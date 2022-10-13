When the Charlotte Hornets take the court at the AT&T Center in San Antonio for their first game of the season Wednesday, they’ll do it without their All-Star point guard. LaMelo Ball is “highly doubtful” to play in the Hornets’ matchup with the Spurs, coach Steve Clifford said after practice Monday, and hasn’t done any on-court work since spraining his left ankle in their penultimate preseason game against Washington last Wednesday. Ball is going to be sidelined beyond the opener, but the exact number of games he’ll miss is unclear.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO