Dori Monson Show told listeners Thursday, current home sale...
WASHINGTON STATE
idesignarch.com

Cozy Bungalow House With Simple Elegant Interiors

This small bungalow house in Bellevue, Washington features a simple elegant exterior and spacious front yard. Inside the home, the layout is very practical. The open living/dining area is tastefully decorated, and the entire house feels larger than its tiny size. The low maintenance landscaping makes the home the ultimate...
BELLEVUE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Comcast Boosting Speeds for Nearly 40,000 Xfinity Internet Customers in Olympia

What’s the news? More than 1.3 million Xfinity households across Washington state will soon be waking up to faster Internet, thanks to Xfinity. Why is this important? Washington state’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

WinCo to Construct 84,000-Square-Foot Grocery Store at Centralia Station

Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of its montlhy supplement of The Chronicle. WinCo Foods announced this summer the company has entered a real estate contract with the Port of Centralia to construct a proposed 84,000-square-feet grocery store. The project will be...
CENTRALIA, WA
macaronikid.com

Great Hikes in Kitsap County for Kids - Dickerson Falls

Did you know there’s a waterfall hike in Bremerton? I didn’t, either. Dickerson Falls is a local’s best kept secret, and a great, family hike closer to home. The trail is located on the Ueland Tree Farm in Bremerton, a parcel of private property that is so generously made available to the public for responsible, non-motorized recreation. The falls can be reached via two main trails: the Dickerson Falls Trail, a 1.6-mile gravel road or the South Loop Trail, a 3 mile loop of generally gentle grade terrain weaving through forests and wetlands. The trail system is also popular for mountain biking and hiking.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

The University Place City Council Oct. 17 Meeting Agenda

The University Place City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Oct. 17 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
The Suburban Times

Thieves Steal Food Bank Van Catalytic Converter

Nourish Pierce County announcement. Amber Walker knew something was seriously wrong when she started up the Nourish Pierce County Food Bank van. “It sounded like a Harley Davidson motorcycle, so I turned it off right away,” she said. Walker, the Northwest Food Bank Manager, thought she was starting her day like any other.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Fall Safety Day at West Pierce Fire & Rescue

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. On Saturday, October 22nd, West Pierce Fire & Rescue will host its annual Fall Safety Day event. This event is fun for the entire family and of course, every child receives a free pumpkin! There will also be a food drive held at the event, so please bring your non-perishable donations.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County

Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief to speak at Lakewood United

Lakewood United announcement. Battalion Chief CRR (Community Risk Reduction) Lance Nelson from West Pierce Fire and Rescue will be our guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, October 20, 2022 (7:30am to 8:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually). Come join us as we learn about:. Fall/Winter prevention in our homes.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING 5

Rise in pocket neighborhoods in Seattle comes with mixed reviews

SEATTLE — Pocket neighborhoods are popping up more and more across Seattle, and they are getting mixed reactions from neighbors and nearby residents. Finding the perfect place to live is no easy feat, especially when you've honed into one neighborhood. “It’s a community where people live and plan on...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Amid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more students

The South Snohomish County apartment boom and thousands of new residents will not only change Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated areas – with more than 8,000 new units under construction or planned – it may put the squeeze on the Edmonds School District. County planners estimate that in the next 20 years, Lynnwood will add 25,000 new residents, Edmonds 14,000 more, and another 13,000 will move into Mountlake Terrace.
EDMONDS, WA
thejoltnews.com

Concerns still loom over Port’s airport plans

Thurston county residents continued to express unease during the fourth, and last public open house for the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan held on October 12. “To stop at informing and consulting is just an insult to the people who support this port and live in this community. Maybe reconsider on that and reach out and collaborate more, both in this process and in future ones,” said resident Sharon Coons.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

