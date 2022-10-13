Did you know there’s a waterfall hike in Bremerton? I didn’t, either. Dickerson Falls is a local’s best kept secret, and a great, family hike closer to home. The trail is located on the Ueland Tree Farm in Bremerton, a parcel of private property that is so generously made available to the public for responsible, non-motorized recreation. The falls can be reached via two main trails: the Dickerson Falls Trail, a 1.6-mile gravel road or the South Loop Trail, a 3 mile loop of generally gentle grade terrain weaving through forests and wetlands. The trail system is also popular for mountain biking and hiking.

