Understanding Common Kidney Diseases
(NewsUSA) - Did you know that one in seven Americans lives with a kidney disease? As a nephrologist, I see the range of emotions patients experience when they are first diagnosed. Anxiety, fear
MedicalXpress
High exposure to glyphosate in pregnancy could cause lower birth weights in babies
Indiana University School of Medicine researchers are learning more about the effects of herbicide exposure during pregnancy, finding glyphosate in 99% of the pregnant women they observed in the Midwest. In the study, published recently in Environmental Health, higher glyphosate levels were associated with lower birth weight and may also lead to higher neonatal intensive care unit admission risk.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes
Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
Our granddaughter was born with velocardiofacial syndrome. What causes it?
Q: My newborn granddaughter, who we have not yet met, was diagnosed with velocardiofacial syndrome. What is this? What can we expect?. A: A medical syndrome is a group of symptoms/conditions that may occur in combination. Many congenital (present at birth) syndromes occur because some anomaly or issue occurred as the fetus was forming, and so any of the body organs/systems developing at that time could be affected.
Urgent warning to anyone who uses an electric heater over dangerous side effect
AS temperatures drop and we head into winter, many people will be plugging in their electric heaters. However, medics have now warned against the dangerous side effects of continuously using the artificial warmers. A new case report, published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) revealed the negative impact...
What To Know About Cervical Vertigo
Have you ever felt dizzy, imbalanced, and sick to your stomach for no apparent reason? If you did, you might have experienced cervical vertigo. According to the Cleveland Clinic, cervical vertigo (aka cervicogenic dizziness) can be caused by inflammation or neck and head injuries. Neck pain, dizziness, nausea, visual issues, trouble walking, and a lack of coordination mark cervical vertigo. Unlike regular vertigo, cervical vertigo usually doesn't cause a spinning sensation. Instead, WebMD says cervical vertigo can make you feel light-headed, heavy-headed, faint, or unsteady.
MedicalXpress
The U curve: Children born to younger or older parents have an increased risk of bipolar disorder
Children of either younger or older parents carry an increased risk of bipolar disorder. This risk is greater if you were born to a mother or father younger than 20 years old, if your mother was older than 35, or your father was older than 45. This tendency produces a U-shaped curve showing increased risks for younger and older parents. This work is presented at the ECNP Congress in Vienna, after recent publication in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.
News-Medical.net
Gout: Disease of Kings now a 21st Century Epidemic
Around 3 million Americans have gout, an extremely painful arthritic condition. Historically, gout was called the “disease of kings” because it was thought to manifest due to overindulgence in food and alcohol. Scientists discovered that although some food products can exacerbate the condition, it occurs due to a higher concentration of uric acid (urate) in the blood, i.e., hyperuricemia. The uric acid crystals accumulate in the joints, which induces inflammation and triggers acute pain.
Medical News Today
What to know about a mass on the kidney
Kidney masses, or tumors, are growths that develop on the kidney. They can be cancerous or benign. In some cases, they may indicate an infection. Doctors can diagnose a mass on the kidney using imaging tests such as ultrasound, MRI, or CT scans. The treatment will vary depending on the type of growth.
Healthline
Understanding Idiopathic Postprandial Syndrome (IPS)
People with IPS often experience symptoms of low blood sugar even though their blood sugar levels are within a normal range. A doctor may recommend making changes to your diet to ease symptoms. You frequently feel out of energy or shaky after a meal. You think you might have low...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin D supplements ‘should be taken in the morning’
The GP describes vitamin D as “a fat-soluble vitamin important for bone health”. He added: “For those low in this nutrient, increasing intake may also reduce depression and improve strength. If you’re thinking about taking Vitamin D supplements in the first instance contact your GP.”. While...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study
Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
cohaitungchi.com
Pregnancy Hypertension – How To Lower Blood Pressure Naturally
Why Does Blood Pressure Increase During Pregnancy?. Are you one of many asking themselves and searching for answers to the following questions? “How to lower blood pressure in minutes?”, “how to lower diastolic blood pressure fast?” or “tricks to lower blood pressure instantly?” Then keep reading because Trogolo OBGYN shares all these tips and tricks to keep you and your high blood pressure in check.
MedicalXpress
NAFLD: New study shows role of adenosine kinase in fat deposition, liver inflammation
A study led by Texas A&M AgriLife Research provides compelling evidence of the important role of hepatocyte adenosine kinase in the progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The study, "Hepatocyte Adenosine Kinase Promotes Excessive Fat Deposition and Liver Inflammation," appeared in September in the journal Gastroenterology. Hepatocytes are cells...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Causes of Anxiety? 9 Potential Causes
Anxiety is often caused by a combination of factors, including genetic predisposition, life experiences, and certain medications. The exact cause of anxiety is unknown. Generally, a single factor does not cause an anxiety disorder, but several factors work together to do so. 9 potential causes of anxiety. 1. Genetic predisposition.
How a simple £15 hormone blood test administered by GPs could save thousands of people from being hospitalised with severe heart failure each year
Thousands of people are being hospitalised with severe heart failure each year because doctors are not carrying out a blood test that can spot the warning signs, a report has found. The life-threatening condition, where the organ cannot pump blood effectively which leaves sufferers breathless and fatigued, affects nearly a...
MedicalXpress
New way to prevent heart complications in children with Kawasaki disease
Researchers have identified a new way to treat young children with Kawasaki disease (KD) to prevent life-threatening coronary artery damage and heart attacks. The WEHI-led study showed that treatment with drugs called mTOR inhibitors can prevent the formation of coronary artery damage and aneurysms, a much-feared complication of KD. Importantly,...
What Causes Bags Under Your Eyes?
If you've experienced puffy, saggy bags or dark circles under your eyes, you're not alone. Experts say that anyone at any age can develop these unwanted eye bags (via The Healthy). Perhaps what's more distressing is that, according to those in the know, there is no way to completely get rid of these bags once you develop them, outside of surgery.
How to Support Someone Going Through a Psychiatric Episode
Though the term "psychosis" may be thrown around loosely, the diagnosis is often much deeper than describing someone's erratic or abnormal behavior. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, a period of psychosis is what happens when an individual's "thoughts and perceptions are disturbed" and they "have difficulty understanding what is real and what is not."
MedicalXpress
Weight gain from childhood with optimal muscle-to-fat mass ratio may be a sign of excellent vascular health
High body fat from childhood was not associated with progressive vascular damage in young adulthood, a paper published in Hypertension Research concludes. The researchers examined cumulative exposure to high-fat mass over a period of 15 years. Information abounds regarding the negative effect of body fat on cardiovascular health. Weight-to-height-based indirect...
