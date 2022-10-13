Are nutritional warning labels effective at steering consumers away from unhealthful foods?

Read full article on original website
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
Check your chicken… nuggets that is, Tri-Cities mom finds metal in frozen food
RICHLAND, Wash. — It was mealtime in the Tovey household; chicken nuggets, her five-year-old’s favorite. It was supposed to be an after-school snack, until mother Jordan Tovey saw them glimmering – not from ice crystals. “The last one I pulled out had metal shards sticking out in multiple places, luckily it was very obvious,” Jordan, a mother to two kids...
MedicalXpress
Weight gain from childhood with optimal muscle-to-fat mass ratio may be a sign of excellent vascular health
High body fat from childhood was not associated with progressive vascular damage in young adulthood, a paper published in Hypertension Research concludes. The researchers examined cumulative exposure to high-fat mass over a period of 15 years. Information abounds regarding the negative effect of body fat on cardiovascular health. Weight-to-height-based indirect...
MedicalXpress
New way to prevent heart complications in children with Kawasaki disease
Researchers have identified a new way to treat young children with Kawasaki disease (KD) to prevent life-threatening coronary artery damage and heart attacks. The WEHI-led study showed that treatment with drugs called mTOR inhibitors can prevent the formation of coronary artery damage and aneurysms, a much-feared complication of KD. Importantly,...
MedicalXpress
Nicotine dose in a single cigarette blocks estrogen production in women's brains
A dose of nicotine, equivalent to that found in a single cigarette blocks estrogen production in women's brains. This may explain several behavioral differences in women who smoke, including why they are more resistant than men to quitting smoking. This work is presented for the first time at the ECNP Congress in Vienna.
MedicalXpress
Hitting the snooze button? You're far from alone, study shows
A study by researchers at the University of Notre Dame is painting a clearer picture of our tendency to hit the snooze button—and if you delayed getting out of bed this morning, you're certainly not alone. The study, published in the journal Sleep, found that 57% of the participants...
MedicalXpress
Hair straightening chemicals associated with higher uterine cancer risk
Women who used chemical hair straightening products were at higher risk for uterine cancer compared to women who did not report using these products, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health. The researchers found no associations with uterine cancer for other hair products that the women reported using, including hair dyes, bleach, highlights, or perms.
MedicalXpress
New rapid water test reduces outbreaks
La Trobe University researchers have developed a 30-minute test to identify sewage in recreational and environmental waterways, reducing outbreaks of gastroenteritis and other illnesses in Australia and around the world. Published in Environmental Science: Water Research & Technology, the research shows the Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) test—a rapid DNA amplification...
MedicalXpress
Timely interventions for depression might lower the future risk of dementia
Depression has long been associated with an increased risk of dementia, and now a new study provides evidence that timely treatment of depression could lower the risk of dementia in specific groups of patients. Over 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a disabling neurocognitive condition that mainly affects older...
MedicalXpress
Statewide pandemic restrictions not related to psychological distress
Despite concerns that stay-at-home orders and other government efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic would cause lasting harm to people's mental health, research published by the American Psychological Association found that state restrictions in the first six months of the pandemic were not related to worse mental health.
MedicalXpress
New approach could mean faster understanding in public health crisis
When a public health crisis happens, it's often quickly an international problem, and health care professionals around the world need to have rapid access to the best guidelines for diagnosis and treatment as well as policy direction. A research team led by Holger Schünemann of McMaster University has found that...
MedicalXpress
How bad is red meat for you? Health risks get star ratings
Research about what is healthy comes so thick and fast—red meat can appear good for you one week, stroke-inducing the next—that a confused public often struggles to keep up. But a massive new review published on Monday aims to look beyond the latest study by evaluating the available...
MedicalXpress
New islet transplant method leads to insulin independence
More than half of the most seriously affected type 1 diabetes patients achieved years of insulin independence after they received a new method of islet cell transplantation, according to a paper published in Diabetes Care on the long-term outcomes of two Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition to finding that...
MedicalXpress
Targeting enzyme could alleviate muscle wasting for cancer patients
Targeting a specific enzyme in the muscle could help cancer patients preserve muscle mass and potentially prolong their survival, according to research from UTHealth Houston. A study led by Yi-Ping Li, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Integrative Biology and Pharmacology with McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, found that an enzyme known as UBR2 plays a critical role in cancer-induced muscle wasting, also called cancer cachexia.
MedicalXpress
Type 1 diabetes: New findings on the development of the autoimmune disease in children
By Verena Coscia, Helmholtz Zentrum München Deutsches Forschungszentrum für Gesundheit und Umwelt (GmbH) A new study provides novel insights on dynamics of blood sugar levels and autoimmunity in early childhood: When and why does type 1 diabetes manifest in children? For the first time, researchers conducted a long-term study on infants and young children with increased genetic risk of type 1 diabetes.
MedicalXpress
High exposure to glyphosate in pregnancy could cause lower birth weights in babies
Indiana University School of Medicine researchers are learning more about the effects of herbicide exposure during pregnancy, finding glyphosate in 99% of the pregnant women they observed in the Midwest. In the study, published recently in Environmental Health, higher glyphosate levels were associated with lower birth weight and may also lead to higher neonatal intensive care unit admission risk.
MedicalXpress
1.3 million American adults with diabetes ration their insulin due to cost
An analysis of national health data in the United States has found that insulin rationing is common among those living with diabetes, especially among older adults and the uninsured. Limiting Medicare copays to $35 a month under the Inflation Reduction Act may improve insulin access for seniors, but privately insured and uninsured Americans will still face significant burdens access. The brief research report is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Sound cues during sleep could help people to forget specific memories, researchers discover
Playing sounds to people while they sleep can be used to help them to forget specific memories, a new study published in Learning and Memory has revealed. The early-stage discovery, by researchers at the University of York, could potentially be developed into techniques to help weaken traumatic and intrusive memories, the authors of the study say.
MedicalXpress
Measuring brain activity on the go
Brain activity has traditionally been assessed using large and often expensive technology that has limited its use to specific clinical settings. Small wearable devices that can assess brain activity show promise for improving the diagnosis and monitoring of brain diseases like dementia or depression. In a study published recently in Advanced Materials Technologies, researchers from Osaka University have developed a wearable device that is unobtrusive and comfortable, which can measure brain activity in everyday situations—and its technology may potentially monitor many other health indicators as well.
MedicalXpress
Study takes major step in pursuit of HIV cure
For around 40 years, scientists all over the world have been unsuccessfully trying to find a cure for HIV, but now a team of researchers from Aarhus University and Aarhus University Hospital have apparently found an important element in the equation. So says Dr. Ole Schmeltz Søgaard, Professor of Translational...
MedicalXpress
How the reward system in the brain processes risky decisions
The mechanisms underlying decision-making have been a long-standing focus of neuroscience research. But now, researchers from Japan have found new information about how the reward system in the brain processes risky decisions. In a study recently published in Nature Communications, researchers from the University of Tsukuba have revealed that individual...
