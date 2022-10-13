Read full article on original website
Hornets to start season without LaMelo Ball. Here’s what the lineup will look like
When the Charlotte Hornets take the court at the AT&T Center in San Antonio for their first game of the season Wednesday, they’ll do it without their All-Star point guard. LaMelo Ball is “highly doubtful” to play in the Hornets’ matchup with the Spurs, coach Steve Clifford said after practice Monday, and hasn’t done any on-court work since spraining his left ankle in their penultimate preseason game against Washington last Wednesday. Ball is going to be sidelined beyond the opener, but the exact number of games he’ll miss is unclear.
A Look At The Three Biggest Questions For Miami Heat Entering This Season
The Miami Heat are less than a week from their season opener against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday at FTX Arena. SI.com's Robin Lundberg recently broke down the three biggest questions entering the season. Here's what he had to say:. Can Tyler Herro justify his contract?. Tyler Herro got paid; now...
Robbie Anderson Talks Trade Rumors & If He Wants to be Dealt
Robbie Anderson's name has been swirling in trade rumors since the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week. Anderson's relationship with Rhule dates all the way back to their time at Temple and it just so happens to be that things went a little sideways in his first game without his former college coach.
