New tool helps scientist understand how MRSA superbug avoids immune detection
A tool that promises to throw light on the strategies adopted by MRSA to avoid detection by the body's immune system has been developed at the University of Bath. The MRSA superbug is notorious for going undetected by the body's immune system, but the mechanisms behind this evasion are poorly understood. Now scientists at the University of Bath have developed a tool that promises to throw light on the pathogen's tactics by tracking a protein produced by the host's body after the protein sticks to the microbe.
The U curve: Children born to younger or older parents have an increased risk of bipolar disorder
Children of either younger or older parents carry an increased risk of bipolar disorder. This risk is greater if you were born to a mother or father younger than 20 years old, if your mother was older than 35, or your father was older than 45. This tendency produces a U-shaped curve showing increased risks for younger and older parents. This work is presented at the ECNP Congress in Vienna, after recent publication in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.
New rapid water test reduces outbreaks
La Trobe University researchers have developed a 30-minute test to identify sewage in recreational and environmental waterways, reducing outbreaks of gastroenteritis and other illnesses in Australia and around the world. Published in Environmental Science: Water Research & Technology, the research shows the Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) test—a rapid DNA amplification...
Weight gain from childhood with optimal muscle-to-fat mass ratio may be a sign of excellent vascular health
High body fat from childhood was not associated with progressive vascular damage in young adulthood, a paper published in Hypertension Research concludes. The researchers examined cumulative exposure to high-fat mass over a period of 15 years. Information abounds regarding the negative effect of body fat on cardiovascular health. Weight-to-height-based indirect...
Metabolism, not genes, may offer more insight into risk of some diseases
Our ancestry can be detected not only in our genes, but also in our metabolism, a new Yale-led study has found. In an analysis of the metabolic profiles of healthy American babies, researchers found surprising differences among ethnic groups, which may help make screening for inherited metabolic disorders, cystic fibrosis, or hypothyroidism much more accurate than traditional genetic disease screens.
New approach could mean faster understanding in public health crisis
When a public health crisis happens, it's often quickly an international problem, and health care professionals around the world need to have rapid access to the best guidelines for diagnosis and treatment as well as policy direction. A research team led by Holger Schünemann of McMaster University has found that...
How the reward system in the brain processes risky decisions
The mechanisms underlying decision-making have been a long-standing focus of neuroscience research. But now, researchers from Japan have found new information about how the reward system in the brain processes risky decisions. In a study recently published in Nature Communications, researchers from the University of Tsukuba have revealed that individual...
Fatty tissue surrounding intestinal tracts of mice found to help eject gut-infesting worms
A team of researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Immunobiology and Epigenetics, working with colleagues from the Washington University School of Medicine, the Medical University of Vienna, the Van Andel Research Institute and the USDA has found that fatty tissue surrounding the intestinal tracts of mice help to eject gut-infesting worms. Their paper is published in the journal Science Immunology.
Measuring brain activity on the go
Brain activity has traditionally been assessed using large and often expensive technology that has limited its use to specific clinical settings. Small wearable devices that can assess brain activity show promise for improving the diagnosis and monitoring of brain diseases like dementia or depression. In a study published recently in Advanced Materials Technologies, researchers from Osaka University have developed a wearable device that is unobtrusive and comfortable, which can measure brain activity in everyday situations—and its technology may potentially monitor many other health indicators as well.
Epigenetic changes linked to Parkinson's disease differ in men and women
The epigenetic changes linked to Parkinson's disease—a nervous system disorder that afflicts nearly 1 million Americans—are different in men and women, according to a new Rutgers study published in npj Parkinson's Disease. In a postmortem analysis of brain neurons, researchers compared samples from 50 people who died with...
Gut could sound early warning alarm for motor neuron disease
The same proteins thought to contribute to motor neuron disease can be found in the gut many years before any brain symptoms occur, a new study by the University of Aberdeen has found. The study, in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh and published in The Journal of Pathology: Clinical...
Scientists are trying to uncover the universe’s first moments
A group of researchers from around the world are banding together to try to uncover the secrets of the universe’s first moments. Those first moments were crucial to how the universe expanded, and how it came to be what we see and know today. And now, according to a...
New way to prevent heart complications in children with Kawasaki disease
Researchers have identified a new way to treat young children with Kawasaki disease (KD) to prevent life-threatening coronary artery damage and heart attacks. The WEHI-led study showed that treatment with drugs called mTOR inhibitors can prevent the formation of coronary artery damage and aneurysms, a much-feared complication of KD. Importantly,...
Patients with clinical depression 'stopped seeking treatment' during the COVID waves
In the first study of its kind, German researchers have shown that the COVID pandemic saw a huge drop in the number of patients being admitted to hospital for clinical depression. Independently of these national statistics, the researchers found that the number of outpatients they dealt with increased over the same period in their department. As inpatient treatment offers more intensive levels of care, this implies that many patients did not receive care appropriate to their condition. It is not yet known if this shift in treatment is also seen in other countries.
Nicotine dose in a single cigarette blocks estrogen production in women's brains
A dose of nicotine, equivalent to that found in a single cigarette blocks estrogen production in women's brains. This may explain several behavioral differences in women who smoke, including why they are more resistant than men to quitting smoking. This work is presented for the first time at the ECNP Congress in Vienna.
What you should know about the flu season ahead
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that this year's flu season could be especially rough. But in Chicago and many parts of the United States, current flu activity is extremely low. Should we still be concerned?. While there's no need for alarm, "it's always prudent to expect...
Q&A: Natural disasters, health care response and inequities after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm late last month, devastating communities and impacting millions of people. Aram Dobalian, professor of public health at The Ohio State University, is an expert in health care quality and access during natural disasters. Dobalian discussed the role of public health leaders and health administrators in disaster response as destructive events become more frequent and widespread.
Marijuana-dependent patients at higher risk for infection after knee or shoulder arthroscopy procedures
Patients who are dependent on marijuana may face higher infection rates following knee and shoulder arthroscopy—a minimally invasive surgery in which a small camera is inserted to diagnose and sometimes treat injury—according to a study presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.
Statewide pandemic restrictions not related to psychological distress
Despite concerns that stay-at-home orders and other government efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic would cause lasting harm to people's mental health, research published by the American Psychological Association found that state restrictions in the first six months of the pandemic were not related to worse mental health.
Hitting the snooze button? You're far from alone, study shows
A study by researchers at the University of Notre Dame is painting a clearer picture of our tendency to hit the snooze button—and if you delayed getting out of bed this morning, you're certainly not alone. The study, published in the journal Sleep, found that 57% of the participants...
